ग़ौरतलब है कि:करवा चौथ की पूजा में क्या है करवा की मान्यता और करवा माता के चित्र का महत्व

  • करवा चौथ की पूजा में प्रयुक्त होने वाली प्रत्येक पूजा सामग्री का प्रतीकात्मक महत्व होता है।

करवा का अर्थ है, मिट्टी का वह बर्तन जिसे अग्रपूज्य गणेश जी का स्वरूप माना गया है। भगवान गणेश जल तत्व के कारक हैं और करवा में लगी हुई टोंटी गणेश जी की सूंड का प्रतीक मानी गई है। इस दिन मिट्टी के करवा में जल भरकर पूजा में रखना मंगलकारी माना गया है।

एक और मान्यता के अनुसार करवा उस नदी का प्रतीक भी है, जिसमें मगरमच्छ ने मां करवा के पति को पकड़ लिया था। वहीं करवा माता की तस्वीर की पूजा की जाती है। तस्वीर में माता की छवि अंकित होती है।उनके अलावा इसमें पत्नी के व्रत की कहानी भी दर्शाई गई है। तस्वीर में भारतीय पुरातन संस्कृति और जीवन की झलक भी मिलती है।

