पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जो चाटे है तेल:क्यों कहते हैं कॉकरोच को हिंदी में 'तिलचट्टा'? क्या है इसका इतिहास और महत्व

विवेक गुप्ताएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीप पर्व से पहले सफ़ाई के दौरान जो एक जीव सबसे ज़्यादा दिखाई देता है, वह है- कॉकरोच! यदि पूछ लिया जाए कि कॉकरोच को हिंदी में क्या कहते हैं, तो बहुत-से लोग बग़लें झांकने लगेंगे। संभव है, कुछ तो अड़ भी जाएं कि कॉकरोच हिंदी शब्द ही है। गिने-चुने ही बता पाएंगे कि यह कीट हिंदी में "तिलचट्‌टा' कहलाता है और हाल के दौर में बोलचाल या लेखन में तिलचट्‌टा शब्द का प्रयोग करने वाले लोगों की संख्या नगण्य ही होगी।

तिलचट्‌टा बना है "तेल+चाट+आ' से, यानी तेल चाटने वाला। रसोई में मंडराने के कारण इसका यह नाम पड़ा होगा। हर शब्द की एक व्युत्पत्ति होती है, एक इतिहास होता है। वह दूसरे कई शब्दों से जुड़ा होता है। कॉकरोच आया है, स्पेनिश शब्द कुकाराचा से। वहां कुका का अर्थ छोटा कीड़ा होता है। अब दिक़्क़त यह है कि हमने न कुका सुना है, न राचा। तो कॉकरोच हमारे लिए सिर्फ़ एक शब्द है, जैसे हम दूसरे अंग्रेज़ी शब्दों को बग़ैर समझे बस रटते रहते हैं। दूसरी तरफ़, तेल और चाट से हम बख़ूबी परिचित हैं और इनसे जुड़े अन्य शब्दों से भी।

जब हम अपने शब्दों को छोड़ते हैं, तो ख़ुद को बहुत सारी चीज़ों से वंचित भी कर रहे होते हैं। मन और मनोदशा जब "मूड' में बदल जाते हैं, तो दशा भी "कंडीशन' रह जाती है। "बोर होना' जैसी एक अभिव्यक्ति धीरे-धीरे ऊब, उकताहट, बेचैनी, विकलता, व्याकुलता, खिन्नता, अरुचि, उचाटपन, न जाने कितने शब्दों को लील जाती है। शब्द कम होते हैं, तो अभिव्यक्तियों की सटीकता और भाषा की स्तरीयता में गिरावट आने लगती है और एक दिन हम अपनी ही भाषा को हेय दृष्टि से देखने लगते हैं। तब ख़्याल भी नहीं आता कि यह सब हमसे ही तो शुरू हुआ था!

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें