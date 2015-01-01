पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रथा:बरात के द्वार पर पहुंचते ही क्यों मारते हैं तोरण

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बरात के वधू पक्ष के द्वार पर पहुंचते ही तोरण मारने की रस्म निभाई जाती है।
  • क्या है यह रस्म और इसमें किन बातों का ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है, जानते हैं।

एक प्राचीन कथा के अनुसार तोरण नामक एक राक्षस था, जो शादी के समय दुल्हन के घर के द्वार पर तोते का रूप धारण कर बैठ जाता था। जब दूल्हा द्वार पर आता तो वह उसके शरीर में प्रवेश कर दुल्हन से स्वयं शादी रचाकर उसे परेशान करता था।

एक बार एक साहसी और चतुर राजकुमार शादी के वक़्त जब दुल्हन के घर में प्रवेश कर रहा था, तब उसकी नज़र उस राक्षसी तोते पर पड़ी और उसने तलवार के वार से तुरंत ही उसे मार गिराया और फिर शांति से शादी सम्पन्न हुई। कहते हैं कि उसी दिन से ही तोरण मारने की परम्परा शुरू हुई।

इसमें दुल्हन के घर के दरवाज़े पर लकड़ी का तोरण लगाया जाता है, जिस पर एक तोता (राक्षस का प्रतीक) होता है। उसके बग़ल में दोनों तरफ़ छोटे तोते होते हैं। दूल्हा शादी के समय तलवार से उस लकड़ी के बने राक्षस रूपी तोते को मारने की रस्म पूर्ण करता है। किंतु आजकल बाज़ार में बने सुंदर तोरण मिलते हैं, जिन पर गणेशजी व स्वस्तिक जैसे धार्मिक चिह्न अंकित होते हैं और दूल्हा उन पर तलवार से वार कर तोरण (राक्षस) मारने की रस्म पूर्ण करता है।

ध्यान दें...

परम्परा अनुसार तोरण पर तोते का स्वरूप ही होना चाहिए। लेकिन आजकल तोते की जगह गणेशजी या धार्मिक चिह्नों को तोरण पर बना दिया जाता है। दूल्हा भी तोरण की जगह उन पर ही वार करता है जो कि सही नहीं है। एक ओर तो हम शादी में गणेश पूजन कर उनको रिद्धि-सिद्धि सहित शादी में पधारने का निमंत्रण देते हैं और दूसरी तरफ़ वार कर उनका अपमान करते हैं, जो कि सर्वथा अनुचित है। तोरण रस्म की पृष्ठभूमि को ध्यान में रखकर परम्परागत तोरण लाकर ही रस्म निभाएं।

