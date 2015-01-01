पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इन्फ़ो:क्यों जरुरी है शादी के बाद शादी का प्रमाणपत्र बनवाना

स्नेहा निलय शाहएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जानिए कि पूरी रीति से विवाह करने के बाद भी उसका पंजीयन करवाना और प्रमाणपत्र बनवाना क्यों ज़रूरी है।

विवाह एक सामाजिक आयोजन होता है, जिसमें वर और वधू पक्ष के रिश्तेदारों के साथ ही समाज के प्रतिष्ठित लोगों की मौजूदगी होती है। इस दौरान धार्मिक रीति-रिवाज़ निभाए जाते हैं। अत: इस रिश्ते को स्वत: ही सामाजिक मान्यता मिल जाती है। लेकिन नए ज़माने में, जब विभिन्न सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ लिया जा रहा है और दूसरी तरफ़ विवाह विच्छेद या धोखाधड़ी की घटनाएं बढ़ गई हैं, शादी का पंजीयन कराना और प्रमाणपत्र प्राप्त करना वर और वधू, दोनों के हित में है। यह धार्मिक-पारंपरिक तरीक़े और विशेष विवाह अधिनियम के अंतर्गत, दोनों तरह से की गई शादियों के लिए ज़िला विवाह पंजीयक द्वारा जारी किया जाता है।

कहां पड़ती है ज़रूरत

  • जॉइंट बैंक खाता खुलवाने, पासपोर्ट बनवाने, बीमा लेने और यदि दंपती ट्रैवल वीज़ा या किसी देश में स्थायी निवास के लिए आवेदन करता है, तो विवाह प्रमाण पत्र काफ़ी मददगार साबित होता है।
  • अगर महिला शादी के बाद नाम नहीं बदलना चाहती, तो शादी से संबंधित सभी क़ानूनी अधिकार और फ़ायदे दिलाने में प्रमाणपत्र सहायता करता है।
  • दंपती में से कोई एक शादी के बाद धोखा देकर भाग जाता है, तो ऐसे में प्रमाणपत्र की मदद से पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट आसानी से दर्ज करा सकते हैं। तलाक़ के लिए अपील करने या गुज़ाराभत्ता लेने में भी इससे आसानी होती है।

ऐसे बनवाएं प्रमाणपत्र

  • फ़िलहाल कोविड-19 के चलते प्रमाणपत्र के लिए पंजीकरण कराने की सुविधा ऑनलाइन कर दी गई है। ऑनलाइन मैरिज सर्टिफ़िकेट फॉर्म के साथ कुछ ज़रूरी दस्तावेज़ों को भी अपलोड करना पड़ता है।
  • जिन गांवों में इसकी सुविधा नहीं है, वहां शादी के पंजीकरण के लिए नवदंपती को ग्राम अधिकारी के कार्यालय में संपर्क कर कुछ ज़रूरी दस्तावेज़ जमा करने होते हैं।
  • ऑनलाइन और प्रत्यक्ष, इन दोनों विकल्पों में वर और वधू दोनों का अलग-अलग पासपोर्ट साइज़ का फोटो, विवाह की फोटोग्राफ, वर और वधू का आईडी प्रूफ, दोनों के जन्म दिनांक को सत्यापित करने के लिए आवश्यक दस्तावेज़ (जन्म प्रमाणपत्र / ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस / आधार कार्ड / अंकसूची), वर-वधू का शपथपत्र, पहले और दूसरे गवाह के पते के आईडी प्रूफ़ आदि
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें