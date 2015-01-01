पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपनी हिंदी:क्यों की जाती है दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी, गणेश और सरस्वती की पूजा, क्या है 'श्री' का अर्थ

विवेक गुप्ता2 घंटे पहले
श्री का अर्थ है, लक्ष्मी। दीपावली के अवसर पर ऋग्वेद में वर्णित श्री सूक्त के माध्यम से लक्ष्मी जी की स्तुति की जाती है। किंतु "श्री' धन की देवी का ही द्योतक नहीं है, इसके अर्थों में ऐश्वर्य, वैभव, यश-कीर्ति, कांति, शुभ, सुंदर, श्रेष्ठ, योग्य आदि भी समाहित हैं। इसीलिए ज्ञान की देवी श्रीसरस्वती और बुद्धि व शुभ के देव श्रीगणेश हैं। स्वयं लक्ष्मी जी भी "श्रीलक्ष्मी' हैं। दीपावली में हम तीनों की पूजा करते हैं। संदेश यह है कि धन, ज्ञान और शुभ परस्पर विरोधी नहीं, पूरक हैं।

इसलिए, यह मिथ्या धारणा निकाल दीजिए कि सरस्वती के साधक को लक्ष्मी नहीं मिल सकती या शुभ की राह पर चलकर धन नहीं कमाया जा सकता। तैलचित्रों में आप देखेंगे कि लक्ष्मी और सरस्वती में कोई विशेष अंतर नहीं होता है। वीणावादिनी श्वेतवसना हैं, तो लक्ष्मी को भी श्वेतवसना पद्मासना कहा गया है। पुस्तक और वीणा की जगह कलश और कमल चित्रित कर दीजिए, साकार हो गईं लक्ष्मी!

वस्तुत: दीप पर्व पर जिस सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की जाती है, वह लक्ष्मी, सरस्वती और गणेश के साथ होने पर ही संभव है। हिंदी के संदर्भ में दीपावली की सीख यह है कि हमारी भाषा, हमारा लेखन शुभ हो, उसमें हमारा ज्ञान झलके, तो बुद्धि-चातुर्य का प्रयोग भी हो। वह सुंदर और श्रेष्ठ हो। अत: ज्ञान, अध्ययन, बुद्धि (जिससे रोचकता आती है) और समाज हित का मेल हो जाए, तो भाषा (सरस्वती) के माध्यम से संपदा (लक्ष्मी) की प्राप्ति में देर नहीं।

