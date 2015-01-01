पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेसिपी:बहूरानी इन लज़्ज़तदार व्यंजनों के मजेदार स्वाद से जीतें ससुराल वालों का दिल

निधि बोथराएक घंटा पहले
  • मन का रास्ता पेट से होकर गुज़रता है, ऐसा कहा जाता है। तो बहूरानी को नए घर के सदस्यों के मन में घर करना है, तो लज़्ज़तदार व्यंजन बनाने होंगे। कुछ सुझाव यहां दिए जा रहे हैं, जिनके स्वाद के साथ ही नाम भी ख़ास हैं।

इलायची अखरोट कबाब..

इंग्रीडिएंट्स

आलू- 1 कप उबले और मसले हुए

पनीर - 1/2 कप कद्दूकस किया हुआ

मटर- 1/2 कप उबली और दरदरी पिसी हुई

अखरोट- 1/4 कप कुटे हुए

ब्रेड क्रम्ब्स- 1/4 कप

बेसन- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

मोज़रैला चीज़ - 1/4 कप कद्दूकस की हुई

अदरक- 1 बड़ा चम्मच कद्दूकस की हुई

हरी मिर्च- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

हरा धनिया- 2 बड़े चम्मच बारीक कटा हुआ

काली मिर्च पाउडर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

गरम मसाला- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

चाट मसाला- 1 छोटा चम्मच

अमचूर पाउडर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

इलायची पाउडर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

नींबू का रस- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

नमक- स्वादानुसार

घी- सेंकने के लिए।

डिप के लिए

गाढ़ा दही (बंधा हुआ)- 1/2 कप

अनन्नास- 1/4 कप बारीक कटा हुआ

नमक- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

शहद- 1 छोटा चम्मच

लाल मिर्च पाउडर- 1/4 छोटा चम्मच।

बनाने की विधि

- पैन में 2 छोटे चम्मच घी पिघलाएं। इसमें अदरक और हरी मिर्च डालकर एक मिनट तक भूनें। - फिर मटर डालकर 5-7 मिनट या नमी ख़त्म होने तक भूनें। इसमें इलायची, आलू, पनीर, अखरोट, नमक, काली मिर्च, गरम मसाला, चाट मसाला, अमचूर पाउडर, नींबू का रस, बेसन और हरा धनिया डालकर अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं।

- मिश्रण को बोल में निकाल लें और ठंडा होने रख दें। इसमें कद्दूकस की हुई चीज़ मिलाएं। अब हथेली पर तेल या घी लगाएं और मिश्रण को 2 इंच चौड़े कबाब का आकार दें।

- नॉन-स्टिक पैन में थोड़ा-सा घी डालकर कबाब को पलटते हुए 5-7 मिनट सेंकें। डिप बनाने के लिए सारी सामग्रियां बोल में मिलाएं और इलायची-अखरोट कबाब के साथ परोसें।

बूंदी रोल्स..

इंग्रीडिएंट्स

भरावन के लिए- गाढ़ा दही- 3/4 कप

बूंदी - 1/2 कप

प्याज़- 1 छोटा और बारीक कटा हुआ

शिमला मिर्च - 1/4 कप बारीक कटी हुई

हरी मिर्च - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

हरा धनिया- 2 बड़े चम्मच

तुलसी- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

काजू- 1 बड़ा चम्मच टुकड़े किए हुए

लाल मिर्च पाउडर या कुटी लाल मिर्च - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

जीरा पाउडर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

शक्कर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच या स्वादानुसार

नमक - स्वादानुसार

ब्रेड- 8 स्लाइसेज़

तेल या मक्खन- 2 बड़े चम्मच

राई - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच।

बनाने की विधि

- बड़े बोल में दही, बूंदी, मिर्च, प्याज़, हरी मिर्च, तुलसी, धनिया और मसाले अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं। ब्रेड की स्लाइसेज़ के किनारी काट दें और स्लाइल को बेलन से बेल लें।

- दही के मिश्रण को ब्रेड के बीच में रखें। ब्रेड की किनारी पर थोड़ा-सा पानी लगाएं और दोनों किनारी को मोड़ते हुए बीच में लाएं, आपस में चिपकाएं।

- इन्हें दोनों तरफ़ से अंदर की तरफ़ रोल करना है। ब्रेड की सभी स्लाइसेज़ को इस तरह रोल करें। गर्म तवे पर इन रोल्स को रखें।

- ब्रेड पर तेल लगाएं और ऊपर से राई और थोड़ी-सी कटी हुई मिर्च डालकर दबाएं। फिर इसे पलटकर दूसरी तरफ़ से भी सुनहरा और कुरकुरा होने तक सेंकें।

मुरादाबादी दाल चाट..

इंग्रीडिएंट्स

धुली मूंग दाल- 1 कप

पानी- 2 कप

हल्दी पाउडर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

देसी घी- 1 छोटा चम्मच

नमक- स्वादानुसार।

टॉपिंग के लिए

अदरक - 1 बड़ा चम्मच लंबी कटी हुई

हरी मिर्च- 2 बड़े चम्मच बारीक कटी हुई

प्याज़ - 1/2 कप बारीक कटा हुआ

टमाटर - 1/2 कप बारीक कटा हुआ

मूली - 1/4 कप कद्दूकस किया हुआ

अनारदाना - 1/4 कप

मैदे की पापड़ी के टुकड़े - 2 कप

नींबू का रस - 1 बड़ा चम्मच

चाट मसाला - 1 बड़ा चम्मच

मक्खन- 2 बड़े चम्मच

पुदीना, धनिया और अदरक की चटनी- 4 बड़े चम्मच

हरा धनिया, पुदीना की पत्तियां

बूंदी- थोड़ी-सी

मुरादाबादी दाल मसाला - 2 बड़े चम्मच।

मुरादाबादी दाल मसाला के लिए

लौंग- 6

सूखी लाल मिर्च - 5

काली मिर्च - 1 छोटा चम्मच

धनिया पाउडर - डेढ़ बड़े चम्मच

हींग- 1 चुटकी।

पुदीना लहसुन धनिया की चटनी के लिए

पुदीने की पत्तियां - 1/4 कप

हरा धनिया - 1/4 छोटा चम्मच

हरी मिर्च- 1 बड़ा चम्मच

अदरक- 1 इंच

नींबू का रस

जीरा - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

लहसुन की कलियां

पानी- आवश्यकतानुसार।

बनाने की विधि

- दाल को पानी में कम से कम एक घंटे के लिए भिगोकर रखें। इसका पानी निथारकर दाल को कुकर में डालें और दोगुना पानी डालें। इसमें नमक, हल्दी और घी मिलाकर मध्यम आंच पर एक सीटी आने दें।

- फिर आंच धीमी कर दें और एक और सीटी आने दें। आंच बंद कर दें और कुकर ठंडा होने दें। चम्मच की मदद से दाल को मसलें।- मुरादाबादी दाल मसाला बनाने के लिए सारी सामग्री को तवे पर सेंक लें और बारीक पीस लें। वहीं पुदीने, लहसुन, धनिए की चटनी के लिए सारी सामग्री मिक्सर जार में डालें और बारीक पीसें।

- परोसने के लिए - दाल को उबलने तक गर्म करें। बोल में मैदे की पापड़ी डालें। इसके ऊपर गर्म दाल डालें। फिर टॉपिंग की सारी सामग्रियां यानी मुरादाबादी मसाला बुरकें और चटनी एक-एक करके दाल के ऊपर डालते जाएं।

काजू-कोफ्ता बिरयानी..

इंग्रीडिएंट्स

कोफ्ते के लिए - आलू- 1 उबला हुआ

पनीर - 1 बड़ा चम्मच

काजू के टुकड़े - 1 छोटा चम्मच

लाल मिर्च - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

कसूरी मेथी - 1 चुटकी

गरम मसाला - 1 चुटकी

नमक - स्वादानुसार

तेल - तलने के लिए।

बिरयानी के लिए

चावल - 1 कप

प्याज़ - 1 मध्यम आकार का

तेज़पत्ता - 1

लौंग - 4

हरी इलायची - 2

दालचीनी - छोटा टुकड़ा

काली मिर्च - 4

काली मिर्च पाउडर - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच

हल्दी- चुटकीभर

लाल मिर्च - छोटा चम्मच

नमक - स्वादानुसार

काजू- 2 बड़े चम्मच

घी- 3 बड़े चम्मच

अन्य सामग्री - थोड़ा-सा गूंधा आटा, पनीर- 40 ग्राम, केसर- 10-12 रेशे, दूध- 1 बड़ा चम्मच।

बनाने की विधि

- चावल बनाने के आधा घंटा पहले पानी में भिगो दें। प्याज़ को लंबे और पतले टुकड़ों में काट लें। दूध में केसर भिगो दें। कोफ्तों के लिए सारी सामग्री मिलाकर छोटी गोलियां बनाकर तल लें। काजू भी तल लें। दो लौंग और आधी दालचीनी पीस लें।

- भारी तले वाले भगोने में घी गर्म करें। तेजपत्ता, लौंग, दालचीनी, हरी इलायची, काली मिर्च का छौंक देकर प्याज़ भूनें। प्याज़ पारदर्शी होने पर लाल मिर्च, काली मिर्च, पिसी लौंग, दालचीनी, हल्दी डालकर भूनें और दो कप पानी डाल दें।

- इसमें चावल, नमक मिलाएं और ढंककर धीमी आंच पर पकने दें। चावल हल्का कच्चा रहने पर कोफ्ते और तले काजू मिला दें। कद्दूकस किया पनीर बुरकें और केसर का पानी डालकर ढंक दें।

- अब भगोने को चारों तरफ़ आटे से सील कर दें और एक भारी तवा गैस पर रखकर उस पर दस मिनट तक भगोना रख दें। आटे की सील निकालकर गर्मा-गर्म काजू-कोफ्ता बिरयानी परोसें।

(- सुषमा के के)

