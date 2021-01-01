पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमुख:स्वभाव से ही लोकतांत्रिक होती है स्त्री, घर के सदस्यों को देती समान अधिकार

विवेक गुप्ता2 घंटे पहले
  • संविधान देश की सुचारू व्यवस्था के लिए अनिवार्य है। ऐसी व्यवस्था, जो सहज हो, जिसमें सब स्वतंत्र और सुरक्षित महसूस करें और सबको विकास के बराबर अवसर मिलें।

क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि घर इतना सुखद क्यों होता है? परिवार में सभी सदस्यों को बराबर प्यार, पोषण और प्रोत्साहन कैसे मिल पाता है? क्यों हर कोई ख़ुद को सार्थक महसूस करता है? वजह है : स्त्री की मौजूदगी। हमारे देश में स्त्री के बग़ैर परिवार की कल्पना मुश्किल है। इसीलिए, घर में संयोगवश कोई युवती, प्रौढ़ा या वृद्धा न हो, सिर्फ़ एक छोटी बच्ची हो, तब भी वह पूरे परिवार के केंद्र में होती है।

परिवार में स्त्री की इस महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका पर थोड़ा ग़ौर करेंगे, तो आपको सुखद आश्चर्य होगा कि यह उसकी गणतांत्रिक प्रवृत्ति और कार्यशैली के चलते मुमकिन हो पाता है। महिलाएं स्वभाव से ही लोकतांत्रिक होती हैं। हमारे संविधान निर्माताओं ने जिस संवैधानिक लोकतांत्रिक गणराज्य की परिकल्पना की थी, उसे साधारण स्त्रियों ने भी अपने घर-परिवार में बख़ूबी साकार कर दिखाया है।

'संविधान', 'लोकतंत्र' और 'गणराज्य' जैसे शब्द यूं तो भारी भरकम महसूस होते हैं, परंतु अपने मूल में ये बेहद सहज और सरल हैं। जैसे विश्व के सबसे बड़े संविधान का सार उसकी प्रस्तावना में समझा जा सकता है, वैसे ही देश और समाज के लिए उसकी उपयोगिता मौलिक अधिकार और कर्तव्यों में साफ़ देखी जा सकती है। और यही अधिकार व कर्तव्य प्रतिबिंबित होते हैं स्त्री के कामकाज में।

संविधान और गणतंत्र की उपयोगिता के बारे में ज़रा भी संदेह हो, तो अपने घर में देख लीजिए। आप पाएंगे कि स्त्रियों ने संविधान के प्रावधानों को परिवार में बड़े सुंदर ढंग से लागू कर रखा है। यही प्रावधान घर को रहने की सर्वश्रेष्ठ जगह बनाते हैं।

परिवार का प्राकृतिक संविधान

स्त्री की मूल प्रवृत्ति के चलते घर के सभी सदस्यों को मौलिक अधिकार मिल पाते हैं।

घर में सब बराबर

हमारा संविधान हमें समानता का अधिकार देता है और घर के दायरे में इसे लागू करती है स्त्री। चाहे छह माह का बच्चा हो या 80 वर्ष का वृद्ध, उसके लिए परिवार का हर सदस्य बराबर होता है और वह सबकी ज़रूरतों का ख़्याल रखती है। अगर छोटे बच्चे के लिए भी कोई निर्णय हो रहा होता है, तो मां या दादी यह ज़रूर कहती हैं कि एक बार उससे भी पूछ लो! सोचिए, यदि परिवार में भी कमाई और योगदान के आधार पर भेदभाव होने लगे, तो पूरी व्यवस्था ही छिन्न-भिन्न हो जाएगी। फिर तो नौजवानों की ही पूछ-परख होगी और बच्चे व वृद्ध ख़ुद को उपेक्षित महसूस करेंगे। स्त्री जानती है कि उम्र, लिंग, आय, पद आदि से परे, सबको समान नज़र से देखना कितना ज़रूरी है।

आज़ादी का माहौल

संविधान ने स्वतंत्रता को भी मूलभूत अधिकार माना है और घर पर अनुशासन के साथ विभिन्न तरह की स्वतंत्रताएं औरत की बदौलत वास्तविक अर्थों में मिल पाती हैं। यदि स्त्री न हो, तो छोटे सदस्य और बुज़ुर्ग मौन ही रह जाएं या उन्हें बलपूर्वक चुप करा दिया जाए। वह औरत ही है, जो पांच साल के बच्चे की बात भी बड़े ध्यान से सुनती है और बुज़ुर्ग की खीझ मिश्रित बड़बड़ाहट को बड़े धैर्य से सह लेती है । दादी, मां, बुआ, भाभी और दीदी जैसे रिश्तों में मौजूद स्त्री के सामने हम बिना झिझक, बिना डर अपनी बात कह सकते हैं, यह सोचे बग़ैर कि वह नाराज़ तो नहीं हो जाएगी या हंस तो नहीं देगी। विचार कीजिए, अगर अभिव्यक्ति की यह आज़ादी न होती, तो जीवन कितना जटिल और हताशा भरा होता!

शोषण से मुक्ति

देश का संविधान शोषण के विरुद्ध अधिकार देता है और घर पर इसे लागू करती है स्त्री। वह सबको उम्र और क्षमता के मुताबिक़ भूमिकाएं निभाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करती है और यह भी देखती है कि किसी सदस्य से ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा काम तो नहीं लिया जा रहा है। उसकी नज़र रहती है कि बड़ा भाई छोटे पर धौंस जमाकर ज़बरदस्ती अपने काम न करा ले। यहां तक कि वह घरेलू कर्मचारियों का ध्यान भी रखती है। वह उनके सुख-दुख, हारी-बीमारी, दिक़्क़तों आदि से परिचित होती है और परिस्थिति के अनुसार उन्हें छुट्टियां, सलाह, उपहार और सहायता देती रहती है। घरेलू सहायिका के लिए वह मालकिन नहीं, दीदी या भाभी होती है और कभी-कभी तो सहेली भी बन है।

सुनवाई का अधिकार

परिवार में यह देखना बड़ा रोचक हो सकता है कि स्त्री संवैधानिक उपचारों के अधिकार को कैसे लागू करती है। इस औपचारिक भाषा के परे, सहज रूप में यह सुनवाई का अधिकार है। संविधान हमें अधिकारों का हनन होने पर न्यायालय जाने का हक़ देता है। इधर, घर पर बच्चों के बीच विवाद हो या किसी को लगे कि उसके साथ अन्याय हो रहा है, तो बात पहुंचती है मां या दादी के पास। पिता की किसी बात से पीड़ा पहुंचे, तो भी उनका आंचल मौजूद होता है। वे कह भी देती हैं- तेरे पापा से मैं बात करूंगी। यह सुकून, यह भरोसा कि अन्याय नहीं होगा, स्त्री के बूते ही संभव है।

इनका भी हक़

धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता, संस्कृति और शिक्षा भी मौलिक अधिकारों में आते हैं। कोई स्त्री भले ही ख़ुद अल्प शिक्षित हो, पर वह बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए जागरूक होती है। आधुनिक स्त्री बच्चों की पसंद को मान्यता देती है। उनके मन और प्रवृत्ति को जानने की कोशिश अवश्य करती है। मोटे तौर पर कहें, तो वह बच्चों पर भी कुछ भी थोपती नहीं है। उसका यही लोकतांत्रिक रवैया घर को सच्चे अर्थों में घर बनाता है।

गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर आइए, संकल्प लें कि परिवार में स्त्री की तरह हम भी देश में संवैधानिक व्यवस्था में अपना योगदान देंगे और देते रहेंगे, ताकि हमारा देश परिवार की तरह सुख, सुकून, सुरक्षा और विकास की जगह बना है, बना रहे।

कर्तव्यों में भी आगे औरत

भारतीय संविधान में नागरिकों को मौलिक अधिकार देने के साथ उनके लिए कुछ मूल कर्तव्य भी निर्धारित किए हैं। इस संदर्भ में आधी आबादी गर्व कर सकती है कि वह इन कर्तव्यों को निभाने में भी आगे है। परिवार को देश का लघु रुप मानें, तो वहां स्त्री हर मौलिक कर्तव्य निभाती नज़र आएगी। वह आदर्शों का पालन करती है, एकता और अखंडता को बनाए रखने की हरदम कोशिश करती है और समरसता व समान भ्रातृत्व भावना के निर्माण के लिए प्रयासरत रहती है।

स्त्री ही है, जो सामाजिक संस्कृति की गौरवशाली परम्परा का महत्व समझती है और उसका परिरक्षण करती है। दूसरी तरफ़, संविधान निर्माताओं की भावनाओं के अनुरूप, आधुनिक महिला ने कई कुरीतियों और कुप्रथाओं को नकारा भी है, जिसकी बदौलत समाज वर्तमान स्वरुप ले सका। पर्यावरण के संरक्षण और पशु-पक्षियों का ख़्याल रखने में नारी का योगदान निर्विवाद है। तुलसी और बड़-पीपल की जड़ में नियम से पानी देती, गाय व कुत्तों को रोटी, चींटियों को आटा डालती स्त्री संविधान की मूल भावना को साकार कर रही होती है।

