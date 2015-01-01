पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना को मात देगा ये हथियार:लैब में कोरोना वायरस को मारने वाली एंटीबॉडी बनाई

कैथरीन वूएक घंटा पहले
  • वैज्ञानिकों की दो टीमों ने कंप्यूटर से प्रोटीन बनाई, फिर उसे चूहों पर आजमाया
  • शुरुआती दौर में चल रही दोनों रिसर्च का मानव पर परीक्षण अब तक नहीं हुआ

कोरोना वायरस नया है लेकिन प्रकृति ने लंबे समय पहले मानवों को उसे पहचानने के औजार- एंटीबॉडी दे दिए थे। वाई आकार के ये प्रोटीन वायरस को शरीर की कोशिकाओं में घुसने से रोकते हैं। अब वैज्ञानिकों ने लेबोरेटरी में एंटीबॉडी तैयार कर लिए हैं। वाशिंगटन यूनिवर्सिटी के शोधकर्ताओं की एक टीम ने एक मॉलीक्यूल से कोरोना वायरस को बेअसर करने वाले एंटीबॉडी (मिनीबाइंडर) बनाए हैं। चूहे और उसके जैसे एक अन्य जानवर हैमस्टर की नाक में एंटीबॉडी डाले गए तो जानवर बीमार नहीं पड़े। इसके अलावा वैज्ञानिकों की एक अन्य टीम ने वायरस को मारने वाले एंटीबॉडी बनाए हैं।

प्रोटीन के इस मॉलीक्यूल को सुखाकर फ्रीजर में रखने के बाद कहीं भी भेज सकते हैं। प्रोजेक्ट से जुड़ी एक शोधकर्ता लारेन कार्टर बताती हैं, ‘यह प्रोडक्ट फिलहाल प्रारंभिक अवस्था में है। इसे जल्द ही बाजार में नहीं भेजा जा सकेगा’। संभव है,आगे जाकर मिनीबाइंडर का नेसल स्प्रे की तरह उपयोग किया जा सकेगा। इन्हें डालकर लोग कोरोना वायरस के कणों को दूर रख सकेंगे। मिनीबाइंडर एंटी बॉडी नहीं हैं लेकिन वे एंटीबॉडी के समान ही वायरस को नाकाम करते हैं। कोरोना वायरस किसी कोशिका के एसीई-2 नामक ताले को खोलकर उसमें प्रवेश करता है। एसीई-2 कुछ मानव कोशिकाओं के बाहरी हिस्से में रहते हैं। मानव के इम्यून सिस्टम की एंटीबॉडीज इस प्रक्रिया को रोकती हैं।

कई वैज्ञानिकों को उम्मीद है कि एंटीबॉडीज जैसे मिनीबाइंडर कोविड-19 से प्रभावित लोगों के इलाज में मदद करेंगे या उन्हें बीमार पड़ने से रोकेंगे। इस बीच बेकर लैब के वैज्ञानिकों ने बॉयोकेमिस्ट लांगशिंग काव की अगुआई में एंटीबॉडी का एक अन्य विकल्प तैयार किया है। शोधकर्ताओं ने लेबोरेटरी में बनाई गई प्रोटीन के लाखों कणों को कंप्यूटर की मदद से मिलाया। उन्हें नए सिरे से डिजाइन किया गया। फिर ऐसा मिनीबाइंडर बनाया जो वायरस से चिपककर उसको बेअसर करता है। साइंस मैग्जीन में रिसर्च का ब्योरा दिया गया है।

लड़ाई का नया हथियार

दोनों रिसर्च समूह अपने प्रोडक्ट को संक्रमण रोकने का एक प्रभावी हथियार मानते हैं। वे इसे एक तरह की वैक्सीन बताते हैं। एक ग्रुप ने चूहों की नाक में नेसल स्प्रे से मिनीबाइंडर डाले। फिर उन्हें कोरोना वायरस के संपर्क में लाया गया। वे बीमार नहीं पड़े। जिन चूहों को स्प्रे नहीं दिया, वे गंभीर रूप से संक्रमित हो गए। दूसरी टीम ने जानवरों पर प्रयोग किए हैं। शोधकर्ताओं ने आगाह किया है कि रिसर्च के ये निष्कर्ष मानवों पर लागू नहीं होंगे।

