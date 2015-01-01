पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव विवाद:डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प की राज्यों से चुनाव नतीजे रद्द करने की अपील

  • रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के कई नेता अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के विरोध में सामने आए

राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के झूठे दावों ने अमेरिका की चुनाव पद्धति की कमजोरी को सामने रखा है। ट्रम्प राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के जोसफ बाइडेन की जीत स्वीकार नहीं कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने, रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के नेताओं का धर्मसंकट बढ़ा दिया है। पार्टी को एक व्यक्ति की जिद और वोटरों की इच्छा के बीच चुनाव करना है। शनिवार की रात ट्रम्प ने चुनाव परिणाम उलटने के लिए राज्यों की विधानसभाओं से हस्तक्षेप करने की अपील की है। उन्होंने, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा, आशा है, अदालतों या विधानसभाओं में हमारे चुनाव और अमेरिका की निष्पक्षता,ईमानदारी बनाए रखने का साहस होगा।

वैसे,इस समय राष्ट्रपति का इतना प्रभाव नहीं रह गया है कि चुनाव परिणाम बदला जा सके। रिपब्लिकन और डेमोक्रेटिक नेता मानते हैं कि ऐसा संभव नहीं है। रिपब्लिकन नेता ट्रेवर पॉटर कहते हैं, ‘ट्रम्प आने वाले वर्षों के लिए अस्थिरता और अराजकता का रास्ता तैयार कर रहे हैं। राष्ट्रपति साफ कह रहे हैं कि यदि किसी पार्टी को चुनाव परिणाम पसंद नहीं है तो उसे सिस्टम के साथ खेलने का अधिकार है’। ट्रम्प का साथ छोड़ने वाले रिपब्लिकन नेताओं की संख्या बढ़ रही है। सीनेटर मार्को रूबियो ने कहा, राष्ट्रपति जनता की इच्छा में सेंध लगा रहे हैं। ट्रम्प के आलोचक सीनेटर मिट रोमनी इस मामले में कई बार राष्ट्रपति का विरोध कर चुके हैं। पेनसिल्वानिया के रिपब्लिकन सीनेटर पैट टूमी ने कहा, उन्होंने फिलाडेल्फिया या पेनसिल्वानिया में किसी भी स्थान पर वोटिंग में गड़बड़ी होते नहीं देखी है।

दूसरी ओर पार्टी का एक वर्ग अब भी ट्रम्प के साथ है।शुक्रवार को मिशिगन के रिपब्लिकन जनप्रतिनिधियों ने व्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प से मुलाकात में साफ कहा कि वे राज्य में चुनाव की पुष्टि और प्रमाणीकरण की प्रक्रिया में हस्तक्षेप नहीं करेंगे। लेकिन, शनिवार को पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय और मिशिगन के अध्यक्षों ने बयान जारी कर राज्य चुनाव बोर्ड से प्रक्रिया टालने की अपील की है। टेक्सास के सीनेटर जॉन कोरनिन का कहना है, मतों की पुष्टि होने तक बाइडेन निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति रहेंगे। डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के वकीलों का कहना है कि अदालत चुनाव बोर्ड को प्रमाणीकरण की प्रक्रिया को समय पर करने के लिए मजबूर कर सकती है। सोमवार को मिशिगन चुनाव बोर्ड को चुनाव परिणाम की पुष्टि करना है। यहां इलेक्टोरल कॉलेज के 16 वोट हैं।

- जिम रटनबर्ग, कैथलीन ग्रे

