पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

52 साल का दर्द:आईबीएम ने नौकरी से निकालने के 52 साल बाद माफी मांगी

मारिया क्रेमरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला ने अपने अधिकारियों को बताया कि वह किन्नर है तो उसे बाहर कर दिया था

आईटी कंपनी आईबीएम के सनीवाले, कैलिफोर्निया ऑफिस में कार्यरत महिला कंप्यूटर इंजीनियर लिन कॉनवे को अगस्त 1968 में नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया था। दरअसल, इससे कुछ समय पहले कॉनवे ने अपने अधिकारियों को बताया था कि वह किन्नर हैं। 52 साल बाद कंपनी ने अब कॉनवे से माफी मांगी है। आईबीएम के अधिकारियों ने वीडियो कांफ्रेसिंग के जरिये अफसोस जताया है। पिछले माह हुई इस वर्चुअल मुलाकात को कंपनी के अन्य कर्मचारियों ने देखा।

आईबीएम के एचआर वाइस प्रेसीडेंट डायना गेरसन ने कॉनवे से कहा कि उनसे दशकों पहले जैसा ‌व्यवहार हुआ उसकी भरपाई नहीं की जा सकती है। कंपनी के एक प्रवक्ता ने बताया, 82 साल की कॉनवे को कंप्यूटर के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट काम के लिए लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवार्ड दिया गया है। कॉनवे ने कहा यह अप्रत्याशित और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। उनकी आंखों से आंसू निकलने लगे थे। ध्यान रहे, चार माह पहले अमेरिकी सुप्रीम कोर्ट फैसला दिया था कि किसी व्यक्ति को समलैंगिक या किन्नर होने के कारण नौकरी से नहीं निकाला जा सकता है।

कॉनवे ने कोलंबिया यूनिवर्सिटी से ग्रेजुएशन के बाद 1964 में आईबीएम में काम शुरू किया था। उन्होंने, 1968 की शुरुआत में प्रभारी अधिकारी को अपनी शारीरिक स्थिति की जानकारी दी थी। उन्होंने बताया कि वे अपना इलाज कराना चाहती हैं। खबर उच्च अधिकारियों के पास यह खबर पहुंचने के बाद कॉनवे को नौकरी से निकाल दिया गया। उन्हें भय था कि कंपनी के बारे में गलत प्रचार होगा। उसकी बदनामी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें