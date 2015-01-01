पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जी फोटो का कारोबार:सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे लोगों के फोटो आने लगे जिनका अस्तित्व ही नहीं, ये कंप्यूटर प्रोग्राम से बनते हैं

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस की मदद से फर्जी व्यक्तियों की तस्वीरें बनाने और बेचने का कारोबार चल रहा
  • अपराधी, ट्रोल्स और गलत प्रचार करने वाले लोग पहचान छिपाने के लिए इन फोटो का इस्तेमाल करते हैं

अब अस्तित्वहीन लोगों के फोटो बेचने का कारोबार चल पड़ा है। एक वेबसाइट पर किसी फर्जी व्यक्ति का फोटो लगभग 200 रुपए में मिल सकता है। एक हजार लोगों के फोटो 74 हजार रुपए में मिल जाएंगे। यदि किसी को वीडियो गेम के पात्रों के लिए दो फर्जी व्यक्ति चाहिए या कोई अपनी कंपनी की वेबसाइट को अधिक विविध लोगों के साथ दिखाना चाहता है तो ऐसे फोटो एक अन्य वेबसाइट से मुफ्त मिलते हैं। इन फोटो को अपनी पसंद के हिसाब से बुजुर्ग या युवा बना सकते हैं। फर्जी व्यक्ति का एनिमेशन भी बन जाएगा। एक कंपनी यह काम करती है। इन्हें आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस (एआई) की मदद से बोलते हुए बता सकते हैं।

कंप्यूटर से डिजाइन ये फर्जी चेहरे इंटरनेट पर दिखाई देने लगे हैं। अपराधी, जासूस, ट्रोल्स और दक्षिणपंथी प्रोपेगंडा में जुटे असली लोग अपनी पहचान छिपाने के लिए ऐसे फोटो का उपयोग करते हैं। न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स ने अलग-अलग तरह के फर्जी चेहरे बनाने के काम को समझने के लिए अपना आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस सिस्टम तैयार किया है। इस किस्म की फर्जी इमेज बनाना नए तरह के एआई नेटवर्क के कारण संभव हो गया है। इसके लिए कुछ असली लोगों के फोटो कंप्यूटर प्रोग्राम में फीड करना पड़ते हैं। सिस्टम उनका अध्ययन करने के बाद स्वयं के फोटो बनाता है। इसके साथ सिस्टम का एक और हिस्सा पता लगाता है कि कौन से फोटो नकली हैं।

भविष्य में लोगों की पहचान बहुत मुश्किल हो जाएगी

सूचना तकनीक में सुधार की गति को देखते हुए जल्द ही किसी एक व्यक्ति की बजाय बहुत सारे फर्जी व्यक्ति देखने मिलेंगे। किसी पार्टी में नकली मित्र, नकली कुत्तों और नकली बच्चों के साथ लोग दिखाई पड़ेंगे। यह बताना मुश्किल हो जाएगा कि ऑनलाइन कौन असली है। कौन सा व्यक्ति कंप्यूटर की कल्पना की उपज है। सोशल मीडिया नेटवर्क पर गड़बड़ी का विश्लेषण करने वाली शोधकर्ता केमिली फ्रांस्वा का कहना है,’ 2014 में जब यह टेक्नोलॉजी आई तब खराब मानी गई थी। आने वाले समय में लोगों की पहचान मुश्किल हो जाएगी। इससे पता लगता है कि टेक्नोलॉजी कितनी तेजी से बदलती है’।

दरअसल, चेहरे के प्रमुख हिस्सों को पहचानने की टेक्नोलॉजी बहुत अधिक बेहतर होने के कारण फर्जी चेहरे गढ़ना संभव हुआ है। लोग अपने स्मार्ट फोन को खोलने के लिए चेहरे का उपयोग कर सकते हैं। पुलिस एजेंसियां चेहरे की पहचान के प्रोग्राम का उपयोग संदिग्ध अपराधियों की पहचान और उनकी गिरफ्तारी में करती हैं। कुछ एक्टिविस्ट भी अपने नाम का टैग छिपाने वाले पुलिस अधिकारियों की पहचान बताने में इनका इस्तेमाल करते हैं। एक कंपनी ने किसी अजनबी को केवल एक फोटो से पहचानने के लिए एप बनाया है। हर दिन ऑनलाइन फोटो शेयर करने वाले लोगों के असंख्य फोटो वेब पर डालकर एप बनाया गया है।

चेहरे की पहचान के सिस्टम एआई के अन्य सिस्टम के समान बेहतर नहीं हैं। इनमें से कुछ सिस्टम अश्वेतों की पहचान ठीक से नहीं कर पाते हैं। 2015 में गूगल के इमेज डिटेक्शन सिस्टम ने दो अश्वेतों की गोरिल्ला के रूप में पहचान की थी। यह इसलिए क्योंकि सिस्टम में काली चमड़ी वाले लोगों से अधिक फोटो गोरिल्ला के थे। इसके साथ फेसियल रिकग्नीशन सिस्टम की आंखें यानी कैमरे गहरे रंग वाले लोगों के फोटो बहुत अच्छी तरह से नहीं खींच पाते हैं। जनवरी में डेट्रॉयट, अमेरिका में एक अश्वेत रॉबर्ट विलियम की गिरफ्तारी ऐसे अपराध में हुई जो उन्होंने नहीं किया। चेहरे की पहचान में गलती की वजह से ऐसा हुआ था।

आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस हमारे जीवन को आसान बनाता है लेकिन, वह मनुष्य के समान गलतियां कर सकता है। एआई सिस्टम के डेटा का चुनाव मानव करते हैं। हम विश्वास करते हैं कि कंप्यूटर हमेशा सही होते हैं। दूसरी ओर अध्ययनों ने दर्शाया है कि फिंगर प्रिंट या मानवीय चेहरों के आधार पर लगातार लोगों की गलत पहचान हुई है। ऐसा कंप्यूटर के इशारे पर होता है। शुरुआती दौर में जीपीएस सिस्टम के कारण कई ड्राइवरों ने अपनी कार किसी गड्ढे, तालाब में मोड़ दी या पेड़ से टकरा दी थी। अब इंटरनेट पर आ रहे फर्जी व्यक्तियों के फोटो एआई जैसे सिस्टम पर सवाल उठाते हैं।

- कश्मीर हिल, जेरेमी व्हाइट

