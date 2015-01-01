पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट:किनसे संगति करें, किनसे नहीं? 4 क्रांतिकारी मंत्र

डॉ. उज्ज्वल पाटनी
एक वेबिनार में हजारों छात्रों के बीच एक ने सवाल पूछा कि जीवन में कुछ पाना हो तो कैसे लोगों के साथ रहें? तपाक से दूसरे ने पूछा कि पहले यह बताइए कि किनका साथ छोड़ें? सब लोग हंस पड़े, लेकिन सवाल में गहराई थी। जो सलाह मैंने उन्हें दी, वह हर पाठक के जीवन में परिवर्तन ला सकती है। संगत के चार मंत्र हमेशा याद रखें :

1. साथ मत ढूंढना : ज़िंदगी में जब भी कोई बड़ा काम करना हो, जब भी कोई चुनौतीपूर्ण निर्णय लेना हो तो किसी के साथ की अपेक्षा न करें। यह कड़वा सच है कि पार्टी, होटल, मूवी या गॉसिप के लिए साथ मिल जाएगा, लेकिन गहरे, गंभीर और लंबी दूरी के काम करने के लिए साथ बहुत कम मिलता है। मुझे आज भी याद है कि बचपन में मैं अकेले ही हाफपैंट पहनकर साइकल पर कहीं भी वाद-विवाद, भाषण आदि प्रतियोगिताओं में हिस्सा लेने चला जाता था और कभी यह नहीं सोचता था कि साथ कौन जाएगा। जिसने भी साथ ढूंढा, समझ लो उससे सफलता पीछे छिटक गई, क्योंकि भीड़ कभी शिखर पर नहीं पहुंचती। सबकी सहमति और साथ की कामना करना, खुद को निराश करने का सरल रास्ता है।

2. साथ मत छोड़ना : आज आप सफल हो रहे हैं, कल आप और सफल होंगे और हो सकता है आपके पास खूब समृद्धि, सुख, सुविधा आ जाए, लेकिन उन लोगों का साथ ज़रूर देना जिन लोगों ने आपके लिए कोई त्याग किया है। उन्हें मत भूलना जिनकी सीढ़ियों पर पैर रखकर आप ऊपर चढ़े हो। अपने माता-पिता का साथ कभी मत छोड़ना, अपने परिवार के सदस्यों का साथ कभी मत छोड़ना क्योंकि कामयाबी में बहुत से लोगों के समझौते छुपे होते हैं जिनके बारे में कामयाब व्यक्ति को कई बार पता भी नहीं होता। बड़ा बनकर अकड़ जाना सरल है, लेकिन सरल रहना कठिन है। ऊंचाई पर आपके आसपास ऐसे लोग होने चाहिए जिनके साथ आप सफलता बांट सके। कृतज्ञ बनें, कृतघ्न नहीं

3. साथ मत जाना : ऐसे लोगों के साथ मत जाना, जिनका कोई विज़न नहीं हो, जिनको यह नहीं पता हो कि इस हफ्ते क्या करना है, इस महीने क्या करना है, अगले साल क्या करना है। जिनके पास कोई योजना नहीं है, वे अपने साथ-साथ आपको भी डुबो देंगे। याद रखिए, ज़िंदगी में सबसे बुरे काम हम अपने सबसे खास दोस्तों के साथ करते हैं, दुश्मनों के साथ नहीं। कालिख को हाथ लगाएंगे तो हाथ काले ही होंगे। यदि कल बहुत बड़े सपने हों तो ऐसे लोगों का साथ आज ही छोड़ देना क्योंकि यदि ऊंचाई पर पहुंच गए तो छोटा दाग भी बड़ा बनकर नज़र आएगा। आज जिनके साथ क्षणिक आनंद आता है, हो सकता है कि वो कल के लिए अभिशाप हो जाए।

4. साथ ज़रूर जाना : ऐसे लोगों के साथ ज़रूर जाना जो ज़िंदगी में कुछ करना चाहते हो। ध्यान से देखेंगे तो आपको अपने आसपास ऐसे कई लोग नजर आएंगे जो कुछ हासिल करना और सबकुछ बदल देना चाहते हैं। ये लोग आपको आपकी क्लास में, स्कूल में, रिश्तेदारों में, कार्यस्थल पर, समाज में नज़र आएंगे और आप ऐसे लोगों को देखकर बता सकते हैं कि ये कल के दिन कहीं न कहीं ज़रूर पहुंचेंगे। ये ज़िंदगी के प्रति गंभीर हैं, अपने आप को एक खास तरीके से प्रस्तुत करते हैं। याद रखिए, ऐसे लोगों के साथ भी रहेंगे तो आपकी ऊंचाई उसी क्षण सुनिश्चित हो जाती है। जैसा लक्ष्य हो, जिनके साथ आप प्रेरित होते हों, कुछ ख़ास करने कि इच्छा होती हो, अपने ऊपर विश्वास पैदा होता हो, वैसे लोगों का साथ चुनिए।

संगत आपको ऊंचा उठा भी सकती है और यह आपकी ऊंचाई को ख़त्म भी कर सकती है। आज से 10 साल बाद कोई किस स्तर पर रहेगा, इसका अंदाज़ आज परिवार में, कार्यस्थल पर और समाज में उनकी संगत देखकर लगाया जा सकता है।

(media@ujjwalpatni.com)

