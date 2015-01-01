पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाकिस्तान डायरी:अपनी क़लम का हथियार की तरह इस्तेमाल करने वाला पत्रकार

ज़ाहिदा हिना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रॉबर्ट फिस्क हमारे यहां एक जाने-पहचाने पत्रकार थे। उनकी तहरीरें बहुत शौक़ से पढ़ी जाती थीं। यही वजह है कि बीती 30 अक्टूबर को जब वे इस दुनिया से रुख़्सत हुए तो उनके पढ़ने वालों ने, अदीबों ने, सहाफियों ने उनका बहुत ग़म मनाया।

रॉबर्ट के पिता ने पहली जंगे अज़ीम में हिस्सा लिया था और वहां से बचकर आ गए थे। रॉबर्ट उनके इकलौते बेटे थे। बेटे की अपने पिता की तरह फौजी बनने में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं थी। वे क्या बनें, अभी इसी उधेड़बुन में थे कि अल्फ्रेड हिचकॉक की फिल्म ‘फॉरेन कॉरेस्पोंडेंट’ आई और वे उसे देखने गए। इस फिल्म ने रॉबर्ट को इतना ज़्यादा प्रभावित किया कि उन्होंने सोच लिया कि वे किसी अख़बार का ग़ैरमुल्की नुमाइंदा ही बनेंगे। उस वक़्त वे सिर्फ 12 साल के थे।

हिचकॉक की फिल्म का हीरो जॉनी जोन्ज़ उनका आइडियल बन चुका था। तालीम पूरी करने के बाद उन्होंने छोटे-मोटे अख़बारों में नौकरी की। संडे एक्सप्रेस में कॉलम लिखने लगे। वे उन अख़बार वालों जैसे नहीं थे जो सिर्फ ख़बरें देते थे। वे किसी भी ख़बर की तह तक जाते थे और अंदर की बात निकाल लाते थे। उन्होंने पुर्तगाल की ख़बरों के साथ ही ईरान में 1979 में होने वाले इंक़लाब के बारे में कई कॉलम लिखे। साल 1989 में वे दी इंडिपेंडेंट से जुड़ गए। यह जुड़ाव उनकी आखिरी सांस तक बना रहा।

90 की दहाई ख़त्म होते-होते वे बर्तानिया के सबसे जाने-पहचाने और मशहूर सहाफी हो चुके थे। साल 1976 से वे बैरूत में रहे और उन्होंने वहां की ख़ानाजंगी देखी। वे उनमें से थे, जिनके हाथ में राइफल नहीं थी, लेकिन अपनी क़लम का इस्तेमाल हथियार की तरह से करते थे। इनके भेजे हुए लेख लोगों को इसीलिए बहुत पसंद आते थे और वे उसका बेसब्री से इंतज़ार करते थे। उनमें से मैं भी एक थी। उन्होंने लेबनान में होने वाली जंग पर जो भी लिखा, उनका संकलन करके ‘पिटी द नेशन’ के शीर्षक से 1990 में एक किताब छापी। हमारे यहां भी यह खूब बिकी। उस किताब को पढ़ते हुए यूं महसूस हुआ जैसे क़तार दर क़तार लाशें हैं जिनसे लहू बह रहा है और हम बस उनका ग़म महसूस कर सकने वाले बेबस हैं ।

वे 30 साल तक ख़ानाबदोशों की तरह जंगी इलाक़ों में घूमते रहे। कभी टैंकों पर चढ़ जाते और वहीं मैदाने जंग से अपनी ख़बरें भेजते। उनका कहना था कि किसी भी जंगी इलाक़े में ग़ैरमुल्की जर्नलिस्ट का यह फर्ज़ है कि वे किसी भी भेदभाव को अपने दिल में जगह ना दे और सितम सहने वालों का मज़हब, ज़बान और नुक़्तए नज़र जो भी हो, अगर वे मज़लूम हैं तो उनका साथ दे। इस सोच वाले रॉबर्ट फिस्क चले गए। यह हम सभी के लिए एक बहुत बड़ा नुक़सान है।

(ज़ाहिदा हिना - पाकिस्तान की जानी-मानी वरिष्ठ पत्रकार, लेखिका और स्तंभकार)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें