मनोवैज्ञानिक पड़ताल:आज के बच्चे क्या ज्यादा होशियार हैं?

डॉ. आशुतोष श्रीवास्तव35 मिनट पहले
  • हाल ही में ख़बर आई कि एक बच्ची ने केवल सात साल की उम्र में किताब लिख दी। छह साल की एक बालिका चार मिनट में 195 देशों के नाम बोल देती है।
  • रिएलिटी शो में बच्चों द्वारा कमाल करने के तो कई उदाहरण अक्सर सामने आते ही रहते हैं। तो क्या नई पीढ़ी ज्यादा होशियार साबित हो रही है? एक मनोवैज्ञानिक पड़ताल ...

यह निर्विवाद तथ्य है कि हर पीढ़ी अपनी अगली पीढ़ी से मानसिक रूप से बेहतर होती है। विकासवाद का सिद्धांत भी यही कहता है। यही वजह है कि कम उम्र में ही बच्चों और किशारों द्वारा ऐसे काम करने की खबरें आ रही हैं जो इससे पहले की पीढ़ी सोच भी नहीं सकती थी। हालांकि यह भी सच है कि हर पीढ़ी में एक्स्ट्रा आर्डनरी बच्चे होते रहे हैं। अंतर केवल इतना है कि पहले एक्सपोजर की कमी होती थी। बच्चों की प्रतिभा को दिशा देने के मौके नहीं थे। लेकिन पिछले कुछ सालों के दौरान प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जाने लगा है। अगर बच्चा प्रतिभाशाली है तो आज माता-पिता को मालूम है कि उन्हें बच्चे को कैसे आगे ले जाना है। ऐसे बच्चों के अभिभावक अतिरिक्त कोशिश और संसाधन खर्च कर बच्चे को मुकाम तक ले जाते हैं।

बच्चों के विकास के लिए उचित है?

बच्चे के विकास के कई आयाम होते हैं - भावनात्मक विकास, बौद्धिक विकास, सामाजिक विकास आदि। बच्चे का सभी तरह से विकास होना चाहिए। लेकिन कम उम्र में प्रतिभा के सामने आने या उस प्रतिभा पर ही ध्यान देने का नकारात्मक असर यह होता है कि बच्चे का सर्वांगीण विकास बाधित हो सकता है। उदाहरण के लिए अगर बच्चा टीवी एक्टर बन गया तो अब वह अपनी क्लास में ही सेलेब्रिटी बन जाएगा। उसके साथ उसकी कक्षा में उसके शिक्षकों व अन्य सहपाठी छात्रों द्वारा जो सहज बर्ताव होना चाहिए, अब वह उससे वंचित रह जाएगा। इससे उसके सामाजिक विकास पर गहरा असर पड़ेगा।

असामान्य बनाने की कोशिश?

जो बच्चा जबरदस्त प्रतिभाशाली है, उसकी प्रतिभा का तो इस्तेमाल हो रहा है, उसकी ऊर्जा को कहीं न कहीं दिशा मिल रही है, लेकिन अब दिक्कत यह हो रही है कि उस प्रतिभाशाली बच्चे को देखकर दूसरे अभिभावक भी अपने उस बच्चे पर वैसा ही प्रदर्शन करने का दबाव बनाते हैं जिसमें उस स्तर की प्रतिभा नहीं है। वह बच्चा ‘नार्मल’ है, लेकिन अब उस नार्मल बच्चे को ‘एब्नार्मल’ बनाने की कोशिश शुरू हो जाती है। अगर आम का पेड़ पांच साल में फल देता है, लेकिन यदि उससे छह माह में ही फल लेने हो तो फिर उसे बोन्साई ही बनाना होगा। बोन्साई बनाने का मतलब है बच्चों को उस ऊंचाई को छूने से वंचित करना जिसके लिए वे प्रकृति द्वारा बनाए गए हैं।

असफलता के लिए तैयार नहीं!

कम उम्र में सफलता या सफलता की चाहत से बच्चों और माता-पिता दोनों पर दबाव बढ़ा है। जिस बच्चे ने 6 या 8 या 12 साल की उम्र में कोई बड़ा काम कर दिया, उस पर उसी काम को दोहराने का दबाव बढ़ जाएगा। जो बच्चा एक बार सफल हो गया तो अब वह अभिभावकों या समाज की नजरों में असफल नहीं हो सकता, यह दबाव रहता है, जबकि कम उम्र के बच्चों को तो सफलता या असफलता के मायने भी नहीं मालूम होते। ऐसी स्थिति में वह असफलता का सामना करने के लिए तैयार नहीं रहेगा, जबकि असफलता जिंदगी के एक सिक्के के दो पहलू हैं। जब कच्ची उम्र में ही बच्चा सफलता का स्वाद सीख जाएगा, पैसा कमाना सीख जाएगा तो रिश्तों की अहमियत शायद वह नहीं जान पाएगा, न परिवार के रिश्ते, न यारी दोस्ती के रिश्ते।

प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों के साथ अभिभावक क्या करें?

- अभिभावक का काम उस किसान की तरह है जो खाद पानी देता है। खाद पानी का मतलब उसकी प्रतिभा को पहचान कर उसके प्रशिक्षण, एक्सपोजर पर ध्यान दिया जा सकता है, लेकिन विकास की गति वही होनी चाहिए, जो स्वाभाविक और प्राकृतिक है।

- बच्चा जिस क्षेत्र में अच्छा है, उसमें उसे आनंद लेने दें, लेकिन अन्य पहलुओं पर भी जोर दें। प्रतिभा के व्यावसायीकरण से बचें।

फिल्म ‘शकुंतला देवी’ एक सबक

कुछ अरसे पहले आई ‘शकुंतला देवी’ फिल्म से प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों के अभिभावक सबक ले सकते हैं। सच्ची कहानी पर आधारित यह फिल्म बताती है कि बहुत ही प्रतिभाशाली शकुंतला की प्रतिभा का किस तरह उनके पिता दोहन करते हैं। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में उनका भावनात्मक विकास नहीं हो पाता है। रिश्तों में वे हर जगह फेल हुई। माता-पिता के साथ रिश्ते अच्छे नहीं रहे, पति के साथ संबंध टूट गए और बेटी के साथ भी सामान्य रिश्ते नहीं रह पाए।

सफलता को दबाव न बनने दें, बेहतर करने की प्रेरणा लें

सोलह साल की उम्र में पांच बार टेड टॉक देने वाले, यूनाइटेड नेशन के 75वें इंटरनेशनल यूथ डे सेलिब्रेशन में अपनी बात कहने और दो किताबों (अ सेलिब्रेशन ऑफ ट्रिबुलेशन और पेंडेमिक 2020-राइफ ऑफ द वायरस वर्ल्ड) के लेखक यश तिवारी का कहना है कि इस सफलता के बाद भी फोकस तो उनका हमेशा ऐसा रहता है कि अब तक जो काम किया है, उससे और बड़ा काम कैसे किया जाए। मैं कभी यह नहीं सोचता कि मुझे कितनी कम उम्र में क्या-क्या हासिल करना है, बल्कि इस बात पर ध्यान देता हूं कि मैं जिस उम्र में जो भी काम करुं, उसका सकारात्मक असर हमारे समाज पर दिखे और मैं ऐसी सफलता अर्जित करुं जिसके द्वारा अपने जैसे युवाओं को प्रेरित कर सकूं। ऐसी सोच रखने के कारण मैं कभी भी दबाव महसूस नहीं करता, बल्कि हमेशा सेल्फ मोटीवेटिड महसूस करता हूं।

(जैसा कि यश तिवारी ने रसरंग को बताया)

आईक्यू का गणित

50% लोगों का आईक्यू 90-110 के बीच होता है

2.5% का आईक्यू 70 से कम होता है।

0.5% का आईक्यू 140 से ज्यादा होता है

2.5% का आईक्यू 130 से ज्यादा होता है

160 आईक्यू वाले व्यक्ति को जीनियस माना जाता है।

100 आईक्यू को औसत माना जाता है। 70 फीसदी लोगों में यही स्तर होता है।

210 आईक्यू का विश्व रिकॉर्ड है द. कोरिया के प्रोफेसर किम यंग योन्ग का। उन्होंने किशोरावस्था में नासा के लिए काम किया था।

160 आईक्यू था वैज्ञानिक स्टीफन डब्ल्यू हॉकिंग का।

