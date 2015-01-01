पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट:इस दिवाली से खुद में लाएं ये 8 बदलाव

डॉ. उज्ज्वल पाटनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लक्ष्मीजी को 2021 के लिए कुछ सुपात्रों की तलाश है। उन सुपात्रों में क्या-क्या गुण होने चाहिए, एक मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर के तौर पर उसकी एक सूची मैं अपने पाठकों के समक्ष पेश कर रहा हूं। यदि आप इस सूची में फिट बैठते हैं तो इस साल स्वागत के लिए तैयार रहिए, नहीं तो तेजी से फिट होने की कोशिश कीजिए।

1. टीम पर यकीन कीजिए : बेहतरीन टीम बनाने पर फोकस कीजिए। सही लोगों को चुनिए। अच्छे कार्य पर पुरस्कार दीजिए। हर दिन कुछ लोगों की तारीफ कीजिए। इस काम पर कोई टैक्स नहीं है। हर आदमी खुलकर किसी की भी तारीफ कर सकता है। जिस क्षण आप लोगों की तारीफ करते हैं, वे अपने हो जाते हैं और आपके साथ काम करना चाहते हैं। आजकल लक्ष्मीजी एकला चलो के बजाय सही टीम वालों के पास जल्दी आती हैं।

2. कुछ अलग करने की कोशिश कीजिए : लक्ष्मीजी भेड़चाल की जगह इनोवेशन वालों को ढूंढ रही हैं। भीड़ के पीछे मत भागिए। कुछ ऐसा करने का प्रयास कीजिए जो दूसरों से अलग हो, जो दूसरों के काम का भी हो और जिसे करने से आपको खुशी मिलती हो। सफलता बायप्रोडक्ट के रूप में आपके पास आएगी। जहां भी जो भी करें, अपनी 100 फीसदी ताकत लगाइए और उसके बाद कुछ चीज़ें कुदरत पर छोड़ दीजिए।

3. आभार व्यक्त कीजिए : जो कुछ आपके पास है, उसके लिए धन्यवाद कीजिए। हर दिन एक थैंक-यू वॉक कीजिए। उस वॉक में जो कुछ आपके पास है, उसके लिए खूब धन्यवाद कीजिए। हर सुबह और हर रात को धन्यवाद कीजिए। जब आप धन्यवाद करेंगे तो खुश रहेंगे। आप एकसाथ खुश और तनावपूर्ण नहीं हो सकते। लक्ष्मीजी इस साल खुश रहने वालों का पता पूछ रही हैं।

4. खुद का खूब ध्यान रखिए : इस दिवाली से पेड़ों और पौधों पर उगने वाला प्राकृतिक भोजन ही ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा खाइए और जितनी भी पॉकेट-बंद खाद्य सामग्री है, उनसे दूर रहिए। मानसिक, आत्मिक और शारीरिक सेहत के लिए वक़्त निकालिए। आप जितना स्वस्थ रहेंगे, लक्ष्मीजी आपके यहां उतने ज्यादा दिन रहेंगी।

5. नकारात्मक लोगों से दूर रहिए : ऊर्जा सोखने वालों से दूर रहिए। ऐसे तमाम लोग जिनके पास जाकर आप नकारात्मक और कमज़ोर महसूस करते हैं, जो आपको नीचा दिखाना चाहते हैं, जो आपको नाकाबिल सिद्ध करना चाहते हैं, इस साल उनके साथ कम से कम वक़्त बिताएंगे तो लक्ष्मीजी ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा आपके साथ रहेंगी। कोरोनाकाल के बाद यूं भी लक्ष्मीजी सकारात्मक और ऊर्जा से भरे लोगों के घर जाना चाहती हैं।

6. कम से कम शिकायत कीजिए : याद रखिए, रोने वालों के साथ कोई खड़ा नहीं होना चाहता। आप खुश होंगे तो हर कोई आपसे जुड़ना चाहेगा और आपके काम आना चाहेगा। खूब मुस्कुराइए, ठहाके लगाइए। शिकायतें कम से कम कीजिए और समाधान पर ज्यादा सोचिए। आप सबकुछ नहीं बदल सकते, लेकिन बहुत कुछ बदल सकते हैं। जितनी कम शिकायतें होंगी, उतनी ज़्यादा उपलब्धियां होंगी।

7. सीखने की कोशिश कीजिए : इस दिवाली से ज़्यादा से ज्यादा पुस्तकें पढ़िए। हर गलती खुद करके सीखने के लिए ज़िंदगी बहुत छोटी है। इसकी जगह दूसरों से सीख लेना बुद्धिमानी है। कुछ तो राज होगा, तभी तो दुनिया के अधिकांश बड़े लोग रात-दिन पढ़ते हैं और सीखते हैं। मेरी निजी सलाह है कि सफल लोगों की बायोग्राफी जरूर पढ़ें। आजकल लक्ष्मीजी को बुलाने के लिए नॉलेज इकॉनामी की जरूरत पड़ती है। सकारात्मक पुस्तकें, सकारात्मक यूट्यूब वीडियो, लेख और माहौल, इन सबका चुनाव हमारे हाथ में हैं। जितना सकारात्मक रहेंगे, लक्ष्मीजी के उतने कृपापात्र रहेंगे।

8. दूसरों को खुशी दीजिए : हर दिन किसी एक व्यक्ति के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट लाने की कोशिश कीजिए। लक्ष्मीजी उनके घर जाना चाहती हैं, जिनसे दूसरों के घरों में रोशनी आती है, जिनकी वजह से दूसरों के होठों पर हंसी आती है। जब आप दूसरों को देने के लिए जेब खोलते हैं, ऊपर वाला आपको देने के लिए अपना दिल खोलता है। इस पर यकीन कीजिए और हर दिन किसी एक व्यक्ति के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट लाने की कोशिश कीजिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें