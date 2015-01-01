पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर 360:सेंट्रल वेस्टा प्रोजेक्ट : सरकार का दावा, नई संसद से सालाना 1000 करोड़ रुपए बचेंगे

भास्कर रिसर्चएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो 1920 की, जब संसद बन रही थी : निर्माण में 6 वर्ष का समय लगा था। उद्घाटन 1927 में लॉर्ड इरविन ने किया था।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 10 दिसंबर को नए संसद भवन के निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन कर आधारशिला रख दी है। प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा भूमि पूजन किए जाने के साथ ही 25 हजार करोड़ के सेंट्रल विस्टा नाम से चल रहे प्रोजेक्ट के तहत बनने वाली 971 करोड़ रुपए लागत की नई पार्लियामेंट बिल्डिंग की नींव की शुरुआत हो गई। हालांकि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अभी इसके निर्माण कार्य पर रोक लगा रखी है। इस निर्माण कार्य को रुकवाने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कई याचिकाएं लंबित हैं। सेंट्रल विस्टा मामले में विपक्ष भी हमलावर है। आरोप है कि बजट की कमी के चलते राज्यों को जीएसटी का पैसा नहीं मिला है। स्वास्थ्य बजट में 15 फीसदी की कटौती की गई है। इसके अलावा कई तरह की कटौतियां की गई हैं। इसके बावजूद सरकार अपने लिए ‘महल’ खड़ा कर रही है।

वहीं नए भवन के निर्माण के पक्ष में भारत सरकार के सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता का कहना है कि मौजूदा संसद की इमारत 100 साल पुरानी है। इसमें अब सुरक्षा संबंधी समस्याएं हैं। जगह की कमी है। ये इमारत भूकंपरोधी भी नहीं है। इसमें आग लगने से बचाव संबंधी सुरक्षा मापदंडों का भी अभाव है। इसके व्यावहारिक पक्ष को भी ध्यान में रखा गया है। इससे सालाना करीब एक हजार करोड़ रुपए के अलग-अलग कई खर्चे बंद हो जाएंगे। बहरहाल पक्ष-विपक्ष के तर्कों के बावजूद यह पूरा प्रोजेक्ट विवादों में आ गया है। इसका निर्माण कार्य अब सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिकाओं के फैसलों पर टिका हुआ है। आइए इस रिपोर्ट में जानते हैं नए संसद भवन और उससे जुड़े तमाम पहलुओं के बारे में।

जरूरत क्यों है नई संसद की?

मार्च 2020 में सरकार ने संसद को बताया कि पुरानी बिल्डिंग ओवर यूटिलाइज्ड हो चुकी है और खराब हो रही है। साथ ही 2026 में लोकसभा सीटों का नए सिरे से परिसीमन का काम शेड्यूल्ड है। इसके बाद सदन में सांसदों की संख्या बढ़ सकती है। बढ़े हुए सांसदों के बैठने के लिए पुरानी बिल्डिंग में पर्याप्त जगह नहीं है। इसके अलावा संविधान के आर्टिकल-81 में हर जनगणना के बाद सीटों का परिसीमन मौजूदा आबादी के हिसाब से करने का नियम था, लेकिन 1971 के बाद से नहीं हुआ। 2021 में इस बिल्डिंग को बने हुए 100 साल पूरे होने वाले हैं।

मौजूदा भवन का क्या होगा?

मौजूदा संसद भवन का इस्तेमाल भी जारी रहेगा। इसका उपयोग संसदीय आयोजनों के लिए किया जाएगा। साथ ही इसका इस्तेमाल एक म्यूजियम के तौर पर भी किए जाने का विचार है ताकि युवा पीढ़ी को लोकतांत्रिक यात्रा के बारे में जानकारी मिल सके।

टाटा और क्या बना रहा है देश में ?

देश में बड़े स्तर पर मेट्रो रेल और एयरपोर्ट कंस्ट्रक्शन का काम टाटा कंपनी के पास है। टाटा ने प्रयागराज में रिकॉर्ड 11 महीने में बमरौली एयरपोर्ट की टर्मिनल बिल्डिंग का निर्माण किया है। अयोध्या में बन रहे राममंदिर का निर्माण कार्य कर रही कंपनी L&T के काम को परखने का दायित्व टाटा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी को ही सौंपा गया है। इसी तरह देश और दुनिया में टाटा कई बड़े निर्माण पूरे कर रही है।

प्रस्तावित नए संसद भवन के बारे में :

लागत समय : 971 करोड़ रुपए की लागत आएगी। 2022 में तैयार होगा। पूरे प्रोजेक्ट का निर्माण क्षेत्र 64,500 वर्ग मीटर होगा।

खास फीचर्स : नई इमारत में भव्य संविधान हॉल, सांसदों के बैठने के लिए बड़ा हॉल, आधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त अलग दफ्तर, लाइब्रेरी आदि होंगे।

क्षमता : लोकसभा की क्षमता 888 सीटों की होगी। राज्यसभा की क्षमता 384 सीटों की होगी।

