आपस की बात:‘दुख भरे दिन बीते रे भैया, अब सुख आयो रे’

राजकुमार केसवानी35 मिनट पहले
जिस दौर में ज़मीन को ‘धरती माता’ की जगह ‘लक्ष्मी मैया’ का रूप दे दिया गया हो, उस दौर में ज़मीन को ज़मीन के तौर पर याद करना यक़ीनन सवाब का काम होगा। मैं भी इस सवाब को हासिल करने का तलबगार हूं। लिहाज़ा बात ज़मीन की, बात किसान की, बात औरत की और बात हम सब की बज़रिया ‘मदर इंडिया।’ महबूब ख़ान की 1957 की महान कलाकृति।

बाबा आदम ने आसमानों में रहने का हक़ खोया तो ज़मीन पर उतार दिया गया। बाबा रोता रहा। उसे पता था कि उसने क्या खोया है। हक़ीक़तन, आदम और हव्वा दुनिया के पहले विस्थापित थे, जिन्हें अपनी जड़ों से उखड़कर यहां आना पड़ा। हम सब उसी विस्थापित मूल के लोग हैं। हमें आसमान खोने का दर्द नहीं होता कि हम तक आते-आते आदम-हव्वा का दर्द, अंश-अंश होकर ध्वंस हो चुका है।

अब ज़मीन हमारी हक़ीक़त, आसमान हमारी फ़ैंटेसी है। फ़ैंटेसी पर सबका खुला अधिकार है, ज़मीन पर कब्ज़े की लड़ाई जारी है। सबको ज़मीन चाहिये। सरहदों से लेकर गांव-गली तक यह लड़ाई जारी है। न जाने कब से और न जाने कब तक।

अगर मुझे खड़े होकर इंसान दिखने के लिए पांव भर ज़मीन चाहिये तो समंदर को भी अपने वजूद के लिए ज़मीन की दरकार है। काश, ज़मीन को भी किसी पेड़ की तरह लगातार बढ़ते रहने का हुनर आता होता। तब शायद इंसान कुछ कम वहशी होता। बहरहाल, जो नहीं है उसका रोना क्या। लिहाज़ा जो है, उसी की बात करता हूं।

‘मदर इंडिया’ हिंदुस्तान की आज़ादी के दस बरस बाद के ग्रामीण भारत की एक नुमाइंदा तस्वीर है जिसकी आमद ‘दुख भरे दिन बीते रे भैया, अब सुख आयो रे’ के नारे की तरह हुई थी। आज़ादी को 73 बरस हुए जाते हैं। अब मैं ‘मदर इंडिया’ की कहानी कहता जाता हूं और आप ख़ुद इसमें आज का भारत ढूंढते चलें।

फ़िल्म की शुरुआत होती है पार्श्व में गूंजती हुई इस आवाज़ के साथ :

धरती माता जीवन भर हम तेरे ही गुण गाएं

जितनी बार जनम हो अपना, तेरी गोद में आएं

पर्दे पर टाईटल्स शुरू होते हैं और उसी के साथ ही पूरा पर्दा एक इंतिहाई बुज़ुर्ग औरत के चेहरे से भर जाता है। औरत अपने कांपते हाथों से ज़मीन से मिट्टी का एक बड़ा सा ढेला उठाती है, उसे चूमती है और अपनी नम सी आंखों से छुआते हुए माथे तक ले जाती है। इसी लम्हे इस औरत के ठीक पीछे दो अलग-अलग दिशाओं से दो ट्रेक्टर चलते हुए दिखाई देने लगते हैं। फिर कैमरा ज़रा सा घूमकर बिजली के खम्बे की तरफ़ जाता है। पक्की सड़क पर एक जीप, ज़मीन को समतल करने वाली बुलडोज़र मशीनें, थ्रेशर और फिर कैमरा घूम-घामकर आ टिकता है नहर के बहते पानी और उस पर बने ताज़ा-ताज़ा बांध पर।

ज़मीन से घूमकर कैमरा गांव की तरफ़ आता है। एक करीने से बने हुए कवेलू वाले घर के बाहर एक जीप में गांव के लोगों का एक दल आता है। यह सब गांव की सबसे बुज़ुर्ग औरत राधा (नरगिस) के पास पहुंचे हैं कि वह बांध का उद्घाटन उससे करवाना चाहते हैं, जिससे नहर का पानी गांव की ज़मीनों को मिल सकेगा।

इस फ़िल्म के निर्माता-निर्देशक महबूब ख़ान हिंदुस्तान के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू पर दिल-ओ-जान से फ़िदा थे। नेहरू जी की विकास योजनाओं का उन पर बड़ा गहरा असर था। इस क़दर कि 27 मई 1964 की दोपहर में पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू की मृत्यु का समाचार सुनते ही महबूब ख़ान को हार्ट अटैक हुआ। चंद घंटे बाद 28 मई की सुबह उनका भी देहांत हो गया।

जिस उन्नत किस्म के गांव का मंज़र फ़िल्म ‘मदर इंडिया’ की शुरुआत में दिखाया गया है, वह एक आदर्श सा ग्राम है जिसमें कमोबेश हर सुख-सुविधा दिखाई दे जाती है। पक्की सड़कें, ट्रेक्टर, बिजली के साथ बूढ़ी राधा के घर में रेडियो भी दिखाई दे जाता है। मगर सच तो यह है कि इस तरह के उन्नत गांव तो हमारे मुल्क में आज भी विरले ही हैं। मगर हैं ज़रूर।

लेकिन ‘मदर इंडिया’ की असल कहानी शुरू होती है पूरे 4 मिनट 40 सेकंड के बाद। नहर के उद्घाटन के वक़्त राधा को उसकी तमाम ना-नुकुर के बावजूद फूलों की माला पहनने पर आमादा किया जाता है। फूल की ख़ुश्बू राधा को उसके माज़ी में ले जाती है, जब उसे श्यामू (राजकुमार) सफ़ेद फ़ूलों से बनी वरमाला पहना रहा है। ‘पी के घर आज, प्यारी दुल्हनिया चली’ जैसे बोलों के बीच घर से बिदाई हुई थी।

‘मदर इंडिया’ की कहानी, कहानी कम और भारत के ग्रामीण जीवन की महागाथा अधिक है। कल भी सच्ची और आज भी सच्ची। अशिक्षा, गरीबी, लाचारी के बीच मिट्टी में ख़ुद को मिट्टी करता हुआ किसान। पुरुष के साथ कांधे से कांधा मिलाकर खड़ी औरत। क़ुदरत और दौलत के कहर से जूझते परिवार।

फ़िल्म के मुख्य किरदारों में से एक और सबसे प्रमुख है राधा (नरगिस), जो हमारे समाज द्वारा स्थापित मानकों के अनुसार एक ‘आदर्श भारतीय नारी’ है, जिसका अर्थ होता है त्याग की मूर्ति। एक आदर्श पत्नी, आज्ञाकारी बहू, ममतामयी मां और घर-परिवार की सबसे मज़बूत धुरी। श्यामू (राजकुमार) है जो राधा का पति है, कर्ज़ में डूबा हुआ एक किसान है। शादी के लिए उसकी मां सुंदर चाची (जिल्लू बाई) ने ज़मीन गिरवी रखी है सूदखोर सुक्खी लाला (कन्हैयालाल) के पास। एक और अहम किरदार है राधा के छोटे बेटे बिरजू का। बिरजू के बचपन का रोल निभाया है, एक विलक्षण प्रतिभा वाले बच्चे साजिद ने और बड़ा बिरजू बना है सुनील दत्त।

अब वक़्त है कि मैं ज़रा सा फ़िल्म की कहानी से हटकर फ़िल्म के पीछे की कहानी कहना शुरू कर दूं। इस फ़िल्म की पर्दे के पीछे की कहानी के भी पीछे सबसे अहम इंसान महबूब ख़ान की कहानी। गुजरात के नवसारी जिले के बिलीमोरा गांव की धूल-मट्टी में पले-बड़े इस इंसान की कहानी इंसानी अज़्म की, संकल्प शक्ति की अद्भुत मिसाल है। एक ऐसा इंसान जिसने किसी स्कूली किताब को पढ़े बिना ही वह इतिहास लिख डाला, जिसे हिंदुस्तान ही नहीं तमाम दुनिया के लोग पढ़-पढ़ कर इस इंसान की काबलियत को सौ-सौ सलाम पेश करते हैं।

इन्हीं महबूब ख़ान ने 1938 में हालीवुड की एक फ़िल्म देखी - द गुड अर्थ। 1937 में रिलीज़ हुई यह फ़िल्म नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता लेखिका पर्ल एस.बक की इसी नाम की कहानी पर आधारित थी। महबूब ख़ान इस फ़िल्म से इस क़दर मुतासिर हुए कि इसी कहानी को भारत की परिस्थितियों में ढालकर फ़िल्माने का फ़ैसला कर लिया।

महबूब ख़ान, ख़ुद को ‘अंगूठा छाप’ कहते थे लेकिन उनके दोस्तों में एक से एक ज़हीन और आला दिमाग़ लोग थे। उन्हीं में से एक थे बाबूभाई मेहता। उन्होंने सुझाव दिया कि भारतीय संदर्भों में ढालने के लिए पर्ल एस. बक की ही दूसरी कहानी ‘द मदर’ ज़्यादा मुनासिब होगी। महबूब ख़ान ने कहानी सुनी तो उन्हें भी बात जंच गई। इस तरह दोनों कहानियों के मेल से एक कहानी तैयार हुई। इस कहानी पर महबूब ख़ान ने फ़िल्म बनाई ‘औरत।’ यह फ़िल्म एक निहायत कामयाब फ़िल्म साबित हुई। 1940 की इसी कामयाब फ़िल्म का री-मेक है 1957 की फ़िल्म ‘मदर इंडिया।’

फ़िल्म ‘औरत’ में नरगिस वाला किरदार निभाया था सरदार अख़्तर ने जो बाद में श्रीमती महबूब ख़ान बन गईं। राजकुमार वाला रोल मिला था गोविंदा के पिता अरुण आहूजा को। दो बेटों रामू और बिरजू वाली भूमिकाओं में थे सुरेंद्रनाथ और याक़ूब, जिन्हें बाद में राजेंद्र कुमार और सुनील दत्त ने निभाया। हां अलबता दोनों ही फ़िल्मों में सुक्खी लाला का किरदार एक ही अभिनेता कन्हैयालाल ने निभाया।

संगीतकार नौशाद के मुताबिक जब महबूब ख़ान ने अपनी टीम के साथियों; कैमरामैन फरीदून ईरानी, लेखक आर.एस. चौधरी, असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर चमनकांत गांधी और उनके साथ एक मीटिंग के दौरान ‘औरत’ के रीमेक का इरादा ज़ाहिर किया तो उन्हें इससे बाज़ आने की सलाह दी गई। वजह यह कि ‘औरत’ को एक क्लासिक का दर्जा हासिल हो चुका था और उसे दोहराना ख़तरे से ख़ाली न था।

महबूब ख़ान ने अपने इरादे से ज़रा सा भी हिले बिना जवाब दिया था; ‘मेरे ज़हन में जो है वह आप लोग नहीं समझ रहे हैं। मैं फ़िल्म ‘औरत’ की बुनियादी कहानी में कोई तब्दीली नहीं करूंगा। फ़िल्म ‘औरत’ में बिरजू का रोल मुख़्तसर (छोटा) था। इस फ़िल्म में उसका रोल बचपन से होगा। सुक्खी लाला का केरेक्टर भी नुमाया किया जाएगा। नई फ़िल्म का आग़ाज़ (आरम्भ) और इख़्तिताम (अंत) भी दूसरा होगा।’

यह एक तख़्लीक़कार, एक सृजक की दृष्टि का ही कमाल है कि जिसने एक ही कहानी को दुबारा बनाया तो असल से बेहतर बनाकर दिखाया। एक ज़रूरी बात आज ही बताना ज़रूरी है। ‘औरत’ में अभिनेता याक़ूब ने बिरजू के किरदार को इस कमाल से अंजाम दिया था कि वह अपने लेखक और निर्देशक दोनों की सोच से भी ऊपर चला गया था। वह सूदखोर लाला के अन्याय और शोषण के ख़िलाफ़ बग़ावत का एक परचम बनकर फ़िल्म में छा गया था। ‘मदर इंडिया’ में सुनील दत्त को यह भूमिका निभाने का अवसर मिला। कामयाब भी हुआ लेकिन याक़ूब की ऊंचाई न छू पाया।

लेकिन बताने वाली बात तो रही ही जा रही है। फ़िल्म की शुरुआत के वक़्त बिरजू वाली यह भूमिका दी गई थी दिलीप कुमार को। वह तैयार भी हो गए थे लेकिन जिसे कहते हैं न कि ‘दाने-दाने पे लिखा है, खाने वाले का नाम’, सो इस दाने पर सुनील दत्त का नाम लिखा था।

और...

दिलीप कुमार को फ़िल्म में लेने का मतलब ही होता था कि कहानी में सब कुछ उनके गिर्द ही घूमता रहे। इस बार भी उन्होंने मंज़र पर आते ही महबूब ख़ान और उनकी लेखकों की टीम को कहानी में बदलाव के सुझाव दिए। इन सुझावों में से एक था दिलीप कुमार का फ़िल्म में डबल रोल। और उसी के साथ ...

माफ़ी और हज़ार माफ़ी। ई कमबख़्त घंटी बज गई है ससुरी। आज की बात इते पे ई रोकनी पड़ेगी। सो इससे आगे अगली बार।

जय-जय

