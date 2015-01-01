पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर 360:देश में लव जिहाद पर बहस, 2.21% महिलाओं ने की है दूसरे धर्म में शादी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लव जिहाद’ इन दिनों चर्चा में है। मध्य प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा सहित भाजपा शासित राज्यों में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने की तैयारी हो रही है। पिछले कुछ वर्षों से ‘लव जिहाद’ सुर्खियों में बना हुआ है। कथित तौर पर केरल, उत्तर प्रदेश, कर्नाटक, हरियाणा सहित कई राज्यों में लव जिहाद के मामले सामने आते रहे हैं। हालांकि, कानून में ‘लव जिहाद’ से जुड़ा कोई शब्द नहीं है। ना ही देश की किसी भी एजेंसी के पास यह डेटा है कि ऐसे कितने मामले अब तक दर्ज किए गए हैं। खुद सरकार ने संसद में कहा है कि लव जिहाद के तहत कोई केस किसी भी एजेंसी ने दर्ज नहीं किया है। ‘लव जिहाद’ को समझने के लिए हमें दस साल पीछे चलना होगा। अक्टूबर, 2009 में केरल कैथलिक बिशप काउंसिल ने दावा किया था कि लगभग 4,500 लड़कियों को लव जिहाद का निशाना बनाया गया। वहीं हिंदू जनजागृति समिति का आरोप था कि अकेले कर्नाटक में ही 30 हजार लड़कियों का धर्म परिवर्तन किया गया है।

आइए, समझते हैं लव जिहाद से जुड़े हर पहलू को..

लव जिहाद अचानक से चर्चा में क्यों है?

राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली से सटे फरीदाबाद में 27 अक्टूबर 20 को दो युवकों तौसीफ और रेहान ने एक गैर मुस्लिम लड़की का कार से अपहरण करने की कोशिश की। लड़की द्वारा विरोध करने पर आरोपी युवक तौसीफ ने उसे गोली मार दी, जिससे उसकी मौके पर मौत हो गई। इसके बाद से लव जिहाद को लेकर विभिन्न राज्यों में बयानबाजी और विरोध प्रदर्शन शुरू हो गए। घटना के कुछ दिनों बाद उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा और मध्य प्रदेश सहित भाजपा शासित राज्यों में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने को लेकर चर्चा शुरू हुई। उत्तर प्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश ने इस संबंध में मसौदा भी तैयार कर लिया है।

लव जिहाद का यह शब्द आया कहां से?

2008 से पहले लव जिहाद शब्द कभी सुना भी नहीं गया था। शुरुआत में ‘रोमियो जिहाद’ जैसे शब्द भी सुने गए। बाद में यह लव जिहाद बन गया। कुछ मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार- पहली बार यह शब्द वर्ष 2009 में प्रयोग किया गया था। रिटायर्ड जस्टिस केटी शंकरन ने माना था कि केरल और मैंग्लोर में जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन के कुछ संकेत मिले थे। तब उन्होंने केरल सरकार को इस तरह की गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए कानूनी प्रावधान करने की बात कही थी। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा था कि प्रेम के नाम पर, किसी को धोखे या उसकी मर्जी के बगैर धर्म बदलने के लिए मजबूर नहीं किया जा सकता।

क्या लव जिहाद से जुड़े आंकड़ें मौजूद हैं?

  • गृहराज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने फरवरी माह में संसद में दिए गए एक प्रश्न के जवाब में बताया था कि वर्तमान कानून में लव जिहाद जैसा कोई शब्द नहीं है। न ही लव जिहाद का कोई केस किसी भी केंद्रीय एजेंसी द्वारा आज तक दर्ज किया गया है।
  • 20 अक्टूबर को राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की चेयरपर्सन रेखा शर्मा ने महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी से मिलकर लव जिहाद के बढ़ते मामलों पर चर्चा की थी। हालांकि, एक आरटीआई के जवाब में राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने बताया कि उसके पास लव जिहाद से जुड़े डेटा या ऐसे मामलों का कोई रिकॉर्ड नहीं है।

अभी देश में इससे जुड़ा क्या कानून है?

भारत में दो अलग धर्मों के लोग विशेष विवाह अधिनियम 1954, हिंदू धर्म के लोग हिंदू विवाह अधिनियम 1955 के तहत और मुस्लिम धर्मावलंबी मुस्लिम परम्पराओं के अनुसार शादी कर सकते हैं। गलत एफिडेविट देने , उम्र या धर्म छिपाने, वैवाहिक स्थिति छुपाने जैसी गलत जानकारी देने पर भारतीय कानूनों के तहत सजा का प्रावधान है। आईपीसी की धारा 366 के तहत अपहरण के मामलों में 10 साल की सजा हो सकती है। शारीरिक शोषण के लिए की गई छलपूर्ण शादी के मामलों में ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग और दुष्कर्म का चार्ज भी लग सकता है। वैवाहिक मामलों में सामान्यत: लड़की ही कानूनी कार्रवाई के लिए अधिकृत है, लेकिन सीआरपीसी की धारा 198 के तहत परिजन भी कार्रवाई की मांग कर सकते हैं। मध्यप्रदेश में प्रस्तावित नए कानून में लव जिहाद के मामलों में 5 साल की सजा का प्रावधान है।​​​​​​​

भास्कर एक्सपर्ट

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील विराग गुप्ता से समझिए लव जिहाद पर बनाए जा रहे कानून को

  • क्या राज्य इस तरह का कोई अध्यादेश या कानून ला सकते हैं?
  • संविधान की सातवीं अनुसूची की एंट्री पांच के तहत शादी और तलाक के मामले समवर्ती सूची में आते हैं जहां पर केंद्र के साथ राज्यों को भी कानून बनाने का हक है। इसलिए लव जिहाद के मामलों में राज्य सरकारें अध्यादेश या फिर विधानसभा के माध्यम से नया कानून ला सकती हैं।​​​​​​​
  • यह कानून कैसे बनेगा?
  • अध्यादेश जारी होने के 6 महीने के भीतर उसे विधानसभा और फिर राज्यपाल की सहमति से कानून बनाना होगा। यदि नए कानूनों में केंद्रीय कानूनों से कोई विरोधाभास होता है तो फिर संविधान के अनुच्छेद 200 के तहत नए क़ानून को राष्ट्रपति की मंजूरी के लिए भी भेजा जा सकता है
  • संविधान में दो अलग धर्मों के लोगों द्वारा विवाह पर क्या कहा गया है?

संविधान के अनुच्छेद 25 के तहत धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार है। भारतीय कानून के तहत किसी भी धर्म के दो बालिग लोग विशेष विवाह अधिनियम के तहत शादी कर सकते हैं, लेकिन संविधान के अनुच्छेद 25 में दिए गए अनेक अपवादों के अनुसार धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता के नाम पर पब्लिक ऑर्डर, नैतिकता, स्वास्थ्य और अन्य मूल अधिकारों का उल्लंघन नहीं किया जा सकता।

क्या राज्यों के इस कानून को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी जा सकती है?

राज्यों के लव जिहाद से जुड़े प्रस्तावित कानून को हाईकोर्ट या फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी जा सकती है। यदि अनेक मामलों में चुनौती दी गई तो सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में संविधान पीठ का भी गठन हो सकता है, जिसका फैसला आने में लंबा समय लग सकता है।

