मायथोलॉजी:राजाओं ने नहीं, आस्था और तीर्थयात्राओं ने 'इंडिया' को किया एकजुट!

यूनेस्को हैरिटेज साइट में शामिल मोहन जोदाड़ो के अवशेष जो पाकिस्तान के सिंध क्षेत्र में स्थित है। सिंध से ही हिंद बना जो बाद में ‘इंडस' में बदल गया। (फोटो साभार : साकिब कय्यूम)

प्रकृति में सीमाएं नहीं होतीं। मनुष्य ही सीमाओं और फलस्वरूप द्वंद्व का निर्माण करते हैं। प्राचीनकाल में फ़ारस के निवासी पूर्व में स्थित हिंद नामक क्षेत्र का उल्लेख करते थे। यह क्षेत्र हिंदू नदी के पार स्थित था। हीब्रू भाषा में हिंदू होदू बन गया। इसलिए इज़रायल में आज भी इंडिया को होदू कहते हैं। ‘हिंद’ के निवासी ‘हिंदू’ नदी को ‘सिंधु’ नदी कहते थे। पश्चिम की ओर जाने पर ‘स’ ‘ह’ में बदल गया। पश्चिम में सिंध और उसके पार के क्षेत्र को हिंद कहा जाता। आज सिंध इंडिया में नहीं है। इसके बावजूद हमारा राष्ट्रगान सिंध का उल्लेख करता है, शायद इसलिए कि राष्ट्रगान में किसी क्षेत्र का कम और वहां के लोगों का ज़्यादा उल्लेख है।

यूनानियों ने ‘ह’ को ‘आय’ में बदल दिया, जिस कारण हिंदू नदी इंडस में बदल गई और यहां का क्षेत्र इंडिया बन गया। इंडिया का बहुवचन के रूप में उल्लेख किया जाता था - इंडीज़। बाद में एशिया के क्षेत्रों को ईस्ट इंडीज़ व अमेरिका के पास वाले क्षेत्रों को वेस्ट इंडीज़ नाम दिए गए। मूलतः पाश्चात्य विश्व के बाहर के सभी क्षेत्रों को इंडिया कहा जाने लगा। पाश्चात्य विश्व यूरोप और उसका मुख्य दुश्मन फ़ारस व मध्य पूर्वी एशिया था।

वैदिक काल में आर्यावर्त के क्षेत्र का उल्लेख है, जहां वेदों को महत्व देने वाले कुलीन लोग रहा करते थे। कहां था ये क्षेत्र? मुझे बताया गया कि यह लगभग उत्तर भारत का क्षेत्र है, जहां आज पंजाब, राजस्थान, दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश हैं।

जैन और हिंदू पुराणों में जम्बुद्वीप का उल्लेख है, जामुन के आकार का यह महाद्वीप जिसमें भारत स्थित है। नक़्शों में भारतीय पेनिनसुला सचमुच में जामुन के आकार का दिखाई देता है। इसका मतलब है कि संपूर्ण उपमहाद्वीप को एक क्षेत्र कहा गया है। इसमें दक्खन भी शामिल है, जो दक्षिण शब्द से आता है। इस उपमहाद्वीप के उत्तर और दक्षिण के बीच की सीमा पर विंध्य पर्वत और दंडकारण्य थे।

शुरू में भारत जम्बुद्वीप का सिर्फ़ एक उपवर्ग था और शायद यह शब्द सिर्फ़ उत्तर भारत या गंगा के मैदानी इलाक़ों के संदर्भ में इस्तेमाल किया जाता था। भरत कुल के सदस्य भारत में रहते थे। विशेष रूप से भारत नाम भरत से आया। जैन धर्मावलंबी मानते हैं कि भरत एक महान राजा थे। वे पृथ्वी पर राज करते थे और इस कल्प के पहले तीर्थंकर ऋषभ के बेटे थे। हिंदू धर्मावलंबी भरत को शकुंतला का पुत्र मानते हैं। उनके पिता चंद्रवंश के दुष्यंत और नाना सूर्यवंश के विश्वामित्र थे। इस तरह वे इन दोनों वंशों के मिलन का प्रतीक हैं। भागवत पुराण में एक और भरत का उल्लेख है, एक धर्मनिष्ठ राजा जो जान जाते हैं कि भक्ति के ज़रिए हम पुनर्जन्म से मुक्त हो सकते हैं।

राजाओं और राजनीतिज्ञों के बजाय आस्था और तीर्थयात्राओं ने इंडिया को एकजुट किया है। राजाओं में सिर्फ़ सम्राट अशोक और फिर औरंगज़ेब ने इंडिया को ‘एकजुट’ किया। इनके साम्राज्य आधुनिक काल के तमिलनाडु तक फैले थे। सम्राट अक़बर का साम्राज्य भी उतना बड़ा नहीं था। बाद में ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी और फिर अंग्रेज़ों ने इंडिया को एकजुट किया। लेकिन रियासतें इस इंडिया में शामिल नहीं थीं। आख़िरकार, इंडिया नामक गणराज्य स्थापित हुआ, लेकिन सिंध के बिना जो पकिस्तान में शामिल किया गया। इंडिया के लिए ‘हिंदुस्तान’ शब्द का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया गया। यह इसलिए कि भारत धर्मनिरपेक्ष राष्ट्र बनना चाहता था और ‘हिंदू’ शब्द का अर्थ अब धर्म के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था।

अब बुद्धिजीवी इंडिया शब्द का इस्तेमाल करने में भी असहजता या शर्मिंदगी महसूस करते हैं। यह इसलिए कि इंडिया एक राजनीतिक घटक है, जबकि इंडिया से उभरे विचार पूरे उपमहाद्वीप में फैले हैं। भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप के विचारों में इस्लामी, ईसाई और धर्मनिरपेक्ष विचारों का समावेश करना ज़रूरी बन गया। इसलिए पुनर्जन्म पर विश्वास करने वाले हिंदू, जैन, बौद्ध और सिख विचारों की बात करने के लिए ‘इंडिक’ (Indic) नामक एक नया शब्द बनाया गया। इस तरह वर्गीकरण की हिंसा से भाषा हमारी कल्पना को चीरती रहती है।

