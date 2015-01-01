पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टॉकिंग पाइंट:फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी’ खारिज, सरोज को याद करने का दिन

35 मिनट पहलेलेखक: भावना सोमैया
दिवाली पर कई मूवीज रिलीज हुई और कोई भी फिल्म किसी तरह की धमक पैदा करने में सफल नहीं रही। ‘लक्ष्मी’ को दर्शकों ने एक राय से खारिज कर दिया। फिल्म से बेहतर तो उसका ट्रेलर था। जिस तरह से फिल्म का प्रमोशन किया गया, उससे उम्मीद थी कि यह एक किन्नर की असाधारण कहानी होगी, लेकिन सामान्य फॉर्मूला फिल्म ही निकली। वहीं, मनोज वाजपेयी और दिलजीत दोसांझ की ‘सूरज पे मंगल भारी’ भी निराशाजनक रही, क्योंकि आज के जमाने में कोई भी शादी दूसरों की राय के आधार पर तय नहीं होती।

जो फिल्म मुझे सबसे ज्यादा पसंद आई, वह थी रोहेना गेरा द्वारा लिखित और निर्देशित ‘सर’। यह एक बड़े शहर के एक सुंदर से मकान में रहने वाले दो सिंगल लोगों की असाधारण सी कहानी है जो अपने सपनों को पूरा करने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। मकान का मालिक विवेक गोंभर की कुछ दिन पहले ही शादी टूट जाती है और वह टूटे हुए दिल के साथ जिंदगी बिता रहा है। वहीं रत्ना हैं जिसके पति की कुछ माह पहले ही मृत्यु हो चुकी होती है। वह घरेलू नौकरानी का काम करने के लिए कुछ दिन पहले इस बड़े शहर में आती है। यह फिल्म हमें घर में काम करने वालों के प्रति संवेदनशील भी बनाती है। दुर्भाग्य से इस फिल्म को लोकप्रिय ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज करने के बजाय सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज किया गया। आज के हालात में कोई भी इतनी गंभीर फिल्म को टिकट खरीदकर देखना शायद ही चाहेगा। मेरी सलाह है कि इसे नेटफ्लिक्स पर रिलीज किया जाए। तब देखिएगा, इसको लेकर कैसे शानदार प्रतिक्रियाएं आती हैं।

सरोज खान की 72वीं सालगिरह :

आज 22 नवंबर को बॉलीवुड की पहली महिला कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान की 72वीं सालगिरह है। अपने 40 साल के कॅरिअर में उन्होंने तीन हजार से भी अधिक गानों की कोरियाग्राफी की। उनका इसी साल 3 जुलाई को देहांत हो गया था ।

सरोज खान का असली नाम निर्मला नागपाल था। विभाजन के बाद वे पिता किशनचंद और मां नोनी सिंह के साथ भारत आ गईं। उन्होंने एक बार मुझसे कहा था कि वे सूर्य की रोशनी में अपनी ही छाया को पकड़ने की कोशिश करते हुए नाचती रहती थीं। उनकी मां को लगा कि उसे किसी प्रेत का साया लग गया है और वह उन्हें एक डॉक्टर के पास ले गई। बुजुर्ग डॉक्टर काफी समझदार थे। उन्होंने मां को समझाया कि यह कल्पनाओं में खोने वाली बच्ची है और इसलिए इसकी ऊर्जा को सकारात्मक दिशा देना जरूरी है।

घर में उन दिनों पैसे की थोड़ी तंगी थी। इसलिए उनके माता-पिता ने फिल्म ‘नज़राना’ में उसे श्यामा नामक बच्ची की भूमिका करने को प्रेरित किया। उस समय वे केवल 3 साल की थीं। दस साल की होने तक वे फिल्मों में बैकग्राउंड डांसर के तौर पर काम करने लगीं। उनके गुरु थे मास्टर बी. सोहनलाल। सरोज खान को याद नहीं है कि कैसे अपने गुरु के प्रति उनका समर्पण प्यार मंे बदल गया और उन्होंने सोहनलाल से शादी कर ली। उस वक्त सोहनलाल 43 साल के थे और पहले से ही शादीशुदा भी थे। सरोज केवल 13 साल की थीं और उन्हेें सोहनलाल की शादीशुदा जिंदगी के बारे में कुछ भी मालूम नहीं था। दो बच्चों के जन्म के बाद और जिंदगी में काफी कुछ उतार-चढ़ाव देखने के बाद अंतत: गुरु-शिष्या अलग हो गए।

70 के दशक की शुरुआत में एक्ट्रेस साधना अपने निर्देशन में पहली फिल्म की तैयारी कर रही थीं। उन्होंने सरोज को पहली बार स्वतंत्र कोरियोग्राफर के तौर पर लॉन्च किया। फिल्म थी - गीता मेरा नाम (1974)। उसी दौरान सरोज को फिर अपना प्यार मिला और उन्होंने व्यवसायी सरदार रोशन खान से विवाह कर लिया। उन्होंने इस्लाम धर्म स्वीकार कर लिया। लेकिन सफलता अब भी उनके साथ लुकाछिपी का खेल खेल रही थी।

80 के दशक में बॉलीवुड पर श्रीदेवी का राज शुरू हुआ। साल 1986 में श्रीदेवी और सरोज की जाेड़ी ने ‘नगीना’ में ‘मैं तेरी दुश्मन’, 1987 में ‘मिस्टर इंडिया’ में ‘हवा-हवाई’, 1989 में ‘चांदनी’ में ‘मेरे हाथों में’ पेश करके धूम मचा दी। उनका यह जादू उसी दौरान उभरती हुई एक और स्टार माधुरी दीक्षित के साथ भी चला। ‘तेजाब’ का ‘एक दो तीन’, ‘थानेदार’ का ‘तम्मा तम्मा’, ‘बेटा’ का ‘धक धक’ और ‘देवदास’ का ‘डोला रे’ ने कमाल कर दिया।

सरोज खान ने अपने साक्षात्कारों में अक्सर कहा है कि ‘एक दो तीन...’ को कम्पोज करने में उन्हें केवल 25 मिनट लगे, लेकिन वह तो माधुरी दीक्षित की कई दिनों की रिहर्सल का नतीजा था जिसने इस गीत को लोकप्रियता और पुरस्कार दिलवाया। इसके बाद से सरोज लगातार बॉलीवुड के दर्शकों के दिलों पर राज करती आईं।

