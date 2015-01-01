पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपस की बात:'मदर इंडिया' में सुनील दत्त के बचपन की भूमिका निभाने वाले बिंदास बालक की कैसे हुई खोजबीन?

राजकुमार केसवानीएक घंटा पहले
फिल्म 'मदर इंडिया' के एक दृश्य में नरगिस के साथ साजिद।

‘मदर इंडिया’ में यूं तो दर्जनों किरदार हैं लेकिन इस सारी भीड़ के बीच सबसे ज़्यादा वाह-वाही बटोरी एक छोटे से बच्चे ने। पर्दे पर बिरजू के बचपन का रोल निभाने वाले इस बच्चे का नाम है साजिद। यह बच्चा वह बच्चा है जिसने फिल्म में किसानों का ख़ून चूसने वाले साहूकार सुक्खी लाला (कन्हैयालाल) को ‘तू चोर है, तू चोर है, तू चोर है’ उसी साहस के साथ कहा था, जैसा हमारी मिथक कथाओं का बच्चा, एक नंगे राजा को नंगा कहने से डरती दुनिया के लोगों के बीच कहता है - ‘राजा नंगा है।’ महबूब ख़ान तय कर चुके थे कि ‘औरत’ के नए वर्शन ‘मदर इंडिया’ में नन्हें बिरजू के किरदार को विस्तार देकर मह्त्वपूर्ण बनाना है। लिहाज़ा इस रोल के लिए किसी बिंदास बच्चे की ज़रूरत थी। महबूब साहब ने यह ज़िम्मेदारी सौंपी अपने भरोसेमंद असिस्टेंट चिमनकांत गांधी को। चिमनकांत हर रोज़ खोज-खोज कर बच्चों को लाते रहते लेकिन महबूब ख़ान की उम्मीद पर खरा कोई भी नहीं उतर रहा था। वजह यह कि बिरजू समकालीन सामाजिक स्थितियों के ख़िलाफ बग़ावत में खड़ा होने वाला चरित्र है और इस बग़ावत के बीज बचपन ही में पड़ते और अंकुरित होते हैं। बिरजू का बचपन ही उसके बाग़ी चरित्र की स्थापना करता है। लिहाज़ा भूमिका ज़रा कठिन थी। महबूब ख़ान की टीम में एक फ़ाइट मास्टर थे डगलस। जिस वक़्त एक बच्चे की तलाश की कहानी उसके कान पर पड़ी तो उसने चिमनकांत को सुझाव दिया कि उसके ‘फ़ाइटर्स’ में से एक वाजिद का एक छोटा-सा बच्चा है साजिद जो बहुत तेज़-तर्रार है। हो सकता है वह इस रोल में फिट बैठ जाए। चिमनकांत की आंखों में एक चमक सी आ गई। ‘मैंने डगलस से कहा कि वो मुझे उसके (वाजिद के) घर ले चले। हम दोनों चोर बाज़ार के नज़दीक ही एक मुस्लिम आबादी वाले इलाके मस्तान तलाव जा पहुंचे, जहां वे लोग एक छोटे से चॉल में रहते थे। हम वहां पहुंचे तो उस बच्चे (साजिद) को हमारे सामने पेश किया गया। देखने में तो वह ठीक-ठाक ही लग रहा था। उम्र भी 3 से 5 साल के बीच ही की लग रही थी। उसकी आंखें भरपूर रोशन और चौकस थीं। मैंने उससे चंद सवालात पूछे और उसने उनके चटपट जवाब दिए। उसकी बातों में शोख़ी के साथ ही साथ एक गुस्ताख़ी वाला अंदाज़ भी था। मुझे लगा यह सब उस किरदार के लिए बहुत मुनासिब होगा। मैंने वाजिद से अगले दिन बच्चे को स्टूडियो लेकर आने को कहा।’ (चिमनकांत गांधी) अगले दिन वाजिद, जो कि महबूब स्टूडियो में दरबान का काम भी करता था, अपने बच्चे के साथ वक़्त से पहले ही आ पहुंचा। जिस वक़्त इन बाप-बेटे को महबूब साहब के सामने पेश किया गया, उस वक़्त के मंज़र को संगीतकार नौशाद ने इस तरह दर्ज किया है। ‘अपने जिस्म पर मुफलिसी और बदहाली की कहानी कहते, फट्टे हुए कपड़ों के साथ साजिद जब महबूब साहब के सामने पेश हुआ तो कोई ख़ास उम्मीद नहीं जागी। जिस घड़ी उन्होंने (महबूब ख़ान ने) बच्चे से बात करनी शुरू की तो उन्हें एहसास हुआ कि बच्चा एकदम बेख़ौफ होने के साथ ही साथ बेहद शरारती भी है। साजिद की मां महाराष्ट्रियन थी लिहाज़ा साजिद के लहज़े पर मां का बहुत असर था। मगर साजिद इंतहाई तेज़-तर्रार बच्चा था। बहुत शरारती। महबूब साहब ने उसे कोई कहानी सुनाने को कहा। उसने बड़े एतिमाद के साथ कहानी सुनाई।’ ‘महबूब साहब बहुत ख़ुश हुए और साजिद को उन्होंने बिरजू के रोल के लिए चुन लिया। फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान महबूब साहब ने एक बार साजिद को सही तरह से शॉट न दे पाने पर उसकी ख़ासी धुनाई भी कर दी थी, लेकिन वो दिल ही दिल इस बच्चे से मोहब्बत भी करने लगे थे। आख़िर उन्होंने और उनकी दूसरी बीवी अभिनेत्री सरदार अख़्तर ने साजिद को गोद ही ले लिया।’ (नौशाद) यह एकदम सही बात है कि साजिद निहायत ख़ब्ती किस्म का, मनचला बच्चा था। महबूब ख़ान बड़े दबंग और ग़ुस्से के तेज़ इंसान थे। ग़ुस्से में बच्चे को पीट तो दिया लेकिन उसके बाद वो ख़ुद ही बड़े शर्मिंदा होते रहे। उधर इस पिटाई के बाद साजिद जो उस वक्त मास्टर साजिद कहलाने लगा था, ज़रा कायदे में आ गया। उसने जिस तरह से शॉट देना शुरू किए उससे तो महबूब ख़ान भी चौंक गए। इसी वजह से उन्होंने कई सारे शॉट्स दुबारा से शूट किए कि साजिद की पर्फ़ारमेंस पूरी फ़िल्म में एक सी दिखाई दे। इस वक़्त तक फ़िल्म की लगभग सारी कास्ट तय चुकी थी। सुनील दत्त भी बिरजू की भूमिका के लिए चुने जा चुके थे। महबूब ख़ान इस छोटे से बच्चे साजिद के काम से इतने ज़्यादा मुतासिर हुए कि उन्होंने सुनील दत्त को शूटिंग के वक़्त मौजूद रहने और साजिद के शॉट्स देखने का हुक्म जारी किया। वो चाहते थे कि सुनील दत्त भी साजिद वाले अंदाज़ में ही जवान हुए बिरजू के किरदार को निभाए। मतलब मास्टर साजिद के मेनरिज़्म को एक वयस्क और परिपक्व अंदाज़ में पेश करे। सुनील दत्त उस वक़्त फ़िल्म इंडस्ट्री में नए-नए ही थे। उस वक़्त तक ‘रेल्वे प्लेटफ़ार्म’(55) ही उनकी एकमात्र उल्लेखनीय फ़िल्म थी। लिहाज़ा उन्होंने भी महबूब ख़ान की बात का बुरा न माना और बाकायदा सेट पर मौजूद रहकर साजिद के अभिनय को बड़े ग़ौर से देखते रहते थे। सेट पर मौजूद हर शख़्स मास्टर साजिद का शैदाई बन चुका था लेकिन साजिद का सबसे गहरा लगाव था नरगिस के साथ। उसे मां कहते-कहते वह उससे लिपट जाता और मस्ती करता। नरगिस भी उसे लाड़-दुलार से सीने से चिमटा लेती। उन दिनों इस बात के चर्चे भी ख़ूब रहे। फ़िल्म पत्रिका ‘फ़िल्मफ़ेयर’ ने भी इसी सिलसिले में एक ख़बर प्रकाशित की थी। मुलाहिज़ा फ़रमाइये। ‘साजिद, फ़िल्म (मदर इंडिया) में उसकी मां बनी नरगिस से सचमुच ही बेइंतिहा प्यार करने लगा है। शूटिंग ख़त्म होने के बाद, हर शाम वह इसरार करता है कि नरगिस ही उसको नहलाएं। उसका कहना है कि वह उनसे (नरगिस से) इतनी मुहब्बत करता है कि वह उन्हें घोड़े पर बिठाकर भाग जाना चाहता है। बिल्कुल उसी तरह, जिस तरह फ़िल्म ‘आज़ाद’ में दिलीप कुमार (मीना कुमारी) को उठा ले जाता है। शाम के वक़्त जब वह घर लौटने के लिए बस में सवार होता है, तब वह अपने आसपास बैठने वाले मुसाफ़िरों को बिना उनके पूछे ही बताने लगता है कि वह महबूब स्टूडियो से आ रहा है। फिर वो जान बूझकर सवाल करता है - ‘जानते हो मेरी मां कौन है?’ जब उसे एहसास होता है कि इस सवाल का सस्पेंस अपने चरम तक पहुंच गया है तो वो खड़ा हो जाता है और सीना फ़ुलाकर, पूरी ज़ोर से चिल्लाकर जवाब देता है - नरगिस।’ इसी को तो कहते हैं बचपन। बेबाक, बिंदास और बेदाग़। मास्टर साजिद की इन मासूम अदाओं से महबूब ख़ान और उनकी बीवी सरदार अख़्तर भी न बच सके। वे इस बच्चे साजिद की मुहब्बत में इस क़दर मुब्तला होते चले गए कि आख़िर उसे गोद लेकर अपना बेटा बना लिया। महबूब ख़ान ने साजिद को मुख्य भूमिका में लेकर एक और फिल्म ‘सन आफ इंडिया’ (1962) बनाई थी। साजिद की भूमिका की फिर प्रशंसा हुई लेकिन फिल्म बुरी तरह नाकाम रही। साहूकारी सूद के कुचक्र को फ़िल्मों में उजागर करने वाले महबूब ख़ान ख़ुद बुरी तरह कर्ज़ के बोझ तले दब गए। यह फिल्म महबूब ख़ान की आख़िरी फिल्म भी साबित हुई। 1964 में महबूब साहब की मृत्यु के कुछ समय बाद ही साजिद को हॉलीवुड के प्रसिद्ध डायरेक्टर जान बेरी ने अपनी फिल्म ‘माया’ में एक भूमिका के लिए चुन लिया। बाद को 1967-68 में इसी नाम से, उसी कहानी पर अमरीका में एक टीवी सीरियल भी बनाया गया, उसमें भी साजिद की भूमिका थी। इसी के साथ फिल्म ‘सन आफ इंडिया’ में शांति माथुर की आवाज़ में ‘नन्हा मुन्ना राही हूं, देश का सिपाही हूं, बोलो मेरे संग जय-हिंद, जय-हिंद’ गाने वाला साजिद अमरीका में ही बस गया। वहां ‘महात्मा एंड मैड ब्वाय’(75) और ‘हीट एंड डस्ट’ (1983) जैसी कुछ और फिल्मों में भी काम किया। हिन्दी में भी ‘सवेरा’, ‘ज़िन्दगी और तूफान’ (75), ‘मंदिर मस्जिद’(77) और ‘दहशत’(81) जैसी कुछ भुला देने लायक फिल्मों में काम किया। फिल्म ‘ज़िन्दगी और तूफान’ का एक गीत ज़रूर हमेशा याद रहता है- एक हसरत थी कि आंचल का मुझे प्यार मिले / मैंने मंज़िल को तलाशा मुझे बाज़ार मिले / ज़िन्दगी और बता तेरा इरादा क्या है।’ साजिद बतौर पॉप सिंगर विदेशों में काफी लोकप्रिय रहे हैं। 1968 में उसके ‘गेटिंग टु नो मीं’ जैसे कुछ गीतों ने काफी कामयाबी हासिल की। इसी तरह फिल्म ‘गाईड’(65) में मन्ना डे के गाए भजन ‘हे राम, हमारे राम’ के मुखड़े और धुन को लेकर भी साजिद ने एक गीत की रचना की जो आज भी सुनाई दे जाता है। इसका एक भाग हिन्दी और दूसरा अंग्रेज़ी में है। ‘मदर इंडिया’ को रिलीज़ हुए भी अब 63 बरस बीत चुके। फ़िल्म के रिलीज़ के वक़्त साजिद की उम्र छह साल की थी। इस हिसाब से अब वो 70 के मुहाने खड़ा बुज़ुर्ग होगा। हाल के दिनों में साजिद की सक्रियता की कोई ख़बर नहीं है। और... और अंत में एक निहायत ख़ूबसूरत और अर्थपूर्ण गीत के एक ख़ास अंतरे की बात। ‘मदर इंडिया’ में शकील बदायूनी का लिखा एक गीत है; ‘जुंदरिया कटती जाए रे / उमरिया घटती जाए रे।’ इस गीत के एक अंतरे में है; ‘कागज हो तो बांच लूं रामा, भाग न बांचा जाए।’ फ़िल्म ‘तीसरी कसम’(66) में शैलेंद्र ने कहा ‘सजनवा बैरी हो गए हमार / चिठिया हो तो हर कोई बांचे, भाग न बांचे कोय।’ दो अलग-अलग फ़िल्में, दो अलग-अलग सिचुएशंस, लेकिन अभिव्यक्ति के लिए शब्द वही के वही। कारण जानते हैं - यह लोक जीवन से निकले शब्द हैं। लोक गीत बनकर पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी राह दिखाते। जीवन का अनुभव बांटते। यह और बात कि हम इस लोक जीवन से ख़ुद को दूर करते जा रहे हैं। इस दूर जाने से याद आया, 1966 में एक फ़िल्म आई थी ‘हम कहां जा रहे हैं।’ फ़िल्म तो बस ऐंवे ही टाइप की थी लेकिन टाइटल सही है – हम कहां जा रहे हैं? जय-जय।

