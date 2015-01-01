पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अर्थव्यवस्था पर लक्ष्मी की कृपा:भारत पर फिर मेहरबान लक्ष्मी, जगमगाने लगा उम्मीद का दीया

डॉ. उज्ज्वल पाटनी
  • कोरोनाकाल के अंधकार से बाहर निकलने को आतुर अर्थव्यवस्था पर लक्ष्मी की कृपा फिर बरसने लगी है, उम्मीद का दीया जगमगाने लगा है

दीपावली पर कोविड-19 का अंधियारा कम होने के साथ ही अर्थव्यवस्था के चेहरे पर कुछ मुस्कुराहट नजर आने लगी है। इस मुस्कुराहट के पीछे जहां देश के फॉर्मा, आईटी, फूड प्रोसेसिंग जैसे सेक्टरों का योगदान है, वहीं भारत में बढ़ते हुए प्रत्यक्ष विदेशी निवेश (एफडीआई) ने भी इस उम्मीद को आसमान पर पहुंचा दिया है। कोविड-19 की चुनौतियों के बीच भी भारतीय बाजारों में विदेशी निवेशकों की रुचि लगातार बनी हुई है और इसी से भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए आशा की नई किरण दिखाई देने लगी है।

हाल ही में 5 नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने वर्चुअल वैश्विक निवेशक गोलमेज 2020 को संबोधित करते हुए कहा भी था कि भारत निवेश के लिए दुनिया का बेहतर बाजार है। आप भरोसे के साथ रिटर्न चाहते हैं तो भारत आपके लिए मुफीद जगह है। यहां मांग और स्थायित्व है। ये बातें विदेशी निवेशकों के लिए अच्छे रिटर्न की गारंटी देती हैं। आप भारत के एक ही बाजार में कई तरह के बाजारों की लाभप्रद निवेश संबंधी संभावनाओं को अपनी मुट्ठी में कर सकते हैं।

इन 5 वजहों से बढ़ी उम्मीदें

1. तेजी से बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्था

चालू वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 में भले ही भारत की विकास दर नेगेटिव या जीरो रहेगी, लेकिन आगामी वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में भारत की विकास दर में बहुत तेजी से बढ़ोतरी के अनुमान लगाए गए हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष के अनुसार आगामी वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में भारत की विकास दर दुनिया में सबसे अधिक 8.8 फीसदी रहेगी जबकि चीन की विकास दर इससे थोड़ी कम 8.6 फीसदी ही रहेगी। भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था के तेजी से आगे बढ़ने की संभावना के कारण भी विदेशी निवेशकों का भारत में विश्वास बना हुआ है।

2. भर गया विदेशी मुद्रा का भंडार

जब अप्रैल से अगस्त के बीच देश और दुनिया में सबसे अधिक आर्थिक बदहाली दिखाई दे रही थी, उस समय भी भारत में एफडीआई छलांग लगाकर बढ़े हैं। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मुताबिक अप्रैल से अगस्त 2020 की अवधि में देश में 35.73 अरब डॉलर का एफडीआई आया। 23 अक्टूबर 2020 की नवीनतम स्थिति के अनुसार देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 560 अरब डॉलर की सर्वोच्च ऐतिहासिक ऊंचाई पर पहुंच गया है। भारत में विदेशी मुद्रा कोष का तेजी से बढ़ना भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की नई मजबूती का प्रतीक है।

3. शेयर बाजार की ऊंची छलांग

कोविड-19 की चुनौतियों के बीच भी भारत का शेयर बाजार तेजी से आगे बढ़ा हैं। 10 नवंबर को बीएसई सेंसेक्स पहली बार 43,000 के पार पहुंच गया। इससे एक दिन पहले 9 नवंबर को भारत का बाजार पूंजीकरण 2.23 लाख करोड़ डॉलर की रिकॉर्ड ऊंचाई पर पहंुच गया। दुनिया के प्रसिद्ध यूबीएस ग्रुप और स्टेट स्ट्रीट ग्लोबल मार्केट के मुताबिक इस समय भारत एशिया के सबसे पसंदीदा शेयर बाजारों में उभरकर दिखाई दे रहा है। भारतीय शेयर बाजार में विदेशी निवेशक भी जोरदार छलांग लगाकर आगे बढ़ रहे हैं।

4. ग्लोबल इनोवेशन इंडेक्स में सुधार से भरोसा बढ़ा

जो देश नवाचार यानी इनोवेशन में आगे बढ़ते हैं, वहां विदेशी निवेशकों का भरोसा बढ़ने लगता है। विश्व बौद्धिक संपदा संगठन द्वारा जारी ग्लोबल इनोवेशन इंडेक्स 2020 में भारत 48वें स्थान पर पहंुच गया है। भारत पिछले वर्ष 2019 में इस इंडेक्स में 52वें पायदान पर और 2015 में 81वें स्थान पर था।

5. अर्थव्यवस्था के डिजिटल होने से पारदर्शिता बढ़ी

लॉकडाउन के दौरान ई-कॉमर्स, डिजिटल मार्केटिंग, डिजिटल भुगतान, देशभर में डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत सरकारी सेवाओं के डिजिटल होने, जनधन खातों में लाभार्थियों को डायरेक्ट बेनिफिट ट्रांसफर से भुगतान, मोबाइल ब्रॉडबैंड ग्राहकों की तेजी से बढ़ती संख्या के कारण भारत की बढ़ती डिजिटल अर्थव्यवस्था छलांग लगाने लगी है।

सुधारों से भी मिलेगा बल...

केंद्र सरकार ने पिछले छह वर्षों के दौरान उद्योग-कारोबार को आसान बनाने के लिए कई ऐतिहासिक सुधार किए हैं। जीएसटी लागू किया है, कॉरपोरेट टैक्स में बड़ी कमी की गई है और बड़े आयकर सुधार लागू किए गए हैं। देश में आधार बायोमेट्रिक परियोजना, कृषि क्षेत्र में बुनियादी सुधार और रेलवे, बंदरगाहों तथा हवाई अड्डों के लिए बुनियादी ढांंचे के निर्माण जैसी विभिन्न महत्वाकांक्षी योजनाओं को लागू किया गया है। ‘ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस’ नीति के तहत भी देश में कारोबार को गति देने के लिए अनेक सुधार किए गए हैं। निवेश और विनिवेश के नियमों में भी परिवर्तन किए गए हैं। केंद्र सरकार विभिन्न श्रम कानूनों को चार श्रम संहिताओं में तब्दील करने की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना को आकार देने में सफल रही है। इन सुधारों का असर आने वाले सालों में देश की अर्थव्यवस्था में देखने को जरूर मिलेगा।

चीन को छोड़कर भारत की ओर...

पिछले करीब 20 साल से चीन विदेशी निवेशकों की पसंदीदा जगह बना हुआ था, लेकिन अब विदेशी निवेशकों का रुख भारत की ओर बढ़ा है। जापान की जानी-मानी फाइनेंशियल रेटिंग एजेंसी नोमुरा की रिपोर्ट 2020 के अनुसार ऐसा कहा जा सकता है। यह भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में भरोसे और नई उम्मीद का ही सूचक है।

नंबर्स...

8.8 फीसदी रहेगी भारत की विकास दर वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष के अनुसार। यह दुनिया में सबसे अधिक रहने का अनुमान है।

560 अरब डॉलर की सर्वोच्च ऐतिहासिक ऊंचाई पर पहुंच गया है देश का विदेशी मुद्रा भंडार 23 अक्टूबर 2020 की नवीनतम स्थिति के अनुसार।

(डॉ. उज्ज्वल पाटनी - मोटिवेशनल स्पीकर, ऑथर, बिजनेसजीतो के फाउंडर)

