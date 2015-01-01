पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टॉकिंग पाइंट:मेघना : बचपन में ही पड़ गए थे लेखन के बीज

भावना सोमायाएक घंटा पहले
मेघना अपने पिता गुलज़ार के साथ।

आज (13 दिसंबर) मेघना गुलज़ार का जन्मदिवस है। मैं मेघना की बात करूं, उससे पहले इनके प्रख्यात माता-पिता यानी गुलज़ार और राखी की चर्चा करते हैं। बात 60 के दशक की है। उन्हीं दिनों गुलज़ार का परिचय जाने-माने निर्देशक बिमल रॉय से करवाया गया। उन्होंने युवा लेखक गुलज़ार को एक गाने की लोकेशन समझाई। गुलज़ार अपने घर आए और रात को अकेले ही आकाश में चमकते चांद को निहारते रहे। उसी समय उनके दिमाग में ‘मोरा गोरा अंग लई ले...’ गीत का सृजन हुआ। 1963 की फिल्म ‘बंदिनी’ का यह गीत सुपर हिट हुआ और इस तरह फिल्मों में गुलज़ार की धमाकेदार शुरुआत हुई।

यही वक्त रहा होगा, जब कोलकाता से एक लड़की राजश्री पिक्चर्स की फिल्म ‘जीवन मृत्यु’ में काम करने के लिए मुंबई आती हैं। 1970 में रिलीज हुई यह फिल्म जबरदस्त हिट रहती है और भूरी आंखों वाली इस अभिनेत्री राखी के पास फिल्मी प्रस्तावों की बाढ़ आ जाती है। फिल्मों की दुनिया इतनी छोटी है कि यहां हर व्यक्ति दूसरे से संपर्क में रहता है। इसलिए जल्दी ही गुलज़ार और राखी की मुलाकात हो गई। कुछ दिनों के रोमांस के बाद दोनों ने शादी कर ली।

80 के दशक में जब मेरी गुलज़ार से मुलाकात हुई, उस समय तक वे राखी से अलग हो चुके थे। मेघना अपने माता-पिता के पास-पास स्थित बंगलों में इधर से उधर दौड़ती रहती थी। उस दोपहर को मैं गुलज़ार का इंटरव्यू ले रही थी। उसी दौरान मेघना, जो शायद 7-8 साल की होगी, चोटी और अपने सिर पर बैंड लगातार हमारे कक्ष में आ गई। उसने गुलजा़र से स्मैश टी-शर्ट खरीदने के लिए पैसे मांगे। लेकिन गुलजा़र ने इससे मना कर दिया तो वह गुस्से में पैर पटकते हुए कक्ष से बाहर चली गई।

बाद में गुलज़ार को मेघना की राइटिंग डेस्क पर एक कविता मिली जिसमें वह अपने ‘कंजूस’ पिता की शिकायत कर रही है। उसे पढ़कर गुलज़ार मुस्करा दिए और यह सोचकर बहुत खुश हुए कि मेघना ने अपने गुस्से को अपनी कविता के माध्यम से अभिव्यक्त किया। इस तरह मेघना में लेखन के बीज बचपन से ही पड़ गए थे।

कॉलेज की पढ़ाई के बाद मेघना ने एक जाने-माने प्रकाशक के लिए फ्रीलांसिंग शुरू कर दी। उनकी कविताएं ‘पोएट्री सोसाइटी ऑफ इंडिया’ के कविता संकलन के एक हिस्से के रूप में प्रकाशित हुईं। मेघना ने फिल्मों में अपने कॅरियर की शुरुआत सईद अख्तर मिर्जा की ‘नसीम’ से की थी। साल 2002 में मेघना ने ‘फिलहाल’ मूवी से निर्देशन का आगाज किया जो सरोगेसी विषय पर बहुत ही संवेदनशील फिल्म थी। सुष्मिता सेन और तब्बू ने शानदार अभिनय किया, लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से इस पर ज्यादा लोगों का ध्यान नहीं गया। उनकी दूसरी फिल्म थी ‘जस्ट मेरिड’ (2007) जो अरैंज विवाह पर केंद्रित थी, लेकिन यह भी दर्शकों को रास नहीं आई। इसी साल दस शॉर्ट फिल्मों के संकलन पर आधारित मूवी ‘दस कहानियां’ रिलीज हुई। इसमें मेघना ने शॉर्ट मूवी ‘पूरणमासी’ निर्देशित की। इसकी सफलता से मेघना की आंखों में थोड़ी चमक आई। हालांकि 2015 में आई ‘तलवार’ से समीक्षकों का ध्यान मेघना की ओर गया। साल 2018 में ‘राज़ी’ आई जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी धूम मचा दी।

मेघना एसिड हमले की शिकार युवती लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल की कहानी पर आधारित फिल्म ‘छपाक’ को रिलीज करने की तैयारी कर रही थीं कि उन्हीं दिनों जेएनयू का विवाद शुरू हो गया। यह फिल्म उस विवाद की बलि चढ़ गई। इस घटना के बाद मेघना को फील्ड मार्शल सैम मानकशा पर बनने वाली अपनी अगली फिल्म की कहानी पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के लिए काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। अन्य कलाकारों के साथ ही मेघना को उम्मीद है कि जैसा छपाक फिल्म के साथ हुआ, वैसा उनकी अगली फिल्म के साथ नहीं होगा।

