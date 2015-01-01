पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर 360:ओटीटी पर अश्लीलता और हिंसा के सर्वाधिक दर्शक, इसलिए नियंत्रण लगाने की जरूरत

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपब्लध कंटेंट को लेकर 11 नवंबर को जारी एक गजट नोटिफिकेशन के बाद देश में नई बहस छिड़ गई है। नोटिफिकेशन में ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कंटेंट की निगरानी की बात कही गई है। इसके पहले केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दलील देते हुए कहा था कि ऑनलाइन माध्यम की निगरानी टीवी से ज्यादा जरूरी है। दरअसल देश में डिजिटल कंटेंट की निगरानी के लिए अभी तक कोई कानून या संस्था नहीं है। यही वजह है कि ओटीटी पर किसी भी प्रकार का कोई नियंत्रण नहीं है।

ओटीटी के कंटेंट पर नियंत्रण इसलिए भी जरूरी है, क्योंकि लाॅकडाउन के बाद से ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर दर्शकों की संख्या बढ़ी है। ऑरमैक्स की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार- लॉक डाउन के दौरान लगभग 1.2 करोड़ लोगों ने वेबसीरीज देखने के लिए लॉग इन किया। इरिक्सन मोबिलिटी रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार भारत दुनिया में इस समय सर्वाधिक प्रति मोबाइल डेटा यूज करने वाला देश है। वर्तमान में औसतन 9.8 जीबी डेटा प्रतिमाह उपयोग किया जा रहा है जिसके वर्ष 2024 तक 18 जीबी तक पहुंचने की संभावना है।

किस तरह अश्लीलता को बना रहे जरिया

1. न्यूज पोर्टल लेट्स ओटीटी की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जुलाई 2020 में एक एडल्ट कॉमेडी शो के लिए सर्वाधिक स्ट्रीमिंग (1.1 करोड़ ) एक दिन में ऑनलाइन ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म मैक्स प्लेयर पर की गई।

2. लेट्‌स ओटीटी की रिपोर्ट के ही अनुसार अल्ट बालाजी की मई 2020 की व्युअरशिप में पिछले साल की तुलना में 60% इजाफा हुआ है। उसके मंथली एक्टिव यूजर्स भी 21% बढ़े हैं। इस ओटीटी पर एडल्ट कंटेंट ज्यादा है।

1. देश में कुल कितने ओटीटी प्लेयर्स और मार्केट शेयर क्या है?

- वर्तमान में भारत में लगभग 10 बड़े ओटीटी प्लेयर्स हैं, लेकिन 2020 के दूसरी तिमाही के आंकड़ों के अनुसार ओटीटी मार्केट के 40 प्रतिशत हिस्से पर नेट फ्लिक्स और अमेजन प्राइम का कब्जा है जिसमें दोनों की हिस्सेदारी लगभग 20%-20% है, 17 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी के साथ तीसरे नंबर पर डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार है।

2. देश में ओटीटी के दर्शक कितनी तेजी से बढ़े हैं?

- विभिन्न मीडिया रिसर्च के अनुसार वर्ष 2019 में भारत में ओटीटी वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग यूजर्स की संख्या लगभग 17 करोड़ थी जबकि 2025 तक इनकी संख्या 26.4 प्रतिशत के दर से बढ़ने की संभावना है। ओरमैक्स के अनुसार लॉक डाउन के दौरान ही लगभग 1.2 करोड़ लोगों ने वेबसीरीज देखने के लिए लॉग इन किया। खास बात यह है कि ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म को युवाओं से ज्यादा अधेड़ उम्र के लोग तेजी से स्वीकार कर रहे हैं। रिसर्च फर्म कंतर की वर्ष 2019 की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 35 से 44 और 45 से 54 आयु वर्ग के लोगों ने क्रमश: 18 और 63 प्रतिशत की दर से ओटीटी को स्वीकार किया है।

3. ओटीटी इंडस्ट्री अभी कितनी बड़ी है। भविष्य में कितनी बड़ी होगी?

- वर्तमान में भारत दुनिया की सबसे तेजी से बढ़ती हुई ओटीटी (ओवर द टॉप स्ट्रीमिंग) इंडस्ट्री है। प्राइसवाटर हाउस कूपर्स (पीडब्ल्यूसी) की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अगले चार सालों में देश में ओटीटी इंडस्ट्री का रेवेन्यू 2.9 अरब डॉलर हो जाएगा। वर्तमान में यह इंडस्ट्री लगभग 5000 करोड़ रुपए की है। इसमें 28.6 % प्रतिशत की सालाना बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।

4. लोग ओटीटी पर सबसे ज्यादा क्या देख रहे हैं?

- स्टैटिस्टा की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार वर्ष 2019 में किए गए एक सर्वे में पाया गया कि देश में ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर सर्वाधिक लोग फुल लेंथ फिल्म और मूवी देखना पसंद करते हैं। यह देखे जाने वाले कुल कंटेंट का लगभग 30 प्रतिशत है। दूसरे नंबर पर कैचअप के रूप में उपलब्ध टीवी कंटेंट है। 22 प्रतिशत लोग इसे देखते हैं। जहां तक ओरीजनल सीरीज की बात है तो कुल कंटेट में केवल 10 प्रतिशत ही इसे देखा जा रहा है।

5. ओटीटी का सेल्फ रेगुलेशन कोड?

-लगभग 15 ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स जिसमें नेटफ्लिक्स, डिज्नी प्लस हॉट स्टार, वूट, अल्ट बालाजी, वूट जैसे बड़े प्लेयर शामिल हैं... इन्होंनेे मिलकर कंटेट रेगुलेशन के लिए कोड इसी साल बनाया है, जिसमें पांच तरह के कंटेट ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म पर न दिखाने की सहमति दी है। हालांकि, सरकार ने इसे काफी नहीं माना। इस रेगुलेशन कोड में ओटीटी प्लेयर्स ने तय किया था कि राष्ट्रीय भावनाओं का अपमान करने वाला कोई कंटेंट नहीं दिखाया जाएगा। साथ ही चाइल्ड पोर्नोग्राफी को बढ़ावा देने वाला, धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने वाला और आतंकवाद को किसी भी रूप में बढ़ावा देने वाला कंटेंट नहीं दिखाया जाएगा। साथ ही ऐसा कोई कंटेंट नहीं दिखाया जाएगा, जिस पर अदालत ने किसी भी तरह की रोक लगाई है। सरकार ने ओटीटी प्लेयर्स के रेगुलेशन कोड को नहीं माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें