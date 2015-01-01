पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रसंगवश:80 साल पहले ही मुश्ताक अली सिखा गए थे टी-20 स्टाइल की बल्लेबाज़ी

सुशील दोशी
मौलिकता और रचनात्मकता अपनी छाप छोड़ जाती है और इसके साधक कालजयी हो जाते हैं। कैप्टन मुश्ताक अली को क्रिकेट का ऐसा ही कालजयी और अविस्मरणीय सितारा कहा जा सकता है जिनकी 106 वीं जयंती आज से 4 दिन बाद यानी 17 दिसंबर को है।

भारत के लिए विदेशी भूमि पर शतक बनाने वाले कैप्टन मुश्ताक अली पहले भारतीय थे। साल 1936 में इंग्लैंड के ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड मैदान पर ख्यात अंग्रेज गेंदबाजों की धुनाई करते हुए उन्होंने आक्रामक अंदाज में 112 रन बनाए थे। जब वे शतक के नजदीक थे, तब विरोधी टीम के वाल्टर हैमंड ने सहानुभूति से कहा, ‘संभलकर खेलो मुश्ताक, अपना शतक पूरा कर लो।’ पर मुश्ताक संभलने वाले कहां थे। मुश्ताक ने आक्रमण जारी रखते हुए शतक पूरा किया। ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों को लेग साइड में खेलने की कला जो आज टी-20 क्रिकेट में काफी देखने को मिलती है, वैसा वह 1936 में खेलते थे। यानी इस मायने में वह वक्त से बहुत आगे थे।

तब भारतीय क्रिकेट में राजा-महाराजाओं का दौर था। गुलाम भारत में अंग्रेजों का पिछलग्गू बने रहने से उन्नति की राह खुलती थी। 1936 में ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड मैदान पर प्रसिद्ध पहले विकेट की साझेदारी से ठीक पहले मुश्ताक ने विजय मर्चेंट से रहस्योद्घाटन करते हुए कहा था, ‘तुम्हें रन आउट कराने का जिम्मा मुझे दिया गया है।’ विजय मर्चेंट ने मुस्कुराते हुए कहा, ‘तुम क्रिकेटर हो मुश्ताक। मैं जानता हूं, तुम ऐसा कभी नहीं करोगे।’ मुश्ताक अली के बाद उसी पारी में मर्चेंट ने भी शतक पूरा किया और दोनों की वह साझेदारी (203 रन) भारतीय क्रिकेट इतिहास का सुनहरा पन्ना बन गई।

साल 1977-78 में मैं कमेंटरी करने ऑस्ट्रेलिया गया था। विश्व के महान ऑलराउंडरों में से एक कीथ मिलर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीवी के लिए कमेंटरी कर रहे थे। उन्होंने मुझसे पूछा, ‘हे ब्वॉय, तुम कहां के रहने वाले हों?’ मैंने कहा, इंदौर से। उन्होंने फिर पूछा, ‘यह इंदौर शहर मुंबई से किस दिशा में पड़ता है?’ तब मैंने संक्षेप में कहा, ‘सर, कैप्टन मुश्ताक अली का शहर है इंदौर।’ अब उन्होंने कहा, ‘ओह, तो तुमने पहले क्यों नहीं बताया। मुश्ताक तो अद्भुत खिलाड़ी थे। ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंद को लेग साइड में जितनी आसानी से मार लेते थे, वैसा मैंने विश्व क्रिकेट में दूसरा खिलाड़ी नहीं देखा।’

साल 1987 के रिलायंस विश्वकप की मैं कमेंटरी कर रहा था। कैप्टन मुश्ताक अली भी मैच देखने आए थे। मैच के बाद भूतपूर्व भारतीय और विदेशी कप्तानों का सम्मान किया जाना था। इनमें क्लाइव लायड, विश्वनाथ, वेंकटराघवन जैसे पूर्व कप्तान थे। आयोजकों को जैसे ही मुश्ताक अली की मौजूदगी का पता चला, उन्हें भी सम्मानित करने का फैसला कर लिया, जबकि वे कभी कप्तान नहीं रहे। यह दर्शाता है कि मुश्ताक अली के प्रति भारतीय क्रिकेट स्वयं को कितना ऋणी मानता है।

मुश्ताक साहब कितने स्पष्टवादी थे, इसका एक उदाहरण मैं बताता हूं। दूरदर्शन की ग्रैंडमास्टर्स शृंखला के तहत इस जिंदादिल क्रिकेटर से इंटरव्यू करते वक्त मैंने पूछा था, ‘मुश्ताक साहब, कोई ऐसी बात बताइए जो आपने किसी को ना बताई हो।’ उन्होंने जवाब दिया, ‘जो बात मैंने किसी को नहीं बताई, वह आपको क्यों बताऊं!’

(लेखक पद्मश्री से सम्मानित जाने-माने क्रिकेट कमेंटेटर रहे हैं।)

