पाकिस्तान डायरी:प्रेमचंद की किताबों का उर्दू में छपना

ज़ाहिदा हिना35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कराची के उर्दू बाग़ में हाल ही में हिंदुस्तानी नॉवेल राइटर मुंशी प्रेमचंद की दो किताबों के अनावरण का कार्यक्रम हुआ। हम शुक्रगुज़ार हैं हसन मंज़र साहब के जिन्होंने हिंदी की इन दो अहम किताबाें का उर्दू में अनुवाद किया और उसके ख़ज़ाने में क़ीमती इज़ाफा किया। ये दो किताबें हैं : मुंशी प्रेमचंद की पत्नी शिवरानी देवी द्वारा लिखी ‘प्रेमचंद घर में’ और प्रेमचंद द्वारा लिखा अधूरा नाॅवेल ‘मंगलसूत्र’।

हसन मंज़र देखने में एक आम से इंसान हैं। अगर लोगों के बीच बैठे हों तो कोई उनकी तरफ ध्यान भी ना दे पाए। उन्होंने अपनी आंखों का तेल जलाया है। तब ही तो उन्होंने दर्जनों अफसाने और बेहतरीन नॉविल लिखे हैं। बेहतरीन अनुवाद किए हैं। हसन मंज़र हमारे अदबी मंज़र पर चांद की तरह रौशन हुए और फिर कौन था जो उन्हें आगे बढ़ने से राेक सकता था। वे इंसानों को सहज तौर पर पढ़ते हैं और फिर क़लम की नाेंक से उनकी ज़िंदगी की परतें खोलते चले जाते हैं। वे नौउम्री से लिख रहे हैं। एक महफिल में उनका अफसाना सुनने के बाद मंटो ने उन्हें दाद दी और फैज़ साहब ने उनका अफसाना ‘रिहाई’ पढ़कर तारीफी ख़त लिखा।

सबसे बड़ी बात यह थी कि 2000 के आग़ाज़ में सिंधी के दानिश्वर और लेखक हामी चांडीवली, क़ुर्रतुलऐन हैदर से नियाज़ हासिल करने के लिए गए। उनकी ख़िदमत में हाज़िर हुए तो क़ुर्रतुलऐन ने पूछा कि आपका ताल्लुक़ कहां से है? हामी ने हैदराबाद का नाम लिया तो वे बेसाख़्ता बोली, अच्छा हसन मंज़र के शहर से। हसन मंज़र कहते हैं कि उनका यह कहना मेरे लिए सबसे बड़ा सम्मान था।

हसन मंज़र जब सारी दुनिया घूमकर रिटायरमेंट के बाद हैदराबाद पहुंचे तो उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे यह महसूस हुआ कि मैं पनाहगाह में आ गया हूं। उन्होंने सिंध के सुख-दुख लिखे। उनके अफसानों और नॉविलों में सिंध का समाज सांस लेता है। ‘धनीबख़्श के बेटे’ को पढ़कर कौन इसे भुला सकता है। चंद महीनों पहले अकादमी अदीबात ने उन्हें ‘झिझक’ पर क़ौमी अवॉर्ड दिया। उनका पसंदीदा नॉविल ‘इंसान ऐ इंसान’ आउट ऑफ प्रिंट है। अपनी पेशावराना मसरूफियात की वजह से वे यूरोप, एशिया और अफ्रीक़ा के अलग-अलग मुल्कों में रहे। हर बस्ती हर दयार के इंसान को बीमार देखा। ‘फलक नाइंसाफ’ पढ़िए तो दारा शिकोह के अंजाम पर आंखों में आंसू आ जाते हैं। मुग़ल इतिहास का वे मंज़र हसन ने अनोखे अंदाज़ में लिखा है, ऐसा अंदाज़ जो दिल के टुकड़े कर देता है ।

हसन मंज़र हमारे बड़े अदीब हैं। उनके बारे में लिखते जाइए, बात ख़त्म नहीं होगी। आज उन्हें इस बात की दाद दीजिए कि उन्होंने हिंदी से उर्दू में क्या कमाल का अनुवाद किया है। मुंशी प्रेमचंद एक ऐसे अदीब थे, जिनके दिल में खोट, कपट, जात-पात नाम की बीमारियां नहीं थीं। वे जिस समाज में पैदा हुए थे, वह छुआछूत के आधार पर इंसानों के स्वाभिमान को तहस-नहस कर दिया करता था। ग़रीबी, बीमारी और बेरोज़गारी तो बहुत बाद की बातें हैं। मुंशी प्रेमचंद हमारे लोगों को अब इक्का-दुक्का कहानियों, नॉविल से याद रहते हैं, जबकि वे हमारे अदब का एक जाना-माना नाम है ।

प्रेमचंद एक इंसान दोस्त और इंसाफ-पसंद लिखने वाले थे। आज जब दुनिया में हर तरफ भेदभाव और नफरत की आंधी चल रही है, उनके लेखों का फिर से छपना और उन पर फिर से वार्तालाप होना एक नेक काम है।

