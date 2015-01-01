पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1. दीपावली के मौके पर अर्थव्यवस्था के चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट नजर आने लगी है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष के अनुसार आगामी वित्त वर्ष 2021-22 में भारत की विकास दर दुनिया में सबसे अधिक 8.8 फीसदी रहेगी। विस्तार से जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

भारत पर फिर मेहरबान लक्ष्मी, जगमगाने लगा उम्मीद का दीया

2. 10वीं सदी के बाद मिला श्रीराम को भगवान का दर्जा। अहिल्या से शबरी तक, बदलती कथाओं के बारे में जानने के लिए पढ़ें, ये लेख...

उदारता की इससे बड़ी मिसाल और कहां मिलेगी

3. दिवाली भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने की खुशी में मनाई जाती है। लेकिन, भगवान राम हैं तो भगवान विष्णु के ही अवतार। तो आज हम आपको बताते हैं भगवान विष्णु के वो रूप, जो अक्सर फिल्मों में दिखाए जाते हैं...

हिंदी फिल्मों में बार-बार आते हैं ईश्वर के ये 10 अवतारी रूप

4. ये राक्षसी आंखों वाली ‘ओगर फेस्ड मकड़ी’ पैरों का उपयोग न केवल जाल फेंकने और सरपट दौड़ने के लिए, बल्कि सुनने के लिए भी करती हैं। उत्तर अमेरिका में पाई जाने वाली इस मकड़ी के बारे में विस्तार से जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

पैरों से सुनती हैं ये मकड़ियां, अपने शिकार पर खुद डाल देती हैं जाल

5. 'रॉबर्ट फिस्क' एक ऐसा पत्रकार जिसने अपनी कलम को बनाया 'हथियार'। जंगी इलाकों में घूमते हुए, वहीं से अपनी खबरें भेजते रहे। जानें, रॉबर्ट फिस्क के जीवन की कुछ खास बातें इस लेख में...

अपनी क़लम का हथियार की तरह इस्तेमाल करने वाला पत्रकार

6. सेविंग अकाउंट और टर्म डिपॉजिट से संबंधित टैक्स नियमों को लेकर कई लोग भ्रमित रहते हैं। सेविंग अकाउंट और टर्म (फिक्स्ड/रेकरिंग) डिपॉजिट से संबंधित टैक्स नियमों के बारे में जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

बचत खाते और एफडी के ब्याज पर भी लगता है टैक्स, ये हैं इसके प्रावधान

7. ओटीटी प्लेटफार्म कंटेंट निर्माता के लिए अब तक रिस्ट्रिक्शन ​​​​फ्री थे। लेकिन, केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कंटेंट को लेकर 11 नवंबर से नोटिफिकेशन जारी किए गए हैं। जानें, कंटेंट को लेकर क्या हैं नए कानून इस लेख में...

ओटीटी पर अश्लीलता और हिंसा के सर्वाधिक दर्शक, इसलिए नियंत्रण लगाने की जरूरत

8. अगर आप भी लक्ष्मी को पाना चाहते हैं तो अपनाएं ये गुण। खुद में ये बदलाव लाने से आप भी बन सकते हैं लक्ष्मीवान, जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इस दिवाली से खुद में लाएं ये 8 बदलाव

