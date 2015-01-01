पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

1. इंडिया अगेंस्ट करप्शन मूवमेंट, डिजिटलाइजेशन, कैशलेस इकोनॉमी... भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ क्या-क्या नहीं हुआ। फिर भी ट्रांसपेरेंसी इंटरनेशनल की ताजा रिपोर्ट के अनुसार भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में भारत पूरे एशिया में शीर्ष पर है। तो आखिर हमें भ्रष्टाचार से मुक्ति कैसे मिलेगी? कौन पहल करेगा? एक पड़ताल...

भ्रष्टाचार में हम नंबर वन! कैसे मिलेगी इस बीमारी से मुक्ति?

2.भारत के लिए विदेशी भूमि पर शतक बनाने वाले कैप्टन मुश्ताक अली पहले भारतीय थे। ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों को लेग साइड में खेलने की कला में मुश्ताक अली पारंगत थे। ऐसा खेल आजकल टी-20 क्रिकेट में काफी देखने को मिलता है। आज से 4 दिन बाद यानी 17 दिसंबर को उनकी 106वीं जयंती पर पढ़ें उनके विशेष संस्मरण...

80 साल पहले ही मुश्ताक अली सिखा गए थे टी-20 स्टाइल की बल्लेबाज़ी

3. 'मदर इंडिया' में यूं तो दर्जनों किरदार हैं, लेकिन इस भीड़ के बीच सबसे ज्यादा वाह-वाही बटोरी एक छोटे से बच्चे ने। पर्दे पर बिरजू (सुनील दत्त) के बचपन का रोल निभाने वाला यह गरीब बच्चा कौन था? और फिल्म के लिए इसका चयन कैसे हुआ, पढ़िए विस्तार से यहां...

'मदर इंडिया' में सुनील दत्त के बचपन की भूमिका निभाने वाले बिंदास बालक की कैसे हुई खोजबीन?

4. प्राचीनकाल में फारस के निवासी पूर्व में स्थित हिंद नामक क्षेत्र का उल्लेख करते थे। यह क्षेत्र हिंदू नदी के पार स्थित था। ‘हिंद’ के निवासी ‘हिंदू’ नदी को ‘सिंधु’ नदी कहते थे। पढ़िए कैसे आया इंडिया शब्द और आस्था व तीर्थयात्राओं के अलावा इसको किसने किया एकजुट...

राजाओं ने नहीं, आस्था और तीर्थयात्राओं ने 'इंडिया' को किया था एकजुट!

5. प्रख्यात माता-पिता गुलजार और राखी की पुत्री मेघना में लेखन के बीज बचपन से ही पड़ गए थे। साल 2015 में आई ‘तलवार’ से समीक्षकों का ध्यान मेघना की ओर गया। 2018 में ‘राज़ी’ आई जिसने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर भी धूम मचा दी। आज (13 दिसंबर) मेघना गुलज़ार के जन्मदिवस पर खास पेशकश...

मेघना : बचपन में ही पड़ गए थे लेखन के बीज

6.जब व्यापार और परिवार संयुक्त हो तो कुछ नियमों की जरूरत पड़ती है, ताकि परिवार और व्यापार दोनों में बिखराव न हो। इनमें सबसे अहम यह है कि घर पर बिजनेस को न लाएं। ऐसे ही और भी महत्वपूर्ण नियमों के बारे में जानिए यहां...

संयुक्त परिवार और संयुक्त व्यापार के लिए घर में जरूरी हैं कुछ नियम

7. आर्ट्स काउंसिल ऑफ कराची हर साल उर्दू पर इंटरनेशनल कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन कराती है। इस साल कोरोना महामारी के कारण इसके आयोजन में संदेह था। लेकिन, पिछले हफ्ते कांफ्रेंस आयोजित हुई जिसमें भारत से भी शमीम हनफी और गोपी चंद नारंग जैसे उर्दू के जाने-माने साहित्यकारों ने हिस्सा लिया। एक रिपोर्ट...

उर्दू है मेरा नाम मैं ख़ुसरो की पहेली, महामारी के बीच कराची में हुआ उर्दू का सालाना जलसा

8. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने 10 दिसंबर को नए संसद भवन के निर्माण के लिए भूमिपूजन कर उसकी आधारशिला रखी। हालांकि, इस मामले में विपक्ष हमलावर है और नए संसद भवन के निर्माण का विरोध कर रहा है। वहीं, भारत सरकार के सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता इसके कई लाभ बता रहे हैं। पढ़ें भास्कर की रिसर्च स्टोरी...

सेंट्रल वेस्टा प्रोजेक्ट : सरकार का दावा, नई संसद से सालाना 1000 करोड़ रुपए बचेंगे

