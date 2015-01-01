पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रसरंग:पढ़िए, आज के रसरंग की सारी स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

1. रियलिटी शो में बच्चों द्वारा कमाल करने के तो कई उदाहरण अक्सर सामने आते ही रहते हैं। इन उदाहरणों को देखकर कई लोगों के मन में ये सवाल उठता है कि क्या नई पीढ़ी ज्यादा होशियार साबित हो रही है? इस विषय पर क्या कहना है मनोवैज्ञानिकों का? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

आज के बच्चे क्या ज्यादा होशियार हैं?

2. जीवन को सही दिशा देने के लिए सही लोगों की संगत बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। संगत का असर आपकी मानसिकता पर बड़ा प्रभाव डालता है। इस लेख में जानें, जीवन में किनसे संगति करें और किनसे नहीं...

किनसे संगति करें, किनसे नहीं? 4 क्रांतिकारी मंत्र

3. दिवाली पर आई कोई भी मूवी नहीं हुई सफल, दर्शकों ने अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी’ को एक राय से खारिज कर दिया। आज 22 नवंबर को बॉलीवुड की पहली महिला कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान की 72वीं सालगिरह है। उनके जीवन के कुछ रोचक तथ्यों को जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी’ खारिज, सरोज को याद करने का दिन

4. स्वर्ग वो जगह है, जहां सभी इच्छाएं बिना किसी प्रयास के पूरी हो जाती हैं। लेकिन, फिर भी शिव के कैलाश की क्यों हैं बात अलग? जानने के लिए पढ़ें ये लेख...

इंद्र के स्वर्ग से ज्यादा शांति शिव के कैलाश पर क्यों?

5. कराची के उर्दू बाग़ में हाल ही में हिंदुस्तानी नॉवेल राइटर मुंशी प्रेमचंद की दो किताबों के अनावरण का कार्यक्रम हुआ। इस लेख में जानें कि वो क्या वजह है जो मुंशी प्रेमचंद की किताबों को उर्दू में छापा गया...

प्रेमचंद की किताबों का उर्दू में छपना

6. फिल्म ‘मदर इंडिया’ आज़ादी के दस साल बाद के ग्रामीण भारत की एक कहानी है। इस लेख में पढ़ें, फिल्म ‘मदर इंडिया’ के वो सीन्स जिसमें झांकता है पुराना भारत...

‘दुख भरे दिन बीते रे भैया, अब सुख आयो रे’

7. पिछले कुछ साल से ‘लव जिहाद’ सुर्खियों में बना हुआ है। भाजपा शासित राज्यों में लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने की तैयारी हो रही है। इस लेख में जानें, लव जिहाद का यह शब्द आया कहां से और क्यों है लव जिहाद अचानक से चर्चा में...

देश में लव जिहाद पर बहस, 2.21% महिलाओं ने की है दूसरे धर्म में शादी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें