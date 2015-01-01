पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट:संयुक्त परिवार और संयुक्त व्यापार के लिए घर में जरूरी हैं कुछ नियम

डॉ. उज्ज्वल पाटनीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर केवल प्रतीकात्मक है।

जब व्यापार और परिवार संयुक्त हो तो कुछ नियमों की जरूरत पड़ती है ताकि परिवार और व्यापार दोनों में बिखराव ना हो। पिछले 20 साल से बिज़नेस और लाइफ कोच के रूप में जो नियम हमने लोगों को सिखाए और जिनसे व्यापार व परिवार में सामंजस्य बना रहा, वह आपके साथ बांट रहा हूं।

घर में व्यापार की चर्चा ना करें

संयुक्त परिवार में अक्सर व्यापार घर तक आ जाता है। नाश्ते से लेकर खाने की टेबल पर व्यापार की चर्चा होती है। व्यापार में सोच का मतभेद घर के माहौल को भी तनावपूर्ण बना देता है। व्यापार की चर्चा घर पर ना करने का कड़ा नियम बनाएं। यदि ऐसा संभव ना हो तो इतना जरूर तय करें कि कम से कम खाने की मेज पर व्यापार की चर्चा नहीं होगी।

सबको बात रखने की आजादी हो

अक्सर संयुक्त व्यापारों में देखने में आता है कि छोटे अपनी बात ठीक से रख नहीं पाते क्योंकि बड़ों के नाराज़ होने का डर होता है। बड़े लोग असहमति को विरोध या अपमान मान लेते हैं। मेरी सलाह है कि संयुक्त परिवार में हर सप्ताह एक बोर्ड मीटिंग अर्थात सभी सदस्यों की मीटिंग होनी चाहिए। वहां छोटे-बड़े का कोई भेद ना हो और सभी को अपनी बात रखने की स्वतंत्रता हो। छोटों को भी योग्यतानुसार निर्णय लेने की स्वतंत्रता हो।

छोटे या बड़े, सबकी जवाबदेही हो

परिवार के हर सदस्य को अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझनी होगी। एक व्यक्ति संभाल रहा है तो दूसरों को लापरवाह होने की स्वतंत्रता नहीं है। यदि आप आगे बढ़कर कार्य करने जितने तेज नहीं है तो भी जो कार्य सौंपा जाए, उसको बिना याद दिलाए आपको करना होगा। बहुत से परिवारों में लोग भाग्यशाली होते हैं क्योंकि अक्सर एक व्यक्ति ज्यादा स्मार्ट, जिम्मेदार, निर्णय करने वाला और दबंग होता है। उसकी वजह से गाड़ी चलती रहती है लेकिन कभी ना कभी सबको अपनी जिम्मेदारी उठानी ही पड़ती है। आज ही उठा ले तो सबसे अच्छा है।

अच्छे वक़्त में कड़े व पारदर्शी निर्णय लें

कुछ घरों में परिवार की लड़ाई से व्यापार खत्म हो जाते हैं तो कुछ घरों में व्यापार की लड़ाई से परिवार खत्म हो जाते हैं। पारदर्शिता का अभाव इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण है। आर्थिक स्पष्टता, भविष्य की सुरक्षा, अगली पीढ़ी की योजना और लीडरशिप की कमी की वजह से सब भीतर से शंकित रहते हैं। एक-दूसरे पर विश्वास की कमी हो जाती है, मगर व्यापार को खींचते रहते हैं। इसलिए कई बार कड़े निर्णय लेना भी जरूरी हो जाता है।

सही और निष्पक्ष सलाहकार हो

परिवार के भीतर मतभेद होने पर एक-दूसरे की सही बात भी हजम नहीं होती। हर बात के पीछे किसी योजना की बू आती है। निर्णय टलते जाते हैं क्योंकि कोई किसी की सुनता नहीं है और एक-दूसरे का सामना करना नहीं चाहता। ऐसे में आपके ऐसे पारिवारिक सलाहकार होने चाहिए जिनकी निष्पक्षता पर सबको भरोसा हो। सलाहकार भी ऐसा होना चाहिए जो व्यक्ति हित या स्वहित सोचने के बजाय सही तर्क का पक्ष ले। ये सलाहकार आपके सीए, वकील या समझदार व परिपक्व रिश्तेदार आदि भी हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें