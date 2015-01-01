पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्सनल फाइनेंस एक्सपर्ट:बचत खाते और एफडी के ब्याज पर भी लगता है टैक्स, ये हैं इसके प्रावधान

अजीत कुमार2 घंटे पहले
सेविंग अकाउंट और टर्म डिपॉजिट से संबंधित टैक्स नियमों को लेकर कई लोग भ्रमित रहते हैं। वैसे भी वित्त वर्ष 2019-20 के लिए इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न भरने की अंतिम तारीख नजदीक आती जा रही है। इसलिए आज बात करेंगे सेविंग अकाउंट और टर्म (फिक्स्ड/रेकरिंग) डिपॉजिट से संबंधित टैक्स नियमों के बारे में :

सेविंग अकाउंट

इनकम टैक्स एक्ट के सेक्शन 80 टीटीए के तहत 60 साल से कम उम्र के व्यक्ति के लिए बैंक, को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी, पोस्ट ऑफिस के सेविंग अकाउंट पर एक वित्त वर्ष में 10 हजार रुपए तक का ब्याज टैक्स-फ्री है। इस आय से ज्यादा आय होने पर अपने टैक्स स्लैब के हिसाब से टैक्स चुकाना होगा। 80 टीटीए के तहत आपके जितने भी सेविंग अकाउंट होंगे, चाहे वह अलग-अलग या एक ही बैंक में, को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी या पोस्ट ऑफिस में हो, एक वित्त वर्ष में उन पर मिलने वाले ब्याज को जोड़ दिया जाएगा।

पोस्ट ऑफिस सेविंग अकाउंट

पोस्ट ऑफिस सेविंग अकाउंट पर मिलनेवाले ब्याज पर टैक्स से संबंधित एक अलग सेक्शन 10 (15) का प्रावधान है, जिसके मुताबिक अगर किसी व्यक्ति का पोस्ट ऑफिस में सेविंग अकाउंट है तो सिंगल और ज्वाइंट अकाउंट के लिए एक वित्त वर्ष में क्रमश 3,500 रुपए और 7,000 हजार रुपए तक के ब्याज पर टैक्स में छूट है। लेकिन ध्यान रहे कि अगर आपने पोस्ट ऑफिस सेविंग (सिंगल) अकाउंट के लिए 3,500 रुपए तक के ब्याज पर इस सेक्शन के तहत टैक्स में छूट का फायदा ले लिया है तो शेष 7,500 रुपए ब्याज पर ही आप 80टीटीए के तहत टैक्स में छूट का फायदा ले सकते हैं।

टर्म डिपॉजिट

60 वर्ष से कम उम्र के व्यक्ति के लिए टर्म (फिक्स्ड/रेकरिंग) डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाला ब्याज टैक्सेबल है। यानी टर्म डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाला ब्याज अन्य स्रोतों से होनेवाली आय में शामिल किया जाएगा और आपको इस आय पर अपने टैक्स स्लैब के हिसाब से टैक्स चुकाना होगा।

टर्म डिपॉजिट पर टीडीएस

बैंक और को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी के टर्म डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाले ब्याज पर टीडीएस का प्रावधान है। अगर आपको एफडी पर ब्याज के रूप में एक वित्त वर्ष में 40 हजार रुपए से ज्यादा की आय हो रही है (सीनियर सिटीजन के मामले में 50 हजार रुपए) तो बैंक टीडीएस काटने को बाध्य हैं। बैंक अकाउंट के साथ पैन नंबर उपलब्ध रहने पर टर्म डिपॉजिट पर मिलने वाले ब्याज पर 10 फीसदी के हिसाब से टीडीएस कटता है। पैन नंबर नहीं देने पर 20 फीसदी के हिसाब से टीडीएस कटता है। टीडीएस से बचने के लिए बैंक में फॉर्म 15जी या 15एच भरकर जमा करना होता है। टर्म डिपॉजिट पर टीडीएस के मामले में एक बैंक की सभी शाखाओं में व्यक्ति की सभी मौजूद टर्म डिपॉजिट से होने वाली कुल ब्याज आय को जोड़ा जाता है। पोस्ट ऑफिस टर्म डिपॉजिट पर टीडीएस का प्रावधान नहीं है।

एफडी पर 80सी का फायदा

अगर आप फिक्स्ड डिपॉजिट (एफडी) पर 80सी के तहत इनकम टैक्स में छूट चाहते हैं तो आपको कम से कम 5 साल की अवधि के लिए एफडी करवानी होगी। पांच साल के लिए एफडी करवाने पर आप एक वित्त वर्ष में अधिकतम 1.5 लाख रुपए तक की राशि पर 80सी के तहत मिलने वाले टैक्स में छूट के हकदार होंगे। सामान्य एफडी की तरह ही 5 साल की एफडी पर भी मिलने वाले ब्याज पर टैक्स में कोई छूट नहीं है।

वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए 50 हजार रुपए तक की सीमा

सेक्शन 80टीटीबी के तहत 60 या 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्ति यानी वरिष्ठ नागरिक को बैंक, को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी, पोस्ट ऑफिस सेविंग अकाउंट और टर्म डिपॉजिट पर एक वित्त वर्ष में 50 हजार रुपए तक मिलनेवाला ब्याज टैक्स-फ्री है। आपके जितने भी डिपॉजिट होंगे, चाहे वह अलग-अलग या एक ही बैंक, को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी या पोस्ट ऑफिस में हों, एक वित्त वर्ष में उस पर मिलनेवाले ब्याज को जोड़ दिया जाएगा।

