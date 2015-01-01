पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टॉकिंग पाइंट:हिंदी फिल्मों में बार-बार आते हैं ईश्वर के ये 10 अवतारी रूप

एक घंटा पहलेलेखक: भावना सोमैया
राम कथा पर हिंदी में शुरू से ही फिल्में बनती आई हैं। साल 1943 में बनी मूवी ‘रामराज्य' का एक पोस्टर।

आज दिवाली का त्योहार है। इस अवसर पर हम सभी देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा करेंगे। लेकिन दिवाली भगवान विष्णु को भी याद करने का त्योहार है। विष्णु ने राम के बाद कृष्ण के रूप में अवतार लिया था। लंका पर विजय के बाद भगवान राम के अयोध्या पहुंचने की खुशी में दिवाली का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। आज हम भगवान विष्णु के बहाने फिल्मों में कृष्ण के दस रूपों को याद कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि उनके जैसा लीलाधर कोई और न हुआ।

नटखट रूप में : यह कहानी सब जानते ही हैं कि कैसे कृष्ण गोपिकाओं के साथ शरारत करते हैं और उनका माखन चुरा लेते हैं। लेकिन इसमें यशोदा मां को अपने लल्ला की गलती कभी भी नजर नहीं आती। कई फिल्मों में इस अनूठे रिश्ते को दिखाया गया है, फिर चाहे वह ‘मदर इंडिया’ हो, ‘दीवार’ हो या ‘राजा बाबू’। लेकिन किसी हीरो को शरारती के तौर पर दिखाए जाने का सबसे बेहतरीन उदाहरण है राकेश कुमार की ‘दो और दो पांच’।

मन मोहने वाला : केवल राधा ही नहीं, रुक्मणी, सत्यभामा और कई गोपिकाएं भी कृष्ण से प्रेम करती हैं। हिंदी फिल्मों में ऐसे अनगिनत उदाहरण मिल जाएंगे जिनमें एक ही हीरो से एक से अधिक हीरोइनें प्रेम करती हैं। जैसे ‘बहारें फिर भी आएंगी’ में माला सिन्हा और तनुजा दोनों बहनें धर्मेंद्र की ओर खिंची चली जाती हैं।

दार्शनिक : महाभारत की लड़ाई में कृष्ण अपनों के मोह में भ्रमित अर्जुन का मार्गदर्शन करते हैं। ‘गाइड’ मूवी में देवानंद संकोची वहीदा रहमान को प्रेरित करते हैं। इसी तरह के उच्च दार्शनिक भाव को देखना हो तो वी. शांताराम की ‘दो आंखें बारह हाथ’ देखी जा सकती है जिसमें छह अपराधियों का कायाकल्प दिखाया गया है।

धर्मयोद्धा : धर्म की हानि और अन्याय जब हद से गुजर जाता है तो श्रीकृष्ण को सुदर्शन चक्र उठाना पड़ता है। यह कथा हम सब जानते ही हैं। जब हमारी फिल्मों के खलनायक भी सारी हदें तोड़ने लगते हैं तो हमारे नायक भी अंत में वह कोई भी चीज उठाने में देर नहीं करते, जो उस समय उनके पास उपलब्ध रहती हैं। फिल्म ‘अर्जुन’ में सनी देवोल हॉकी उठा लेते हैं तो ‘आज का अर्जुन’ में अमिताभ बच्चन बैलगाड़ी का पहिया। और दर्शक भी ऐसे दृश्यों को देखकर खुशी से तालियां बजाने लगते हैं क्योंकि यह अच्छाई और बुराई के बीच की लड़ाई है।

योद्धा: भगवान कृष्ण ने अपने सुदर्शन चक्र का इस्तेमाल केवल अत्यंत विषम परिस्थितियों में ही किया है, अन्यथा उन्होंने लड़ाई में अपने दिमाग का ही उपयोग किया। फिल्मों में अपने दिमाग से लड़ाई लड़ने वाले हीरो के रूप में अनिल कपूर ‘मेरी जंग’ में नजर आते हैं। इसके काफी सालों बाद अनिल कपूर ही ‘नायक’ फिल्म में एक दिन के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में दिखाई दिए थे।

कूटनीति : यह भगवान कृष्ण की लीलाओं का अहम हिस्सा है। यह सर्वविदित है कि महाभारत की लड़ाई में धर्म और न्याय की विजय के लिए कृष्ण को पांडवों के पक्ष में कई बार ‘कूटनीति’ का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ा। फिल्मों में इसका बेहतरीन उदाहरण ‘हम पांच’ मूवी है जिसमें संजीव कुमार न्याय की लड़ाई में पांच युवाओं का साथ देते हैं।

कलाकार : कृष्ण एक अद्भुत कलाकार भी हैं जो महारास रचाते हैं और साथ ही बांसुरी बजाते हैं। हमारी फिल्मों के हीरो भी गीत गा लेते हैं, डांस कर लेते हैं और हर तरह के वाद्य यंत्र बजा लेते हैं, फिर चाहे वह बांसुरी हो या गिटार या पियानो। ईश्वर निर्मोही हैं, जबकि हमारी फिल्मों के कलाकार हमेशा निराशा में घिरे हुए रहते हैं, फिर वह ‘प्यासा’ का लेखक हो, ‘गीत गाया पत्थरों’ का शिल्पकार हो या ‘कभी-कभी’ का कवि।

वक्ता : भागवत गीता से हमें ज्ञान होता है कि श्रीकृष्ण किस तरह के शानदार वक्ता हैं जो अर्जुन को उपदेश देते हैं। हमारी फिल्मों के हीरो भी परदे पर प्रभावी संवाद कला का प्रदर्शन करते हैं। ‘लीडर’ फिल्म में भीड़ को प्रेरित करते दिलीप कुमार या फिर ‘मैं आजाद हूं’ में भाषण देते अमिताभ बच्चन को याद कीजिए।

रक्षक : भगवान कृष्ण गोकुल को कालिया नाग से, छोटे बच्चों को पूतना नामक राक्षसी से, अपनी खुद की जिंदगी को मामा कंस से, बचपन के मित्र सुदामा को घोर गरीबी से और द्रौपदी को चीरहरण से बचाते हैं। ऐसी कितनी ही हिंदी फिल्में हैं, बल्कि लगभग हर फिल्म में हमारे हीरो भी हमेशा रक्षक की भूमिका में होते हैं।

कर्मवादी : भगवान श्रीकृष्ण को अपने सभी पूर्वजन्म याद रहते हैं। मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम राम के रूप में धनुष तोड़ने की घटना भी उन्हें स्मरण में रहती है। यह वह पहलू है जो पुनर्जन्म की कई कहानियों में बार-बार आता है, चाहे वह दिलीप कुमार (मधुमती) के रूप में हो, सुनील दत्त (मिलन) के रूप में हो या फिर शाहरुख- सलमान (करन-अर्जुन) के रूप में हो।

