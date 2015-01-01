पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विज्ञान हैरान:पैरों से सुनती हैं ये मकड़ियां, अपने शिकार पर खुद डाल देती हैं जाल

डाॅ. विपुल कीर्ति शर्मा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पैरों से जाल को शिकार पर डालने को तैयार ‘ओगर फेस्ड मकड़ी’।

मकड़ियों से डरने वालों के लिए बड़ी व राक्षसी आंखों वाली ‘ओगर फेस्ड मकड़ी’ का चेहरा पसीने छुटाने के लिए काफी है। उत्तर अमेरिका में पाई जाने वाली इस मकड़ी की बड़ी-बड़ी आंखों की रात में देखने की काबिलियत मनुष्य की आंखों की क्षमता से 2000 गुना ज्यादा बेहतर होती है। यही नहीं, ये अपने शिकार पर बिजली की गति से खुद ही जाले फेंककर उसे दबोच लेती हैं। हाल ही के एक शोध से पता चला है कि ये मकड़ियां पैरों का उपयोग न केवल जाल फेंकने और सरपट दौड़ने के लिए, बल्कि सुनने के लिए भी करती हैं। तीक्ष्ण दृष्टि, सुनने की क्षमता तथा अन्य मकड़ियों की तुलना में जाल फेंकने की बेहतर प्रतिभा उन्हें कुशल शिकारी बनाती है।

आमतौर पर पशु-पक्षियों में सुनने के लिए कान पाए जाते हैं, लेकिन मकड़ियों में कान नहीं होते हैं। हालांकि अधिकांश मकड़ियों के पैरों पर पाए जाने वाले बाल कंपन की संवेदनाएं ग्रहण कर सकते हैं। अर्थात मकड़ियां हवा में उत्पन्न ध्वनि को सुनने के बजाय सतह की कंपन को महसूस कर सकती हैं। बात ‘ओगर फेस्ड स्पाइडर्स की करें तो जाला बुनकर शिकार का इंतजार करने के बजाय ये अत्यधिक सक्रिय शिकारी हैं। रेशमी धागों से लटककर ये मकड़ियां अगले पैरों के बीच एक छोटा जाल बुनती है। फिर हवा में उड़ते पतंगों या बेखबर बैठे कीट को पैरों से जाल फेंककर फांस लेती है। इसमें इनके सुनने वाले पैर काफी मदद करते हैं।

ऐसे किया प्रयोग : अमेरिका के काॅर्नेल विश्वविद्यालय के सेंसरी इकोलाॅजिस्ट जे. स्टेफस्ट्राॅम ने ‘ओगर फेस्ड मकड़ी’ की शिकार के दौरान आंखों पर निर्भरता जांचने के लिए उनकी आंखों पर एक छोटी पट्टी लगा दी जिससे वे जमीन पर चलने वाले शिकार को देखने में असमर्थ हो गईं। किंतु वैज्ञानिक यह देखकर आश्चर्यचकित रह गए कि मकड़ियां अभी भी हवा में उड़ने वाले कीट-पतंगों को हवा में ही पकड़ने में कामयाब थीं।

इसकी पड़ताल करने के लिए वैज्ञानिकों ने एक नया शोध प्रारंभ किया। वैज्ञानिकों के दल ने ओगर फेस्ड स्पाइडर के आठ पैरों में से एक को निकालकर उनमें इलेक्ट्रोड फिट कर दिया। इससे यह ज्ञात हो सका कि पैरों पर उपस्थित कंपन-संवेदी अंग कैसे ध्वनि का पता लगाते हैं। फिर सही सलामत पैर वाली मकड़ियों के मस्तिष्क में इलेक्ट्रोड प्रत्यारोपित करके वे यह जान पाए कि कैसे मस्तिष्क ध्वनि की पहचान करता है। प्रयोग के अंत में कुछ वैज्ञानिकों को एक ऐसे कक्ष में रखा गया जहां जमीन से उत्पन्न कंपन मिट जाते थे। इस कक्ष में दो मीटर की दूरी से ध्वनि उत्पन्न की गई। जमीन के कंपन मिटा देने के बावजूद मकड़ी का पृथक किया गया पैर और जीवित मकड़ियां 100 से 10,000 हर्ट्ज की आवृत्ति वाली ध्वनि को भी सुन सकती थीं।

वैज्ञानिकों ने पांच प्रकार की ध्वनि को उत्पन्न कर 25 मकड़ियों को नैसर्गिक और 51 मकड़ियों को प्रयोगशाला में जांचा। जब टीम ने पतंगों, मक्खियों और मच्छरों के पंख के फड़फड़ाने की आवृत्ति वाली आवाजें उत्पन्न की तो ये मकड़ियां तुरंत ही शिकार करने की मुद्रा में आ गई। लेकिन चिड़िया के चहचहाने से उत्पन्न आवृत्ति वाली ध्वनि में खतरे का संदेश मिलने पर वे सतर्क होकर चुपचाप बैठ गईं। इस शोध के परिणाम वैज्ञानिकों ने हाल ही में ‘करंट साइंस’ नामक शोध पत्रिका में प्रकाशित किए हैं।

