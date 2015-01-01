पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाकिस्तान डायरी:उर्दू है मेरा नाम मैं ख़ुसरो की पहेली, महामारी के बीच कराची में हुआ उर्दू का सालाना जलसा

ज़ाहिदा हिनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आर्ट्स कौंसिल ऑफ कराची की सालाना उर्दू कांफ्रेंस हाल ही में कराची में सम्पन्न हुई।

साल ख़त्म होने को आया। आर्ट्स कौंसिल ऑफ कराची की सालाना आलमी कांफ्रेंस के बारे में लोगों का ख़्याल था कि इस बार शायद ना हो पाएगी। कोरोना की वजह से सारी दुनिया में हाहाकार मचा हुआ है। ऐसे में कांफ्रेंस के बारे में सोचना भी गुनाह था। लेकिन पिछले हफ्ते कांफ्रेंस का आयोजन सम्पन्न हुआ। साइंस यहां अदब का हाथ थामने आई और कई अदीब, दानिश्वर और शायर ज़ूम पर भी दिखाई पड़े, खासकर हिंदुस्तान से।

गोपी चंद नारंग ने अपनी बातों से इस कांफ्रेंस का उद्घाटन किया। उनकी बातें सुनते हुए मुझे अपना वो कॉलम याद आया जो मैंने कई साल पहले लिखा था। इसमें मैंने लोगों को बताया था कि गोपी चंद नारंग बलूचिस्तान में पैदा हुए, सराएगी उनकी मातृभाषा है, लेकिन उन्होंने पाकिस्तान छोड़ने के बाद भी उर्दू को इस तरह से अपनाया कि वे हिंदुस्तान में उर्दू की सबसे बड़ी पहचान बन गए। किसी को यक़ीन ही नहीं आता कि वो उर्दू वाले नहीं हैं। जब वे इस बार दिल्ली से बात कर रहे थे तो उन्होंने उर्दू को एक पहेली क़रार दिया। उनका कहना था कि यहां 300 से ज़्यादा भाषाएं बोली जाती हैं, उन भाषाओं का इलाक़ा उत्तरी हिंद से लेकर दक्षिण के बैंगलाेर-मैसूर तक फैला हुआ है, लेकिन उर्दू बॉलीवुड की फिल्मों और मशहूर टेलीविज़न सीरियल्स में हिंदी के नाम से बोली और समझी जाती है। उन्होंने हिंदुस्तानी वेबसाइट रेख़्ता की मिसाल दी जिसमें उर्दू ज़बान और अदब का एक ख़ज़ाना है और जिसके मैंबरों की तादाद 30 से 35 करोड़ तक पहुंचती है। अपनी बात उन्होंने इक़बाल अशअर के एक शेर से शुरू की जो इस तरह है :

उर्दू है मेरा नाम मैं ख़ुसरो की पहेली मैं मीर की हमराज़ मैं ग़ालिब की सहेली।

शमीम हनफ़ी साहब पहले से इस कांफ्रेंस के स्टार रहे हैं और इनके बिना हमने कराची, लाहौर, इस्लामाबाद की किसी भी अदबी महफिल का तसव्वुर भी नहीं किया है। इस बार उन्होंने डिजिटली बहुत दानिश्वराना बातचीत की। इस वक़्त मुझे आर्ट्स कौंसिल की बारहवीं कांफ्रेंस याद आ रही है जिसमें हनफी साहब भी ख़ुद मौजूद थे। वो ग़ालिब के आशिक़ हैं। इस बार भी वे ग़ालिब को याद करते रहे और मुझे उनकी वो बातें याद आती रहीं जो उन्होंने उस कांफ्रेंस में कही थीं। उन्होंने कहा था कि किसी भी ज़बान में आप ग़ालिब का अनुवाद सोचें, लेकिन वो किस रवानी से होता है। संस्कृत में उनके पूरे दीवान का अनुवाद एक साल में कर लिया गया। इसी तरह हिंदुस्तान की दूसरी ज़बानें जो बिल्कुल अलग रिवायत की हैं, जैसे तमिल, तेलुगु, मलयालम, इनमें भी ग़ालिब के अनुवाद हो चुके हैं। तमिल में जो अनुवाद हुआ, एक साल में ही उसकी पूरी किताबें बिक गईं। बंगाली में उनके शेरों का अनुवाद एक मशहूर शायर शक्ति चट्‌टोपाध्याय ने हमारे एक शायर ऐन रशीद के साथ मिलकर किया जिसकी एक लाख से ज़्यादा काॅपियां बिक चुकी थीं।

तो ग़ालिब का मामला यह है कि ज़बान, अक़ीदा, नज़रिया कोई चीज़, कोई बात रुकावट नहीं बनती। कहीं कोई दीवार खड़ी नहीं होती। ग़ालिब जैसा मर्दे आज़ाद उर्दू में पहली बार पैदा हुआ है जिसके लिए कोई दायरा नहीं था। वह हर दायरे से ख़ुद को आज़ाद समझता है और इसीलिए उसकी आवाज़ पूरी इंसानियत की आवाज़ बन जाती है।

इस कांफ्रेंस का आग़ाज़ ग़ालिब की बातों से हुआ और चार दिन तक उर्दू अफ़साने, ग़ज़ल, नज़्म और ड्रामे तक फैलता चला गया। अगले हफ्ते कुछ बातें सौ साल के उर्दू अफ़सानों पर, उस वक़्त तक के लिए इजाज़त।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें