करप्शन का बैरोमीटर:भ्रष्टाचार में हम एशिया में नंबर वन! कैसे मिलेगी इस बीमारी से मुक्ति?

त्रिलोचन शास्त्रीएक घंटा पहले
ट्रांसपेरेंसी इंटरनेशनल की ताजा रिपोर्ट "ग्लोबल करप्शन बैरोमीटर फॉर एशिया' के अनुसार भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में भारत अब एशिया में शीर्ष पर है। इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार करीब 50 फीसदी लोगों को अपना काम निकलवाने के लिए रिश्वत देनी पड़ी। इनमें से 63 फीसदी ने इस डर से काई शिकायत भी नहीं की कि इससे उन्हें कहीं बाद में कोई परेशान ना करे। इस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार करीब आधी आबादी अपने संपर्कों या जुगाड़ से काम निकलवाने में भरोसा रखती है। यह भी एक तरह का भ्रष्टाचार ही है और इससे सिस्टम में भ्रष्टाचार को ही बढ़ावा मिलता है। भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में भारत और चीन की स्थिति बराबर की रही है, लेकिन जहां चीन ने अपनी रैंकिंग में सुधार किया है, वहीं पिछले साल की तुलना में भारत की स्थिति और भी बदतर हुई है।

ताकतवर ही सबसे भ्रष्ट ...!

हमारे यहां सबसे शक्तिशाली समूह राजनीतिज्ञों का है। भ्रष्टाचार जैसी बीमारी को दूर करने का काम केवल राजनैतिक इच्छाशक्ति से ही हो सकता है। लेकिन सवाल यह है कि आखिर हमारा राजनीतिक सिस्टम इसमें पहल क्यों नहीं करता? इसका जवाब इन आंकड़ों में है : हमारे यहां दागी सांसदों की संख्या जहां 2004 में 43 प्रतिशत थी, वहीं यह 2019 में बढ़कर 43 फीसदी हो गई। इनमें भी सबसे ज्यादा संख्या सत्ताधारी पार्टी में है। हाल ही में बिहार में हुए चुनाव में दागी विधायकों की संख्या में 10 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। 2015 में जहां चुने हुए विधायकों में से 58 फीसदी पर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज थे, वहीं 2020 में यह संख्या बढ़कर 68 फीसदी हो गई। हमारे जनप्रतिनिधियों के दागी होने का मतलब यही है कि जब उनका दामन साफ नहीं होगा तो वे भ्रष्टाचार को दूर करने का प्रयास क्यों करेंगे, क्योंकि व्यवस्था में भ्रष्टाचार ही इन्हें अपने कारनामों को ढंकने मंे मदद करता है।

तो नागरिक क्या कर सकते हैं?

"ग्लोबल करप्शन बैरोमीटर' रिपोर्ट कहती हैं कि हमारे यहां 46 फीसदी लोगों ने अपने संपर्कों के जरिए अपने काम करवाए। इनमें से अधिकांश काम छोटे-बड़े नेताओं के जरिए ही करवाए जाते हैं। अगर ये नेता मदद नहीं करते तो उस काम के लिए उन्हें रिश्वत देनी पड़ती। यानी यहां लोगों को यह समझने की जरूरत है कि राजनीतिज्ञ इतने शक्तिशाली हैं कि अगर वे चाहें तो वे पूरे सिस्टम को बदल सकते हैं। अब यह आम नागरिकों की जिम्मेदारी है कि वे नेता ही ऐसे चुनेें जिनकी ईमानदारी और निष्ठा तमाम सवालों से परे हो। अगर राजनीति ईमानदार होगी तो नौकरशाही को अपने आप ईमानदार होना होगा। शीर्ष नौकरशाह जब ईमानदार होंगे तो निचले स्तर पर कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारी भ्रष्टाचार करने का साहस नहीं कर पाएंगे। जब नेता ईमानदार होगा, अफसर ईमानदार होंगे, कर्मचारी ईमानदार होंगे तो आम लोगों में भी वे लोग जो अपने गलत काम भी पैसे देकर या जुगाड़ से करवा लेते हैं, उनके लिए यह सबकुछ इतना आसान नहीं रह जाएगा।

लेकिन यह होगा कैसे?

जनता ईमानदार नेता चुनें, यह कहना आसान है, लेकिन करना मुश्किल। इसके लिए हमें कुछ बुनियादी बदलाव करने होंगे। इलेक्टोरल बॉड्स को बंद करके राजनीतिक दलों को होने वाली फंडिंग में पारदर्शिता लानी होगी। आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड वाले लागों को चुनाव का टिकट देने पर रोक लगानी होगी और किसी दागी को टिकट देने पर संबंधित राजनीतिक दल के मुखिया को जिम्मेदार ठहराना होगा। इसके लिए सिविल सोसाइटी का दबाव बनाना होगा और जब भी जरूरत हो, कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाने से भी नहीं पीछे नहीं रहना होगा। इसके लिए मीडिया को भी अहम भूमिका निभानी होगी।

कहां है समस्या?

- कुछ साल पहले एक जाने-माने राजनेता ने कहा था कि चुनावी फंडिंग ही भ्रष्टाचार की सबसे बड़ी गंगोत्री है। इससे निबटने के लिए सरकार इलेक्टोरल बॉन्ड्स लेकर आई, लेकिन इसने तो चुनावी फंडिंग को और भी अस्पष्ट और अपारदर्शी बना दिया है। दरअसल, हमारे राजनीतिज्ञ राजनीतिक फंडिंग में पारदर्शिता बिल्कुल नहीं चाहते। यह बात कुछ कारपोरेट्स हाउसेस को भी रास आती है, क्योंकि इससे वे बड़ी आसानी से राजनीतिक दलों को पैसा दे देते हैं और चुनावों के बाद सरकार से बेजा फायदा उठाते हैं।

- भ्रष्टाचार से निबटने के लिए हमें प्रभावी सीबीआई, सीवीसी और एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो चाहिए। लेकिन इन सभी विभागों का मूल संगठन यानी पुलिस के बारे में आम धारणा यही है कि यह सबसे भ्रष्ट विभाग है। इसलिए हम पुलिस से और प्रकारांतर में इन तमाम संगठनों से यह उम्मीद नहीं कर सकते कि ये भ्रष्टाचार को मिटाने में कारगर रहेंगे, जब तक कि इनके पीछे राजनीतिक इच्छाशक्ति नहीं होगी।

- सरकारी सेवकों को भी जवाबदेह नहीं बनाया गया है। सरकारी शिक्षक स्कूल नहीं जाते हैं या जाते हैं तो पढ़ाते नहीं। डॉक्टर सरकारी हास्पिटल या प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नहीं जाते। अस्पतालों में दवाइयां नहीं मिलती। सड़के, जलापूर्ति, बिजली और अन्य बुनियादी सुविधाओं की स्थिति अक्सर खराब मिलती है। और दुर्भाग्य से किसी को भी खराब काम करने या जिम्मेदारी न निभाने पर नौकरी से नहीं निकाला जाता। समस्या यह है कि अच्छा काम करने वाले को पुरस्कार भी नहीं मिलता। तो अच्छा काम करने की प्रेरणा भी नहीं मिलती।

केरल और बिहार के सबक ...

एक रिपोर्ट के अनुसर केरल में केवल 10 फीसदी नागरिकों को अपने काम करवाने के लिए रिश्वत देनी पड़ी, जबकि बिहार में 75 फीसदी लोगों को। आखिर ऐसा क्यों है, इसको लेकर तो व्यापक अध्ययन की जरूरत है, लेकिन इसमें कहीं न कहीं शिक्षा और साक्षरता का योगदान तो नजर आता ही है। केरल भारत का सबसे साक्षर प्रदेश है, जबकि बिहार का नाम साक्षरता के मामले में नीचे से शीर्ष के राज्यों में शुमार होता है।

(लेखक आईआईएम बैंगलोर में प्रोफेसर हैं। एडीआर - एसोसिएशन फॉर डेमोक्रेटिक रिफॉर्म्स के फाउंडर चेयरमैन भी रहे हैं।)

