मायथोलॉजी राम कथा:उदारता की इससे बड़ी मिसाल और कहां मिलेगी

2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: देवदत्त पटनायक
थाईलैंड के अयुथ्या में स्थित श्रीराम को समर्पित वाट फरा राम मंदिर जिसका निर्माण चौदहवीं सदी में किया गया था। अयुथ्या को थाईलैंड की अयोध्या कहा जाता है।

अक्सर हम यह मान लेते हैं कि राम से संबंधित अधिकांश कथाएं 2000 साल पहले लिखी गई वाल्मीकि रामायण का ही हिस्सा हैं। लेकिन हमारी यह समझ ग़लत है। लक्ष्मण की पत्नी उर्मिला की कथा जो निरंतर 14 वर्ष तक सोकर लक्ष्मण की नींद पूरी करती हैं, मेघनाद की पत्नी सुलोचना की कथा जो रणभूमि से अपने पति के मृत शरीर को ले आती है और ‘लक्ष्मण रेखा’ जैसी कई कथाएं एक हजार वर्षों से भी कम समय के दौरान प्रादेशिक और लोक रामायणों में रची गईं।

महाभारत और वाल्मीकि रामायण लगभग एक ही समय में रचे गए। महाभारत के रामोपाख्यान में मार्कण्डेय ऋषि पांडवों को राम की कथा सुनाते हैं। उसमें ब्रह्मा, दुन्दुभि नामक गंधर्वी को मंथरा बनकर जन्म लेने के लिए कहते हैं ताकि वह कैकेयी के मन में विष घोल सके। इसके परिणामस्वरूप राम को वनवास जाना पड़ता है और वे रावण को यमलोक पहुंचाते हैं। यह कथा वाल्मीकि रामायण में नहीं है। कुछ वर्ष पहले कोलकाता में कुछ विद्वानों को ऐसी रामायण मिली थी जो छठी सदी के वाहनी पुराण का हिस्सा थी। इस रामायण की शुरुआत में दशरथ, राम को राजा बनाने का निर्णय लेते हैं। सीता हरण और अंत में रावण को यमलोक पहुंचाने जैसे कई प्रसंगों के बाद राम का राज्याभिषेक होता है। उसमें राम द्वारा सीता के त्याग का कोई उल्लेख नहीं है।

बौद्ध धर्म को मानने वाले राम को अलग दृष्टिकोण से देखते है। ‘दशरथ जातक कथा’ में बनारस के दशरथ राजा की कथा बताई गई है। राम पंडिता बनारस के ज्ञानी राजा बोधिसत्व थे अर्थात उनके पिछले जन्म में वे बौद्ध रहे थे। जैन धर्मियों की रामायण के अनुसार कैकेयी उदार हैं। उसमें कैकेयी के बेटे भरत को वन में जाने से रोकने के लिए राम स्वयं वन में जाकर संन्यासी बन जाते हैं। इस रामायण में राम अहिंसा का पालन करते हैं और इसलिए लक्ष्मण, रावण का वध करते हैं।

इस तरह विविध रामायणों में से पसंद की रामायण चुनिए या विविध संस्करणों का स्वाद लीजिए। यदि इसे उदारता नहीं कहेंगे तो किसे कहेंगे?

10वीं सदी के बाद श्रीराम को मिलने लगा भगवान का दर्जा

9वीं व 10वीं सदियों के बीच रचे गए विभिन्न पुराण, संस्कृत नाटक और काव्यों में राम को महान राजा के रूप में दर्शाया गया है। भवभूति द्वारा 9वीं सदी में लिखे गए संस्कृत नाटक ‘महावीरचरित’ में सीता से राम, विश्वामित्र के आश्रम में मिलते हैं, अपने स्वयंवर के बहुत पहले। जनक के भाई कुशध्वज कन्याओं को वहां ले जाते हैं। संस्कृत काव्यों में नायक और नायिका का विवाह तय होने के पहले उनके किसी उद्यान में मिलने की परंपरा है। लेकिन 10वीं सदी के बाद राम को भगवान का दर्जा दिया जाने लगा और उनकी कथा तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़, ओडिया, बंगाली, मराठी और अवधी जैसी उत्तर भारतीय भाषाओं में दोहराई गई। तुलसीदास ने अपना प्रसिद्ध रामचरितमानस अवधी में ही लिखा।

अहल्या से शबरी तक, ऐसे बदलती गईं कथाएं...

वाल्मीकि रामायण में गौतम ऋषि के श्राप से अहल्या अदृश्य हो जाती हैं। लेकिन बाद के संस्करणों में वे पत्थर में बदलती हैं और राम का स्पर्श उन्हें मुक्त करता है। राम को बेर खिलाने वाली भील आदिवासी महिला का शबरी रूप भक्ति परंपरा में दिया गया। यह समाज में महिलाओं के बदलते दर्जे का संकेत है। किन्नर समुदाय की अपनी मौखिक रामायण है। इसके अनुसार जब राम लंका से लौटे, तब उन्हें अयोध्या के बाहर कुछ किन्नर मिले। वे बोले, ‘जब आप वन में जा रहे थे, तब आपका पीछा करने वाले पुरुषों-स्त्रियों को आपने अयोध्या लौटने के निर्देश दिए। लेकिन हमसे आपने कुछ नहीं कहा। इसलिए हम यहां अब तक आपके लिए रुके हुए हैं कि आप हमें अयोध्या ले जाएंगे।’

