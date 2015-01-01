पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मायथोलॉजी:इंद्र के स्वर्ग से ज्यादा शांति शिव के कैलाश पर क्यों?

लेखक: देवदत्त पटनायक
6638 मीटर की ऊंचाई पर स्थित कैलाश पर्वत। यह वर्तमान में तिब्बत क्षेत्र में स्थित है।

शिव का निवास स्थल कैलाश एक बर्फ़ीला, पथरीला पर्वत है जहां घास तक नहीं उगती। फिर भी शिव का नंदी बैल खुश है। पर्वत पर शक्ति का बाघ भी रहता है, लेकिन नंदी को उससे डर नहीं। शिव के गले का सांप गणेश के मूषक का पीछा नहीं करता और कार्तिकेय का मोर भी सांप का शिकार नहीं करता। कैलाश पर्वत पर मृत्यु का डर नहीं है और इसलिए वहां कोई भूख, शिकारी या शिकार नहीं है। यहां योग सर्वव्यापी है, जहां लक्ष्मी कोई मायने नहीं रखती।

इंद्र का निवास स्थल अमरावती है। यहां देव रहते हैं, अप्सराएं नृत्य करती हैं, गंधर्व गाते हैं और सुरा पी जाती है। इच्छापूर्ति वृक्ष कल्पतरु, इच्छापूर्ति मणि चिंतामणि और इच्छापूर्ति गाय कामधेनु भी यहीं हैं। चूंकि इंद्र ने अमृत पिया है, इसलिए यहां भी मृत्यु का डर नहीं है। यहां भोग अर्थात प्रसन्नता सर्वव्यापी है और सभी इच्छाएं बिना किसी प्रयास के पूरी हो जाती हैं।

योगी बनने के लिए आंतरिक परिवर्तन ज़रूरी है। तपस्या के ज़रिए आतंरिक मानसिक अग्नि अर्थात तप का मंथन कर यह परिवर्तन हो सकता है। इससे हम भूख से परे हो जाते हैं। यह एकांत में किया गया कार्य है। भोगी बनने के लिए किसी आतंरिक परिवर्तन के बजाय सिर्फ़ यज्ञ के ज़रिए बाहरी अग्नि का मंथन ज़रूरी है। स्वाभाविक है कि लोग योगी नहीं, भोगी बनना पसंद करते हैं और तपस्या की जगह यज्ञ करना। इसलिए अमरावती को स्वर्ग कहा जाता है। मानवीय उद्यम का उद्देश्य पृथ्वी पर स्वर्ग को प्राप्त करना ही तो है। यह मानवीय इच्छा हिंदू धर्म के कई घरेलू अनुष्ठानों में दिखती है। फ़सल कटाई के पोंगल के त्योहार में तमिलनाडु के लोग नए धान से एक परंपरागत पदार्थ बनाते हैं। इस धान को मटकों में दूध और शक्कर मिलाकर तब तक उबाला जाता है, जब तक वह किनारों से बाहर नहीं गिरता है। महाराष्ट्र में गुड़ी पड़वा के त्योहार में आम और नीम के पत्ते शक्कर के बताशों के साथ हरे या पीले रेशम में बांधकर उलटे घड़ों में लटकाए जाते हैं। यह उन दैवीय मटकों का प्रतीक है जो किसी गृहस्थी में मिठास और धन की वर्षा करते हैं।

केरल में विशु के त्योहार में परिवार की सबसे वरिष्ठ महिला यह सुनिश्चित करती हैं कि नींद से उठने पर घर का हर सदस्य आईने में धान, सोने और अमलतास या कनि कोन्ना के सुनहरे फूलों से घिरी अपनी छवि देखें। उस दिन साद्या नामक विशेष भोजन भी किया जाता है जिसमें मीठे, नमकीन, खट्टे और कड़वे पदार्थ शामिल होते हैं। अन्नकूट के त्योहार में मंदिरों में ढेर सारा भोजन पहाड़ के आकार में देवताओं के सामने रखा जाता है। पर्याप्त भोजन और आनंद से स्वर्ग से हमारी आत्मीयता बढ़ती है।

शिव और इंद्र दोनों अनश्वर हैं। शिव अपनी अनश्वरता तपस्या के ज़रिए हासिल करते हैं, जिसमें कामदेव बलि चढ़ते हैं। इंद्र अपनी अनश्वरता यज्ञ के ज़रिए पाते हैं। इंद्र का सबसे बड़ा यज्ञ है क्षीरसागर का मंथन, जिससे वे अमृत प्राप्त करते हैं। लेकिन अमृत के साथ हलाहल विष भी निकलता है, जिसमें पूरे विश्व को नष्ट करने की क्षमता है। इंद्र अमृत पीना चाहते हैं लेकिन यह नहीं जानते कि हलाहल का क्या किया जाए। वे हलाहल शिव को देते हैं जो उसे पीकर पचाते हैं, जिससे इंद्र ख़ुश होते हैं।

अमृत के लिए लड़ाई करने के कारण देवों के सौतेले भाई असुर जीवनभर के लिए उनके दुश्मन बन जाते हैं। अमृत न मिलने के कारण वे नश्वर रहते हैं। इसलिए देव उन पर श्रेष्ठता प्राप्त करते हैं। शिव जैसे असुर भी तपस्या करते हैं, लेकिन इस तपस्या से वे सिर्फ़ देवों को परास्त करने और स्वर्ग के खजाने को पाने की शक्ति प्राप्त करते हैं।

विष्णु की मदद से देव असुरों को परास्त करते हैं और अपना खजाना फिर से हासिल करते हैं। लेकिन असुरों के पास शिव की दी हुई संजीवनी विद्या है, जिसकी मदद से वे हमेशा पुनर्जीवित हो सकते हैं। वे अमर भले ही ना हो, लेकिन हमेशा पुनर्जीवित हो जाते हैं। इस तरह भोग का राज्य अमरावती हरदम घिरा हुआ होता है। अमर होने के बावजूद इंद्र शांतिपूर्वक लक्ष्मी का आनंद नहीं ले सकते। मानवीय सफलता के साथ भी ऐसे ही है।

