  Hindi News
  Magazine
  Time
  America Stuck Between Crisis And Confusion Due To Donald Trump's Obstruction; Fears Of Reversal Of Mandate Increased

सत्ता हस्तांतरण विवाद:डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के अड़ंगे से अमेरिका संकट और भ्रम के बीच फंसा; जनादेश पलटने की आशंका बढ़ी

मोली बॉल2 घंटे पहले
  • सत्ता हस्तांतरण में देर से राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को खतरा और महामारी से निपटने में मुश्किल
  • कई विशेषज्ञ ट्रम्प की प्रतिक्रिया को नौटंकी मानते हैं,कुछ लोग सोचते हैं, वे इज्जत बचाने की कोशिश कर रहे

सामान्य परिस्थितियों में बहुत कम लोगों को एमिली मर्फी का नाम मालूम होता। वे जनरल सर्विसेज एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (जीएसए) की सबसे बड़ी अफसर हैं। अमेरिका की केंद्र सरकार चलाने के लिए जरूरी साज-सामान की सप्लाई जैसे काम देखती हैं। 2017 में नियुक्त मर्फी अब अमेरिका में सत्ता हस्तांतरण पर उठे विवाद के केंद्र में हैं। उन्होंने अब तक जो बाइडेन के राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने से संबंधित पत्र जारी नहीं किया है। इस पत्र के साथ राष्ट्रपति पद के हस्तांतरण की औपचारिक प्रक्रिया शुरू होती है। ट्रम्प की अड़ंगेबाजी के दूरगामी नतीजे हो सकते हैं। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा तक पैदा हो सकता है। निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति को कोरोना वायरस महामारी से निपटने में कठिनाई होगी। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि ट्रम्प जनादेश को पलटने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

7 नवंबर को सभी प्रमुख समाचार माध्यमों ने डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के बाइडेन को विजेता घोषित कर दिया है। लेकिन, डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने हार स्वीकार करने से इनकार कर दिया है। वे चुनाव में बड़े पैमाने पर धोखाधड़ी का आरोप लगा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कई याचिकाएं दायर कर रखी हैं। जब तक मर्फी पत्र जारी नहीं करेंगी सत्ता का हस्तांतरण अधर में रहेगा। फेडरल कानून के अनुसार जीएसए का पत्र जारी होने के बाद नई सरकार और प्रशासन को अरबों रुपए का फंड मिलता है। गोपनीय सूचनाओं के लिए अस्थायी सिक्यूरिटी मंजूरी मिलती है। ट्रम्प को ये सब अधिकार और सुविधाएं 9 नवंबर 2016 को मिल गई थीं। वे उस समय प्रमुख राज्यों में बहुत कम अंतर से जीते थे।

सत्ता हस्तांतरण में देर से अमेरिका को पहले नुकसान हो चुका है। 9/11 हमले की जांच करने वाले आयोग की रिपोर्ट में पाया गया था कि वर्ष 2000 में फ्लोरिडा में वोटों की फिर से गिनती के कारण एक राष्ट्रपति से दूसरे राष्ट्रपति को सत्ता सौंपने में देर हुई थी। संभव है, इस वजह से आतंकवादी हमले से निपटने की तैयारी पर असर पड़ा होगा। बहरहाल, दोनों पक्षों के विशेषज्ञ ट्रम्प की प्रतिक्रिया को नौटंकी मानते हैं। उनकी किसी भी कार्यवाही से अब तक कानून नहीं टूटा है। लेकिन जीएसए का उनका नाटक बताता है कि ट्रम्प जाते हुए क्या कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने, प्रतिरक्षा मंत्री को ट्वीट के माध्यम से हटाकर उन अधिकारियों की छुट्‌टी करने की शुुरुआत की है जो पूरी तरह वफादार नहीं हैं। वे अपने कार्यकाल के अंतिम सप्ताहों में टैक्स लगा सकते हैं, सजा माफी कर सकते हैं या अंतरराष्ट्रीय समझौते खत्म कर सकते हैं। वे स्वयं के लिए नुकसानदेह दस्तावेज नष्ट कर सकते हैं। कानून की प्रोफेसर रोजा ब्रुक्स कहती हैं, ट्रम्प के पास 20 जनवरी की दोपहर तक राष्ट्रपति के अधिकार हैं। इन अधिकारों को सीमित दायरे में रखना उनके नजदीकी लोगों की क्षमता पर निर्भर करेगा।

ट्रम्प के सहयोगी नाटकीय पत्रकार वार्ताओं में लगे हैं तो दूसरी ओर बाइडेन की टीम सामान्य तरीके से चल रही है। निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति नीति विषयक भाषण दे रहे हैं। टास्क फोर्स बना रहे हैं। जूम से बैठकें लेते हैं। बाइडेन ऐतिहासिक चुनौतियों के बीच पद संभालेंगे। उनके इस समय लिए गए फैसले राष्ट्रपति के कार्यकाल की दिशा तय करेंगे। वायरस महामारी बदतर दौर में पहुंच चुकी है, अमेरिकी परिवारों और कारोबार को संभालने वाली आर्थिक सहायता खत्म होने को है और यदि कांग्रेस ने 11 दिसंबर तक कदम नहीं उठाए तो सरकारी कामकाज ठप हो जाएगा। लेकिन, बाइडेन और अमेरिका को ट्रम्प की अराजकता लगभग दस सप्ताह तक झेलना है। ट्रम्प के चुनावी दावों को सार्वजनिक तौर पर गलत कहने वाले मैरीलैंड के रिपब्लिकन गर्वनर लैरी होगन कहते हैं, मुझे भय है ये दो माह बहुत लंबे होंगे। लोग हमारे सिस्टम पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। दुनियाभर में अमेरिका को नीचा देखना पड़ा है।

ट्रम्प 2024 के चुनाव में किंगमेकर बन सकते हैं

ट्रम्प के समर्थक भी नहीं जानते कि राष्ट्रपति की मंशा क्या है। कुछ लोग समझते हैं, वे वास्तविकता नहीं समझ रहे हैं। दूसरे लोग सोचते हैं, वे इज्जत बचाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। उनसे अक्सर बात करने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि ट्रम्प अब भी लड़ने के मूड में हैं। उनके कदम बताते हैं, वे 2024 के चुनाव अभियान में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के किंगमेकर बन सकते हैं या मीडिया साम्राज्य खड़ा कर सकते हैं। उनके पूर्व चुनाव अभियान मैनेजर ब्रेड पार्सकेल कहते हैं, वे जो कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। लाखों लोग उनके प्रशंसक हैं।

केवल चार रिपब्लिकन सीनेटरों ने बाइडेन को चुने जाने पर बधाई दी है। बाकी की दलील है कि मामला तकनीकी रूप से नहीं सुलझा है। यदि राष्ट्रपति नतीजे को अनिश्चित मानते हैं तो अदालतों में मामले चलें और राज्यों में फिर से वोटों की गिनती हो। एक रिपब्लिकन नेता ने टाइम को बताया, कोई नहीं मानता कि ट्रम्प का मामला कानूनी तौर पर मजबूत है। इसलिए लोग चुपचाप हैं। लोग नतीजा जानते हैं। अटॉर्नी जनरल विलियम बर ने वोटिंग में धोखाधड़ी के विशेष आरोपों की जांच का आदेश सतर्कता भरे शब्दों में दिया है। उन्होंने, अटकलों और लंबे-चौड़े दावों से बचने की चेतावनी दी है।

वैसे, ट्रम्प ऐसे आदेश जारी कर रहे हैं जिनका नई सरकार विरोध करती है। उन्होंने, सिविल सर्विस में राजनीतिक हस्तक्षेप की प्रस्ताव रखा है। अलास्का आर्कटिक राष्ट्रीय वन्य जीवन क्षेत्र में तेल, गैस परमिट बेचने की अनुमति दे दी है। वे बड़े पैमाने पर लोगों की सजा माफ कर सकते हैं। पूर्व बुश प्रशासन के वकील जेक गोल्डस्मिथ के अनुसार पद से हटने वाले राष्ट्रपति सजा माफी आदेश जारी करते रहे हैं। लेकिन इस अधिकार का ट्रम्प ने मनमाना उपयोग किया है। ट्रम्प ने 90 प्रतिशत ऐसे लोगों की सजा माफ की है जो उनसे व्यक्तिगत या राजनीतिक रूप से जुड़े रहे हैं। उधर, बाइडेन ने ट्रम्प व्हाइट हाउस में व्याप्त अराजकता की अनदेखी करते हुए अगले राष्ट्रपति के बतौर कदम उठाना शुरू कर दिया है। कोविड-19 टास्क फोर्स, सत्ता हस्तांतरण बोर्ड का गठन करने के अलावा अन्य नियुक्तियों के लिए लोगों से बातचीत चल रही है।

