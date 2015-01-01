पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गार्डियंस ऑफ द ईयर:गांवों के बीमार लोगों का सहारा बन गई हैं भारत की अर्चना गुगारे

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच विश्व में स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने अपनी जिंदगी दांव पर लगाकर लोगों की जान बचाई है। वे सही मायनों में दुनिया के रक्षक साबित हुए हैं। उनकी निस्वार्थ सेवा, हमदर्दी, साहस और लगन ने मानवता की मिसाल पेश की है। टाइम मैग्जीन ने हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वर्ष के रक्षक घोषित किया है। इनमें सबसे आगे रखा है, अमेरिका के महामारी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एंथोनी फॉसी को। यह सम्मान पाने वालों में भारत की आशा कार्यकर्ता अर्चना गुगारे भी हैं।

महाराष्ट्र में पवनार की अर्चना गुगारे आशा कार्यकर्ता हैं। वे मामूली वेतन पर हर दिन 12 घंटे काम करती हैं और ग्रामीण इलाकों में कोविड-19 मरीजों की पहचान कर उनके इलाज में मदद करती हैं। उनके बारे में प्रार्थना सिंह लिखती हैं, अर्चना को वायरस से लड़ाई में थकान के साथ आर्थिक कठिनाइयों का सामना भी करना पड़ता है। महामारी से पहले वे आशा कार्यकर्ता के रूप में दिनभर में पांच-छह घंटे काम करती थीं। इसके बाद पार्ट टाइम करके पैसा कम लेती थीं। संक्रमण फैलने के बाद उनका काम 12 घंटे हो गया है। सरकार एक हजार रुपए महीना कोविड-19 बोनस देती है।

41 साल की सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता अर्चना के परिवार में चार अन्य लोग हैं। महामारी के बाद उनके पति की नौकरी चली गई है। वे 12 घंटे की व्यस्तता के कारण वे कोई अन्य काम नहीं कर सकती हैं। अर्चना बताती हैं, ऐसा लगता है, हमारे सिर के ऊपर तलवार लटक रही है। अक्टूबर में कोविड-19 के मामले कम होने के बाद लगा कि पार्ट टाइम काम शुरू किया जा सकता है। लेकिन, नवंबर से फिर संक्रमण तेजी से फैल गया। सरकार ने आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को तैयार रहने के लिए कहा है। अर्चना कहती हैं, हमें बताया गया है कि देश के लाखों लोग हमारा सम्मान करते हैं। लेकिन, सम्मान से तो पेट नहीं भरता है।

विशेषज्ञों, डॉक्टरों को झूठा बताया और अपमानित किया

कई देशों में विशेषज्ञों और डॉक्टरों को असाधारण काम के लिए प्रशंसा तो नहीं मिली उल्टे प्रताड़ना और अपमान झेलना पड़ा है। अमेरिका के महामारी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एंथोनी फॉसी ने बीमारी से लड़ने के साथ सच के लिए भी संघर्ष किया है। फॉसी ने लगातार झूठ बोलने वाले राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प का विनम्रता और साहस के साथ सामना किया। 79 साल के डॉ. फॉसी को निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने अपने पद पर बने रहने के लिए कहा है।

डा. फॉसी और कुछ अन्य विशेषज्ञों ने वायरस के खतरे की चेतावनी दी तो उन पर अफवाह फैलाने के आरोप लगाए गए। ट्यूरिन,इटली की डॉ. काल्डेरोन कहती हैं, कुछ लोग सोचते हैं कि डॉक्टरों के बीमारी को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर बताने से प्रतिबंध लगाए गए हैं। मॉस्को में डॉक्टरों के यूनियन की नेता 36 साल की अनास्तेसिया वासिलिएवा ने जब महामारी से निपटने में सरकार की आलोचना की तो उनकी पिटाई की गई। उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया गया।

