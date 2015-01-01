पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा को प्राथमिकता:बुनियादी जरूरतों को मानव अधिकारों का दर्जा मिले:कमला हैरिस

शार्लोट आल्टरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति चुनी गई भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा सहित जीवन की बुनियादी जरूरतों को सबसे अधिक महत्वपूर्ण मानती हैं। वे कहती हैं, लोगों की इन चिंताओं से मुक्ति ही देश की आत्मा की रक्षा के लिए जरूरी है। उनसे टाइम के वरिष्ठ संवाददाता की बातचीत के अंश।

सबसे पहले क्या करना चाहती हैं?

अमेरिका गंभीर संकट का सामना कर रहा है। महामारी से हजारों लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। लाखों लोग बीमार हैं। आर्थिक संकट की तुलना महामंदी से हो रही है। रंग और नस्लभेद की समस्या लंबित है। जलवायु संकट है। हमें किसी माता-पिता या किसी अन्य व्यक्ति के समान एकसाथ कई काम करना होंगे।

जो बाइडेन के बारे में क्या कहेंगी?

जो ने मुझे उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुना क्योंकि वे जानते हैं कि जीवन के हमारे अनुभव अलग-अलग हैं। हमारे अनुभव और मूल्य एकसमान हैं। हम कड़ी मेहनत और संघर्ष करने वाले परिवारों से आए हैं। हम दोनों ने पूरी जिंदगी जनसेवा में बिताई है। इस कारण हमारी साझीदारी बेहद अच्छी रहेगी।

जब उपराष्ट्रपति पद का प्रत्याशी बनाने के लिए कहा गया तब....?
मेरी टीम ने बताया कि पूर्व उपराष्ट्रपति बाइडेन बात करना चाहते हैं। उस समय बहुत तनाव और उत्सुकता जागी। सोचा क्या बात है। जो एकदम सीधे विषय पर आ गए। उन्होंने कहा, तो आप यह करना चाहती हैं। कोई दिखावा और लाग-लपेट नहीं। जो सीधे मुद्दे की बात पर आते हैं।

बाइडेन और हैरिस किन कारणों से चुनाव जीते हैं?

अमेरिका ऐसा नेता चाहता था जो लोगों के जख्मों पर मरहम लगा सके और एक विशाल गठजोड़ बना सके। अमेरिकियों ने सोचा हमें आगे बढ़ना चाहिए। इससे फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि आप किस नस्ल या जाति के हैं, कहां रहते हैं और आपकी दादी कौन सी भाषा बोलती हैं। हम लोगों में बहुत समानताएं हैं। हमारे सरोकार एक जैसे हैं। नौकरी, बच्चों की शिक्षा और अवसर जैसी बातें हर कोई सोचता है। लोग सब कुछ भुलाकर आगे बढ़ना चाहते हैं।

देश की आत्मा और भरोसे की बहाली के बारे में क्या सोचती हैं?

लोगों को अहसास हो जाएगा कि हम अपने बच्चों का पेट भर सकते हैं तब सब ठीक हो जाएगा। मन और आत्मा की तसल्ली के लिए जरूरी है कि आपके पास महीने का खर्च उठाने की नौकरी है। परिवार के भविष्य और संभावनाओं के लिए रास्ता तैयार करने और सम्मान, प्रतिष्ठा के साथ जीने की क्षमता से सोच बदलता है। जब लोगों को अपने इलाज का पैसा चुकाने और परिवार के सदस्य का इलाज कराने के लिए दिवालिया होने की चिंता नहीं रहती तब देश की आत्मा अच्छी रहती है। इन बुनियादी जरूरतों को मानव अधिकार और नागरिक अधिकार माना जाना चाहिए।

पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति होने पर क्या सोचती हैं?

मेरी मां कहती थीं कि कमला तुम ऐसे कई काम करने वाली हो जो पहले किसी और ने नहीं किए होंगे। यह सुनिश्चित करो कि ऐसा करने वाली तुम आखिरी न रहो। इसलिए जीत के बाद मैंने अपने भाषण में कहा कि मैं पहली हूं पर आखिरी नहीं रहूंगी। दरअसल, यह विरासत और दूसरों के लिए रास्ता तैयार करने का मामला है। दूसरों के लिए अवसरों के दरवाजे खोले रखने जैसा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें