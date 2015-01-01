पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाइम पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर:बाइडेन और हैरिस पर टिकी बदलाव की उम्मीदें

मेडलीन कार्लिसलएक घंटा पहले
टाइम मैग्जीन ने अमेरिका के निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति जोसफ बाइडेन और उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस को वर्ष 2020 का पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर चुना है। उन्हें बदलाव,हमदर्दी और दुनिया के जख्मों पर मरहम लगाने का नजरिया रखने वाला स्वप्नदर्शी माना गया है। मैग्जीन ने जूम के फाउंडर एरिक युवान को सर्वश्रेष्ठ कारोबारी घोषित किया है। भारत के पवनार की हेल्थ वर्कर अर्चना गुघरे को विश्व के गार्जियंस की श्रेणी में जगह मिली है। इस सूची अमेरिका में के संक्रामक बीमारियों के विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एंथोनी फॉसी भी जगमगा रहे हैं। दुर्घटना में मृत बॉस्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी लेब्रॉन जेम्स एथलीट आफ द ईयर हैं तो दक्षिण कोरियाई बैंड बीटीएस सबसे लोकप्रिय एंटरटेनर हैं।

हम नफरत का जवाब नफरत से देने में यकीन नहीं करते-बाइडेन

टाइम के प्रधान संपादक एडवर्ड फेलसेंथाल को एक इंटरव्यू में अमेरिका के निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस से अपनी भागीदारी, कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को माफ करने जैसे सवालों पर बात की । पेश है उसके अंश।

-अमेरिका के मध्यम वर्ग को राहत देने पर ?

--मेरी आर्थिक योजना अमेरिका के इतिहास की सबसे अलग योजना होगी। हम भूल गए हैं कि जब साधारण लोगों की स्थिति बेहतर होती है तो सब कुछ अच्छा रहता है। हम अवसर मुहैया कराने पर फोकस करेंगे।

-राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को माफी देने का मुद्दा?

--न्याय विभाग तथ्यों के आधार पर निर्णय लेगा। मैं नहीं कहने वाला हूं कि फलां व्यक्ति को माफ कर दो या फलां शख्स पर मुकदमा चलाओ। मैंने देखा है कि जेराल्ड फोर्ड ने रिचर्ड निक्सन को माफ किया था। कानून और हालात के हिसाब से फैसला होगा।

-महामारी ने क्या बदलाव किया है?

--अमेरिका विश्व का अकेला देश है जो हर संकट से मजबूत होकर बाहर निकला है। हम पहले से अधिक मजबूत होकर मौजूदा संकट से निकलेंगे।
-वैक्सीन पर लोगों की हिचक कैसे दूर करेंगे?

--राष्ट्रपति की बात मायने रखती है। मैं उन तीन राष्ट्रपतियों के साथ हूं जिन्होंने कहा है कि वे सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे । हमें साइंस में लोगों का भरोसा जगाना पड़ेगा। यदि एंथोनी फॉसी जैसा प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्ति और अमेरिका के प्रमुख वैज्ञानिक कहते हैं कि यह वैक्सीन कारगर रहेगी तो लोग इस पर विश्वास करेंगे।
-आपने कमला हैरिस को उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए क्यों चुना?

--वे किसी बाण के समान सीधी और सटीक हैं। वे सख्त हैं, प्रतिभाशाली हैं। फिर भी, उनके पास ऐसा दिल है जो दूसरों के साथ हो रहे अन्याय और भेदभाव को समझता है। वे मेरी तरह बाहर से आए एेसे लोगों की बेटी हैं जिन्हें अलग तरीके से बड़ा किया गया है। हमें सिखाया गया है कि हम कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। हमें हार नहीं माननी है। आगे बढ़ते रहना है। अगर मुझे कुछ हो जाता है तो वे जिम्मेदारी संभाल सकती हैं।
-विभाजित देश को कैसे एकजुट करेंगे?

--मेरी उस समय जमकर आलोचना हुई थी जब मैंने अपनी उम्मीदवारी घोषित करते हुए कहा , हमें मुट्ठी तानकर नहीं बल्कि खुले हाथों से ट्रम्प का स्वागत करना है। हम नफरत का जवाब नफरत से नहीं देंगे। जब अश्वेत जॉर्ज फ्लायड की मौत हुई तब कुछ स्मार्ट लोगों ने मुझे आगाह किया कि रंगभेद के बारे में बात मत करो । तुम लोगों को समर्थन खो दोगे। मेरी दलील रही कि अमेरिकी लोग संकीर्ण दिल-दिमाग के नहीं हैं। वे न्याय होते देखना चाहते हैं। वे देश को एकजुट रखना चाहते हैं। मैं सोचता हूं, इस मामले में हमें लोगों की कल्पना से अधिक सहयोग मिलेगा।

