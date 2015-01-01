पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रपति पद का विवाद:ट्रम्प पर मुकदमे चलाने के लिए बाइडेन पर दबाव पड़ेगा

2 घंटे पहले
  • डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के सांसद टैक्स रिकॉर्ड में धांधली सहित अन्य मामले खोलने पर जोर देंगे

इन दिनों अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई पर विशेषज्ञों के बीच बहस चल रही है। ट्रम्प कई आरोपों के घेरे में हैं। पिछले साल मैनहटन में प्रोसीक्यूटरों ने ट्रम्प द्वारा 2016 में एडल्ट फिल्मों की स्टार स्टॉर्मी डेनियल्स को पैसा देने की जांच पड़ताल की थी। विशेष वकील रॉबर्ट मुलर को सबूत मिले कि 2016 के चुनाव में रूसी दखल की जांच के दौरान ट्रम्प ने कम से कम तीन बार बाधा पैदा की थी। उनके खिलाफ दर्जनों दीवानी मुकदमे हैं। यूक्रेन को फौजी सहायता की आड़ में राजनीतिक फायदा उठाने के मामले में राष्ट्रपति पर महाभियोग चल चुका है। हालांकि, ट्रम्प सभी मामलों में किसी तरह की धांधली से इनकार कर चुके हैं।

हार्वर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी में कानून के विशेषज्ञ जैक गोल्ड स्मिथ का कहना है, ट्रम्प पर मुकदमा चलाने का सवाल जो बाइडेन की सरकार के लिए बहुत मुश्किल साबित हो सकता है। उन पर ट्रम्प की जांच के लिए अपनी डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी का बहुत ज्यादा दबाव होगा। अमेरिका के इतिहास में किसी राष्ट्रपति को पद से हटने के बाद अपने फैसलों के लिए कानूनी कार्रवाई का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा है। पिछले साल अगस्त में एक इंटरव्यू में बाइडेन कह चुके हैं कि वे ट्रम्प के मामले में न्याय विभाग पर निर्णय छोड़ देंगे।

बाइडेन की टीम का सदस्य और मिशिगन की पूर्व एटॉर्नी बारबरा मैक्वेड कहती हैं, ट्रम्प के सामने बड़ी कानूनी चुनौतियां उनके राष्ट्रपति बनने से पहले के मामलों की वजह से आएंगी। ट्रम्प पर कर्ज लेेने के लिए अपनी संपत्ति का मूल्य अधिक बताने का आरोप है। उनके पूर्व वकील माइकेल कोहेन ने संसदीय समिति की जांच में कहा कि ट्रम्प काम निकालने के लिए अपनी संपत्ति का मूल्य अधिक बताते थे।

टैक्स रिकॉर्ड की जांच संभव

डिस्ट्रिक्ट अटॉर्नी साइरस वांस बताते हैं, वे ट्रम्प ऑर्गेनाइजेशन द्वारा बैंक और बीमा धोखाधड़ी के आपराधिक आचरण की जांच कर रहे हैं। राष्ट्रपति के वकीलों ने ट्रम्प के टैक्स रिकॉर्ड की जानकारी देने का सुप्रीम कोर्ट में भी विरोध किया था। वैसे, मुख्य न्यायाधीश जॉन राबर्ट्स ने फैसला दिया कि राष्ट्रपति सहित कोई भी नागरिक जांच के लिए जानकारी देने से इनकार नहीं कर सकता है। ट्रम्प के टैक्स रिकॉर्ड का मामला फिर से खुल सकता है।

ट्रम्प के इस्तीफा देने के बाद डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी के सांसद मामलों की जांच पर जोर देंगे। न्याय विभाग के लिए ट्रम्प के खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई शुरू करने का निर्णय लेना आसान नहीं होगा। कानूनी विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं कानून या संविधान में इस संबंध में स्पष्ट दिशानिर्देश नहीं हैं। इस्तीफा देने के बाद राष्ट्रपति रिचर्ड निक्सन पर भी मुकदमा नहीं चला था। उनके उत्तराधिकारी जेराल्ड फोर्ड ने 1974 में उन्हें माफ कर दिया था। इस रुख से ट्रम्प के कई आलोचक भी सहमत हैं। वैसे, निर्वाचित उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस ने पिछले साल एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था, न्याय विभाग के सामने ट्रम्प पर मुकदमा चलाने के अलावा कोई अन्य विकल्प नहीं है।

(साइमन शूस्टर, वेरा बेरगेनग्रुएन)

