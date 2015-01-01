पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टाइम मैग्जीन हर साल दुनिया को बेहतर, स्मार्ट बनाने वाले आविष्कारों की घोषणा करती है। इस बार 100 बेस्ट इनोवेशन चुने गए हैं। इनका चयन मौलिकता, उपयोगिता, महत्वाकांक्षा और प्रभाव जैसे पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर किया गया है। इनमें बच्चों की मदद करने वाला रोबोट, टूथपेस्ट का नया ट्यूब, सेहत पर नजर रखने वाले एप सहित कई अनूठे गैजेट शामिल हैं। पेश हैं, दस ऐसे इनोवेशन...

बच्चों का सहायक रोबोट

मॉक्सी रोबोट किसी पड़ोसी के समान है। पिक्सर, जिम हेंसन प्रोडक्शन और शिक्षा, बाल विकास से जुड़े विशेषज्ञों ने इसे डिजाइन किया है। यह 5 से 10 साल के बच्चों को सामाजिक और भावनात्मक व्यवहार सिखाता है। पढ़ने, ड्रॉइंग बनाने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करता है। बड़ों और हमउम्र बच्चों से बात करना सिखाता है। बताता है कि दोस्त को पत्र कैसे लिखा जाए। मॉक्सी बनाने वाली कंपनी एमबॉडीड के सीईओ पावलो परिजनियन कहते हैं कि यह वास्तविक दुनिया में जाने के लिए बच्चों की मदद करता है।

नाखूनों की देखभाल

महामारी के दौर में मेनिक्योर के लिए किसी सैलून में एकाध घंटा बिताना भी बहुत होता है। मेनिमी कंपनी ने घर बैठे यह सुविधा मुहैया कराई है। यूजर को कंपनी की वेबसाइट पर अपने नाखूनों के फोटोज भेजने पड़ते हैं। कंपनी थ्री-डी मॉडलिंग टेक्नोलॉजी से नाखून की पोर में फिट होने वाले जैल पॉलिश स्टिकर भेजती है। मेनिक्योर के लिए स्टिकर को नाखून पर लगाएं और उसका गैरजरूरी हिस्सा अलग कर दें। हर मेनिक्योर दो सप्ताह तक चलता है। अगला मेनिक्योर करने से पहले स्टिकर हटा दीजिए।

रिसाइक्लेबल ट्यूब

कई बार छोटी चीजों से बड़े बदलाव का रास्ता खुलता है। दुनियाभर में टूथपेस्ट के अरबों ट्यूब हर साल फेंके जाते हैं। इनमें से अधिकतर प्लास्टिक और एल्यूमीनियम से बनते हैं। इसलिए इनका दोबारा उपयोग मुश्किल रहता है। टॉम्स मैने के नए ट्यूब में रिसाइकल पॉलीएथिलीन का उपयोग किया गया है। किसी अन्य ट्यूब में अब तक इसका इस्तेमाल नहीं हुआ है। इससे रिसाइकल होने वाली प्लास्टिक बनती हैं। कोलगेट पॉमऑलिव कंपनी अपने टूथपेस्ट में नए ट्यूब का उपयोग शुरू करेगी।

पानी का नया स्रोत

हवा से पानी बनाने की टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग बढ़ रहा है। स्काईसोर्स के वीड्यू जनरेटर ने पीने का पानी बनाने वाला मोबाइल जनरेटर वीड्यू पेश किया है। इसमें लकड़ी के टुकड़े, नारियल, मूंगफली के खोल जैसी चीजों को डालकर गर्म करते हैं। इस तरह निकलने वाली भाप को जनरेटर पानी में बदल देता है। बैटरी से चलने वाले पूरे सिस्टम को 40 फुट के कंटेनर में रख सकते हैं। वीड्यू और विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम ने इस साल युगांडा में एक शरणार्थी शिविर में जनरेटर लगाया है। तंजानिया में भी यह चल रहा है।

सेहत की रिंग

अमेरिका की नेशनल बास्केटबॉल एसोसिएशन के सीजन में खिलाड़ियों और स्टाफ का कोई सदस्य कोरोना वायरस से बीमार नहीं पड़ा है। खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ एक सुरक्षा घेरे में महफूज रहे। एनबीए ने सबकी सेहत पर नजर रखने के लिए औरा रिंग का उपयोग किया है। उंगली में पहनने पर सेंसर से लैस अंगूठी दिल की धड़कन, सक्रियता का स्तर, नींद की स्थिति और शरीर का तापमान बताती है। कंपनी के सीईओ हरप्रीत सिंह बताते हैं कि औरा का एप आपके स्वास्थ्य की पूरी तस्वीर पेश करता है। औरा ने एनबीए के अलावा कुछ अन्य लीग और कंपनियों से एप की सप्लाई का करार किया है।

सुरक्षित साइक्लिंग

दुनियाभर में हजारों साइकल सवार गंभीर दुर्घटनाओं के शिकार होते हैं। अकेले अमेरिका में 2019 में 60 हजार लोगों को साइकल दुर्घटना के बाद दिमाग में गंभीर चोट आई। कोई भी साइकल हेलमेट सिर में गंभीर चोट से बचाव की गारंटी नहीं देता है। लेकिन, बॉनट्रेजर के नए वेवसैल हेलमेट के अंदर एडजस्ट होने वाला पॉलीमर घेरा रहता है। यह बाहर से लगने वाले किसी भी आघात के प्रभाव को बेअसर करता है। परंपरागत हेलमेट में ऐसी कोई सुरक्षा परत नहीं होती है। वर्जीनिया टेक ने वेवसैल को सर्वोच्च रैंकिंग-पांच स्टार दी है। हेलमेट का मूल्य 99 से लेकर 299 डॉलर तक है।

हाथ के बिना मुंह की सफाई

फ्रांसीसी डेंटिस्ट द्वारा निर्मित विलो के सामने इलेक्ट्रिक टूथब्रश भी फीके लगते हैं। नायलॉन के ब्रिसल वाले सिलिकॉन ब्रश सिस्टम को मुंह में डालने के बाद होंठ बंद कर लीजिए। सिस्टम चालू करने पर मुंह में पानी पहुंच जाएगा और खास फार्मूले का टूथपेस्ट दांतों की सफाई करेगा। सिस्टम स्वयं अपनी धुलाई करता है। ब्रश और टूथपेस्ट मिलकर मसूड़ों की मसाज का अहसास कराते हैं। यह दांतों से मैल की परत को हटाता है। विलो के साथ एक एप जुड़ा है। यह बताता है कि आप दांत साफ करते हैं या नहीं। अगर किसी दिन दांत साफ नहीं कर पाए, तो अगले दिन उसकी भरपाई हो जाती है। दांतों की सफाई का सिस्टम 2021 में आने वाला है।

भविष्य की खेती

ऑर्गेनिक खेती को टेक्नोलॉजी के हिसाब से पिछड़ा मानते हैं। लेकिन, खरपतवार नष्ट करने वाला रोबोट नई कहानी कहता है। फार्म वाइस टाइटन एफटी-35 एक ड्राइवर विहीन ट्रैक्टर है। यह खेतों से बेकार पौधों को हटाने के लिए मशीन लर्निंग और कंप्यूटर विजन का इस्तेमाल करता है। परंपरागत ट्रैक्टर द्वारा बनाए रास्ते पर चलने वाली मशीन खेत में लगी फसलों और खरपतवार की पहचान कर लेती है। यह मिनटों में खरपतवार को उखाड़ फेंकती है। एफटी-35 का अमेरिका में इस्तेमाल शुरू हो गया है।

कुछ इन्वेंशन कोरोना वायरस महामारी से प्रभावित हैं।

वायरस से बचाव के तरीके...

जीवाणुओं से रक्षा

हर दिन सांस के जरिये संक्रमण फैलाने वाले असंख्य कण हमारे शरीर में पहुंचते हैं। यदि इनमें से कोई फेफड़ों में जाता है, तो हम बीमार पड़ जाते हैं। हार्वर्ड के एरोसॉल विशेषज्ञ डेविड एडवर्ड्स दस साल से इस खतरे को कम करने के लिए हाथ धोने जैसे किसी अन्य उपाय की खोज में लगे हैं। वे सोचते हैं कि फेंड नामक मिश्रण से यह तरीका हासिल किया जा सकता है। कैल्शियम और नमक से बना झाग और धुआं नाक की म्यूकस परत को मजबूत करता है। सूक्ष्म जीवाणुओं को बाहर निकालता है। एक स्टडी में पाया गया कि फेंड का इस्तेमाल करने वाले लोगों की नाक और फेफड़ों में लगभग 75 प्रतिशत कम एरोसॉल कण गए। इस मिश्रण को हाथ धोने, मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ बीमारी रोकने के तरीकों में शामिल कर सकते हैं।

डेटा रिसोर्स सेंटर

कोरोना वायरस महामारी के दौर में जॉन्स हॉपकिंस यूनिवर्सिटी के विशेषज्ञों ने पूरी दुनिया का ध्यान खींचा है। उसका कोरोना वायरस रिसोर्स सेंटर महामारी के आंकड़ों का क्लीयरिंग हाउस है। सेंटर के डेटा अरबों बार डाउनलोड किए गए होंगे। इनकी सहायता से सरकारों ने बीमारी से निपटने के लिए जरूरी संसाधन प्रभावित स्थानों पर भेजे होंगे। सेंटर के डेटा को देखकर लोगों ने अपने घर से बाहर जाने के कार्यक्रम तय किए होंगे।

बच्चों को सुलाने वाला क्रिब

छह माह से कम आयु के 60 प्रतिशत बच्चे ही रात भर सो पाते हैं। आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलीजेंस से चलने वाला क्रेडलवाइस स्मार्ट क्रिब सेंसर के माध्यम से बच्चे की हलचल का पता लगा लेता है। अधिक स्वचालित क्रिब शिशु के रोने पर सक्रिय होते हैं। बच्चे की नींद के समय पर आधारित क्रिब तय करता है कि बच्चे को हिला-डुलाकर कब सुलाया जाए या उसे जागने दिया जाए। सब कुछ सेंसर के हिसाब से चलता है।

जिंदगी भर की दोस्ती

अकेलेपन से जूझते बुजुर्ग मानसिक बीमारियों के घेरे में आ जाते हैं। टेक्नोलॉजी इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े टॉम स्टीवंस ने अपनी मां की स्थिति को देखकर टेक्नोलॉजी में इसका इलाज खोजा है। स्टीवंस ने भावनात्मक सहारा देने वाला रोबोट टॉमबोट जैनी तैयार कराया है। यह असली कुत्ते के समान व्यवहार करता है। जिम हेंसन की क्रीचर शॉप द्वारा डिजाइन जेनी छह-सात किलो के पपी जैसा लगता है। इसमें दर्जनों सेंसर लगे हैं। पीठ थपथपाने पर पूंछ हिलाता है, आदेश के हिसाब से चलता है और जरूरत पड़ने पर भौंकता है। टॉमबोट जेनी को अपने साथी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी देने की सुविधाओं से भी लैस करेंगे। कंपनी 2022 में रोबो डॉग की सप्लाई पांच हजार लोगों को करेगी।

जिंदगी से जुड़े मास्क

कोविड-19 वायरस को फैलने से रोकने का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण साधन फेस मास्क है। यह 2020 के वर्ष को पहचान दिलाने वाला कंज्यूमर प्रोडक्ट है। किसी भी तरह के मास्क को सर्वश्रेष्ठ इनोवेशन की श्रेणी में शामिल किया जा सकता है। लेकिन, यहां तीन मास्क का जिक्र हो रहा है।

1. ब्रीद 99 का बी2 मास्क लचीला है। रबर के टुकड़े जैसे मास्क में दो बदले जाने वाले फिल्टर हैं। ये लगभग 99.6 प्रतिशत कणों को हटा देते हैं। मास्क धो सकते हैं।

2. पेटिट प्ली का एमएसके रिसाइकल प्लास्टिक के धागे से बना है। यह चेहरे के हर कोण पर फिट हो जाता है।

3. आईएमरनबॉक्स के रनमास्क कपड़े और पोलिस्टर से बना है। यह वर्कआउट के समय सुविधाजनक रहता है।

