  Hindi News
  Magazine
  Time
  Read, This Week's Selected Stories Of Time Magazine With Just One Click 13 December 2020

टाइम:पढ़िए, टाइम मैगजीन की इस हफ्ते की चुनिंदा स्टोरीज सिर्फ एक क्लिक पर
एक घंटा पहले

एक घंटा पहले
1. जल्दी ही जो बाइडेन अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर शपथ ग्रहण करेंगे। चुनाव में वोटों के आधार पर उन्हें राष्ट्रपति चुन लिया गया है। शपथ ग्रहण के पहले उन्होंने उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस से अपनी भागीदारी, कोरोनावायरस वैक्सीन, राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को माफ करने जैसे सवालों पर बात की। उन्होंने इन मुद्दों पर क्या कहा, पढ़िए इस स्टोरी में...

बाइडेन और हैरिस पर टिकी बदलाव की उम्मीदें

2. भारतीय मूल की कमला हैरिस अमेरिका की उपराष्ट्रपति चुन ली गई हैं। इसके साथ ही कोराेनावायरस महामारी से जूझ रहे अमेरिकी लोगों के लिए उन्होंने काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। उन्होंने अपनी कुछ प्राथमिकताएं गिनाई हैं। उनकी क्या प्राथमिकताएं हैं। इस संबंध में वे क्या कहती हैं, पढ़िए इस स्टोरी में...

बुनियादी जरूरतों को मानव अधिकारों का दर्जा मिले:कमला हैरिस

3.स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की सेवा, हमदर्दी, साहस और लगन ने मानवता की मिसाल पेश की है। टाइम मैग्जीन ने हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वर्ष के रक्षक घोषित किया है। यह सम्मान पाने वालों में भारत की आशा कार्यकर्ता अर्चना गुगारे भी हैं। अर्चना के संघर्ष के बारे में पढ़िए इस स्टोरी में...

गांवों के बीमार लोगों का सहारा बन गई हैं भारत की अर्चना गुगारे

