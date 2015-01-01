पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव:ट्रम्प को उन क्षेत्रों में अधिक वोट जहां वायरस का प्रकोप ज्यादा

क्रिस विलसन2 घंटे पहले
  • रिपब्लिकन समर्थक राज्यों में बीमारी रोकने के लिए कम उपाय किए गए

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में जो बाइडेन की सफलता पर अनुमान लगाया गया कि कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप और कमजोर अर्थव्यवस्था ने डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प को नुकसान पहुंचाया है। लेकिन, वास्तविक स्थिति अलग है। टाइम मैग्जीन ने चुनाव परिणामों के विश्लेषण में पाया कि जिन इलाकों में वायरस का संक्रमण अधिक रहा वहां ट्रम्प को ज्यादा समर्थन मिला है। जिन क्षेत्रों ने ट्रम्प का साथ दिया वहां प्रति एक लाख लोगों पर संक्रमण की दर 38 रही। बाइडेन के प्रभाव क्षेत्रों में यह दर 27 थी।

3141 काउंटी के नतीजे आ चुके हैं। बाइडेन 491 काउंटी में आगे हैं। ट्रम्प को 2544 काउंटी में बढ़त मिली है। बाइडेन जिन क्षेत्रों में आगे हैं, वहां की आबादी ट्रम्प के प्रभाव क्षेत्रों के मुकाबले कई गुना अधिक है। वायरस ने सबसे पहले घनी आबादी वाले शहरी इलाकों पर हमला किया था। फिर वह उपनगरीय और ग्रामीण इलाकों में फैला। इन इलाकों में ट्रम्प को अधिक वोट मिले हैं। इसके अलावा रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के प्रभाव वाले राज्यों में वायरस को रोकने के लिए प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाए गए। ट्रम्प समर्थक मास्क का विरोध करते थे। इससे संकेत मिलते हैं कि कोविड-19 का प्रभाव बाइडेन समर्थकों के दिमाग में अधिक रहा होगा। जो लोग वायरस से बेफिक्र थे, उनके बीच बीमारी अधिक फैली है।

वायरस के असर का चुनाव गणित

बाइडेन को बढ़त

काउंटी - 491 कुल मामले- 52 लाख आबादी-18 करोड़ 30 लाख प्रति लाख आबादी पर संक्रमण की दर-27

ट्रम्प को बढ़त

काउंटी - 2544 कुल मामले - 38 लाख आबादी -13 करोड़ 20 लाख

प्रति लाख आबादी पर संक्रमण की दर-38

(3 नवंबर को वोटिंग के दिन संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या के आधार पर।)

