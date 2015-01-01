पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड एप विफल:अमेरिका में कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग एप से ज्यादा फायदा क्यों नहीं हुआ

2 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्र सरकार की तरफ दिशानिर्देशों के अभाव में राज्यों ने दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई

कोरोना वायरस प्रभावितों का पता लगाने के लिए कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग एप को सबसे प्रभावशाली टेक्नोलॉजी के रूप में पेश किया गया था। लेकिन, अमेरिका में संक्रमण फैलने के आठ माह बाद भी ऐसे एप का अधिक प्रसार नहीं हो पाया है। तालमेल की कमी, टेक्नोलॉजी कंपनियों का अविश्वास, प्रचार अभियान की कमजोरी जैसे कारणों से एप अधिक कामयाब नहीं हुए हैं। गूगल और एपल के सहयोग से राज्य सरकारों ने कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग एप बनाए थे। स्मार्ट फोन पर चलने वाले एप यूजर को बताते हैं कि वह जिस व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आए हैं, वह वायरस से संक्रमित है। ऐसे व्यक्ति के पास भी फोन और एप होना जरूरी है। इससे संपर्क में आने वाला व्यक्ति सतर्क हो सकता है।

एपल, गूगल का प्रोजेक्ट लॉन्च होने के पांच माह बाद भी अमेरिका के पचास में से केवल दस राज्यों और वाशिंगटन में जनता को एप से संबंधित जानकारी मिल सकी है। जिन राज्यों ने अपने कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग पेश किए हैं, वहां भी इनका उपयोग कम रहा। स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार केंद्र सरकार की ओर से तालमेल की कमी के कारण समस्या पैदा हुई है। सरकार से किसी निर्देश या प्रोत्साहन के अभाव में कई राज्यों ने अपने एप लॉन्च नहीं किए हैं। राज्यों के स्वास्थ्य विभागों में भी तकनीकी विशेषज्ञता का अभाव देखा गया। महामारी से संबंधित सॉफ्टवेयर बनाने वाली कंपनी जीरो के डायरेक्टर टेडी गोल्ड ने बताया, राज्य सरकारें कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग एप के संबंध में निर्णय लेने के लिए सक्षम नहीं हैं।

वर्जीनिया के स्वास्थ्य कमिश्नर डॉ. नॉर्म ओलिवर कहते हैं, किसी राज्य ने इससे पहले कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग एप नहीं बनाया था। एपल-गूगल टेक्नोलॉजी का उपयोग करने वाली कंपनियों को अपना कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग एप बनाने के लिए डेवलपर से संपर्क करना जरूरी है। यह बेहद खर्चीली और पेचीदा प्रक्रिया है। मई में टेक्नोलॉजी लॉन्च होने के बाद सितंबर तक कुछ राज्यों ने ही एप का उपयोग शुरू किया था।

