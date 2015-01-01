पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाथ को हार की आहट:दोपहर 1:30 बजे कमलनाथ ने छोड़ा कांग्रेस कार्यालय, चार घंटे तक बंद कमरे में दिग्विजय व तन्खा के साथ बैठे रहे

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
करीब 1:30 बजे कमलनाथ ने दफ्तर छोड़ दिया।
  • अरुण यादव ने कहा- काम नहीं आया - बिकाऊ नहीं, टिकाऊ चाहिए का मुद्दा

28 सीटों पर काउंटिंग पर नजर रखने के लिए पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ, दिग्विजय सिंह, राज्यसभा सांसद विवेक तन्खा सुबह 9 बजे प्रदेश कार्यालय पहुंच गए थे। कमलनाथ के साथ उनके बेटे एवं सांसद नकुलनाथ भी थे। कमलनाथ दोनों नेताओं के साथ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के चैंबर में करीब चार घंटे तक रहे। इस दौरान वे किसी और से नहीं मिले। तीन राउंड की काउंटिंग पूरी होने के बाद जैसे ही बीजेपी को 20 सीटों पर बढ़त मिली, करीब 1:30 बजे कमलनाथ ने दफ्तर छोड़ दिया। वह अपने निवास चले गए। दिग्विजय और तन्खा वहां मौजूद रहे। दोनों नेताओं ने भी किसी अन्य नेता से कोई बात नहीं की।
कांग्रेस के पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अरुण यादव भोपाल में ही हैं, लेकिन वे प्रदेश कार्यालय नहीं गए। मीडिया में उन्होंने बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा- उपचुनाव में बिकाऊ नहीं, टिकाऊ चाहिए का कांग्रेस का नारा काम नहीं आया। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि जो सीटें हाथ से निकलती दिखाई दे रही है, वहां नए सिरे से मेहनत की जाएगी।
इधर, बीजेपी कार्यालय में जश्न
जैसे-जैसे राउंडवार रिजल्ट घोषित हुए, वैसे-वैसे बीजेपी कार्यालय में नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं का जमावड़ा बढ़ता गया। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा सुबह 10 बजे यहां पहुंच गए थे। तीसरे राउंड के बाद जब बीजेपी को 20 सीटों में बढ़त मिली, उसके बाद शिवराज सिंह ने वीडी शर्मा को मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी। इस दौरान PWD मंत्री गोपाल भार्गव भी मौजूद रहे।

