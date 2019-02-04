Gwalior News mp news people ceo narendra singh tomar transporter representatives transport nagar abhay chaudhary virendra singh officials roads transport city road blocks roads area road high court gwalior development authority high court affidavit times construction hearing condition road construction work case road construction matter action petition interest program block number nothing budget entrance
31 जनवरी तक बनाने का अफसरों ने दिया था शपथ पत्र, अब तक नहीं बनीं सभी सड़कें
Dainik Bhaskar
Feb 04, 2019, 03:00 AM IST
Gwalior News - ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में बदहाल पड़ी सडकों के कारण लोगों का निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है।
20 साल से जर्जर सड़क, तीन ब्लॉक में...