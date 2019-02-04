Trending Tags
31 जनवरी तक बनाने का अफसरों ने दिया था शपथ पत्र, अब तक नहीं बनीं सभी सड़कें

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 04, 2019, 03:00 AM IST

Gwalior News - ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में बदहाल पड़ी सडकों के कारण लोगों का निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। 20 साल से जर्जर सड़क, तीन ब्लॉक में...

ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर में बदहाल पड़ी सडकों के कारण लोगों का निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है।

20 साल से जर्जर सड़क, तीन ब्लॉक में अब भी खराब






जल्द बना देंगे सड़कें


