﻿ Gwalior News - mp news the road was stopped in the name of the road 8 the work of roads the legislator did the land worship | स्मार्ट रोड के नाम पर रोका था 8 सड़कों का काम, विधायक ने किया भूमि पूजन - gwalior News,ग्वालियर न्यूज़,ग्वालियर समाचार

हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।

लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से "Block" सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।

Option1

Option2

  1. यहां जाएं Chrome > Setting > Content Settings
  2. यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings > Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  3. "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  4. अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  5. पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।
  • Hindi News
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Gwalior News mp news the road was stopped in the name of the road 8 the work of roads the legislator did the land worship
विज्ञापन

स्मार्ट रोड के नाम पर रोका था 8 सड़कों का काम, विधायक ने किया भूमि पूजन

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 03, 2019, 04:20 AM IST

Gwalior News - कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते विधायक प्रवीण पाठक।

Gwalior News - mp news the road was stopped in the name of the road 8 the work of roads the legislator did the land worship
  • comment
कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते विधायक प्रवीण पाठक।

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
X
Gwalior News - mp news the road was stopped in the name of the road 8 the work of roads the legislator did the land worship
COMMENT
Astrology

Recommended

Click to listen..
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

एप में पढ़ें