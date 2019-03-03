﻿ Khandwa News - mp news millions of cheating mobile accused absconded in the name of mobile finance | मोबाइल फाइनेंस के नाम पर लाखों की ठगी, आरोपी फरार - khandwa News,खंडवा न्यूज़ न्यूज़,खंडवा न्यूज़ समाचार

हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।

लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से "Block" सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।

Option1

Option2

  1. यहां जाएं Chrome > Setting > Content Settings
  2. यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings > Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  3. "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  4. अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  5. पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।
विज्ञापन

मोबाइल फाइनेंस के नाम पर लाखों की ठगी, आरोपी फरार

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 03, 2019, 03:50 AM IST

Khandwa News - रजाक

Khandwa News - mp news millions of cheating mobile accused absconded in the name of mobile finance
  • comment
रजाक

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
X
Khandwa News - mp news millions of cheating mobile accused absconded in the name of mobile finance
COMMENT
Astrology

Recommended

Click to listen..
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

एप में पढ़ें